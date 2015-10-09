Duffle Coat Edit: InStyle Picks The 10 Best

The duffle coat has been around for decades, and it's become synonymous with laid-back, androgynous Brit style. Check out our edit of the best 10...

The duffle coat has been around for decades.

Though they originated in Belgium, the course wool coats are often seen as synonymous with English style. Think Jonathan Creek, Paddington Bear, Oasis; an eclectic but pretty Brit bunch.

With style icons like that leading the duffle coat pack, it's not surprising it's a timeless choice of winter coat. Though cheap duffle coats are hard to come by, the heritage brands are worth their price tags.

Gloverall is the go-to for duffle coats, while the high street has a few options, too; with classic navy styles at Uniqlo and Jaeger. Quintessentially Brit brand Burberry has created a totally classic camel duffle coat with the signature checkered hood, while Lanvin has branched out with a longline pillar box red style.

The boxy shape and hood makes it one of the more practical coat styles for winter, though the androgyny of it may put some people off. It's the ideal, nondescript cover-up, over jeans, trainers and a jumper on one of those don't-want-to-get-out-of-bed-but-you-have-to kind of days which seem to get more regular as the temperatures drop.

That said, there's so much more to the duffle coat than begrudging practicality; colour blocking queen Solange Knowles wore a hot orange one to Prabal Gurung's SS16 show with - you guessed it - a hot orange dress and boots, while they're regularly seen on the street style circuit.

Check out our duffle coat edit for one you'll be wearing for winters to come...