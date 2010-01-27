13 Mar 2018
Engagement Rings
-
1. ENGAGEMENT RINGS Wright and Teague
Yellow gold solitaire diamond, £4500, Wright and Teague, 020 7629 2777
The solitaire is a classic engagement ring style, but jewellery designers Wright and Teague have given the stone their own signature twist. This 0.5 brilliant diamond is encased in a wide 18ct gold band for a luxe bohemian feel.
-
2. ENGAGEMENT RINGS Cred Jewellery
Brilliant ruby Trilogy ring, £1555 (for a platinum band), Cred Jewellery
Cred jewellery specialise in ethically sourced gems and fair trade precious metals. This trio of stones features a central brilliant ruby in bright pink. Pink stones are a fashionable engagement ring choice right now with Nicole Richie, Jennifer Lopez and Paris Hilton all having worn engagement rings with stones in rosy hues. This beauty is available in yellow gold, white gold or platinum and was created by Cred's resident designer, Annabel Panes.
-
3. ENGAGEMENT RINGS Suri ring by Saffron Lloyd, Astleyclarke.com
Suri ring by Saffron Lloyd, £1395, Astleyclarke.com
This beautiful diamond ring in the shape of a daisy will appeal to the romantics among you. Each stone is set in rose gold with a white gold band.
-
4. ENGAGEMENT RINGS Links of London
Anthology Diamond ring, £990, Links of London
Links of London's Anthology Diamond ring will appeal to the modernista who wants something sparkly but very cool to wear on her ring finger. The oval-shaped centre is set with 29 diamonds into an 18ct yellow gold oval with a band in white gold. A very individual engagement ring choice.
-
5. ENGAGEMENT RINGS Cool Diamonds
French You and Me, £1670, Cool Diamonds
This double diamond delight is a French 'toi et moi' or 'you and me' ring. The two stone style was a popular engagement ring style in the 19th Century and has come back into fashion since Jesse James proposed to Sandra Bullock in 2005 with a ring in this style.
-
6. ENGAGEMENT RINGS David Marshall
Platinum single stone diamond ring, £8175, David Marshall
0207 269 9944 or visit www.davidmarshalllondon.com
Asscher cut diamonds are a fashionable favourite, with Kate Hudson wearing a ring with a stone in this shape. The shape is similar to an emerald cut but even more faceted and is always encased in a four pronged setting to show it off to the max. We love this platinum single stone ring by David Marshall which features tiny diamonds set in a v shape in the collet.
-
7. ENGAGEMENT RINGS Victorian oval sapphire ring, Astleyclarke.com
Victorian oval sapphire ring, £595, Astleyclarke.com
We can't believe this Victorian-style sapphire ring is such a bargain! The stunning blue centre stone is surrounded by tiny diamonds for ultimate sparkle. The oval shape and three rows of small stones work together for a very decorative ring.
-
8. ENGAGEMENT RINGS Grays Antiques
Art deco ring, price on application, Grays Antiques, 020 7493 8672
If you love your vintage fashion, why not go antique for your engagement ring? We love this Art Deco dazzler from Grays Antiques featuring diamonds set into 18ct gold which are in turn set into a platinum band.
-
9. ENGAGEMENT RINGS Yasmine solitaire in platinum, Cool Diamonds
Yasmine solitaire in platinum, £3550, Cool Diamonds
Cool Diamonds has a selection of diamond rings at credit crunching prices but the one that really caught our eye was this fancy emerald cut 1 carat diamond with tapered shoulder diamonds set in platinum. A stunning alternative to the traditional circular solitaire.
-
10. ENGAGEMENT RINGS Green Blue Tanzanite with diamonds, thejewellerychannel.tv
Green Blue Tanzanite with diamonds, £799.95, thejewellerychannel.tv
Coloured stones make for an different take on engagement rings. This green-blue tanzanite central stone would look amazing set against cool skin tones.
-
11. ENGAGEMENT RINGS Berganza
Old cut marquise diamond ring with diamond set shoulders, £4700, Berganza
Berganza in Hatton Gardens is a treasure trove of antique and period jewellery. This 1930s ring caught our eye not least because the claw set marquise diamond set with round diamond shoulders is just so darn sparkly… But because it's another celebrity favourite for engagement rings with Reese Witherspoon and Catherine Zeta Jones both having sported the style.
-
12. ENGAGEMENT RINGS EC One
Grace solitaire ring, £4260, EC One
If contemporary styling is your thing but you don't want to sacrifice on the glimmer factor, this sleek ring from hip jeweller's EC One could be The One. The central stone is princess cut – in other words twinkle-tastic – but the gem is set flush into a contemporary platinum band.
-
13. ENGAGEMENT RINGS Beaverbrooks
Eighteen carat white gold diamond cluster ring, £1300, Beaverbrooks
Proving you don't need to be seriously loaded to have some serious sparkle on your ring finger, this diamond cluster ring from Beaverbrooks has heaps of classic style with a none too traumatic price tag.
-
14. ENGAGEMENT RINGS
Pear-shaped Bezet engagement ring, from £1000, Tiffany
Go to uk.tiffany.com for more information or call 0080020001122
Tiffancy's tear-drop shaped diamond from their Bezet collection is set in a sleek platinum bezel setting for a clean, elegant finish. Diamonds in this shape are exceptionally flattering as they gently elongate the hand. Both Victoria Beckham and Katherine Heigl chose pear-shaped diamonds for their engagement rings.
-
15. ENGAGEMENT RINGS Twig Rings with diamonds, Phillippa Holland
Twig Rings, £1008 in yellow, white or rose gold with diamonds, Phillippa Holland 0207 727 5301
Phillippa Holland specialises in quirky, nature-inspired jewellery and her Twig Rings have become something of a signature engagement ring option for fiancées looking for something a little bit individual. Available in yellow, white or rose gold, diamonds are set into the design around the entire ring.
-
16. ENGAGEMENT RINGS Brilliant cut diamond ring, £2000, Lucie Campbell
Brilliant cut diamond ring, £2000, Lucie Campbell
Brilliant cut round diamonds are some of the sparkliest around… This claw-set number by Lucie Cambell features three graduated diamonds on either shoulder.
