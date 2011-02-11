13 Mar 2018
Dressing For A Date
-
1. Dressing for a date
Cocktails
KG by Kurt Geiger Audrina, £100, Kurt Geiger
If you’ve gone for your favourite LBD then add some on-trend leopard print to your look with these perfect peep-toes.
-
2. Dressing for a date
Cocktails
Dalphine Dress by Motel, £39, Topshop
Whether he’s looking at you as you walk in, or as you leave, he’ll be transfixed if you’re wearing Motel’s cut out Dalphine dress.
-
3. Dressing for a date
Cocktails
Renee Waterfall Coat, £225, Whistles
It’s all in the unveiling. Wear Whistles’ waterfall coat over your cocktail dress for a stylish surprise at the bar.
-
4. Dressing for a date
Cocktails
Wire Wrap Facet Crystal Ring, £12.50, Topshop
Nothing says cocktails quite like a cocktail ring, but go for a more modern version like this wire-wrapped crystal piece.
-
5. Dressing for a date
Cocktails
Herve Leger Cutout Bandage Dress, £985, Net-a-Porter
It’s been the reliable date dress since its creation in the 80s - you just can’t go wrong with a Herve Leger bandage dress.
-
6. Dressing for a date
Cocktails
Crystal Bangle, £65, Jaeger
Add that final touch of sparkle with Jaeger’s eye-catching crystal bangle.
-
7. Dressing for a date
Cocktails
ASOS Tailored 2 in 1 Velvet Peg Jumpsuit, £44 (was £55), ASOS
You don’t have to wear a dress if you’re going out for cocktails. Why not try a tailored jumpsuit for a change?
-
8. Dressing for a date
Cocktails
Alpna Vintage Pink Clutch Bag, £25, Accessorize
Add a splash of colour to your cocktail outfit with Accessorize’s slick hot pink clutch.
-
9. Dressing for a date
Cocktails
Stella McCartney Thread-embellished Sandals, £190 (were £380), The Outnet
Opt for some charcoal chic on your feet with Stella McCartney’s thread-embellished sandals. Don’t forget to treat yourself to a pedi too!
-
10. Dressing for a date
Cocktails
Caramel Cotton Tube Dress, £82, French Connection
Simple and strapless, team this tube dress with some sparkly heels and an oversized clutch for some serious glam-factor.
-
11. Dressing for a date
Coffee
Cream Floral Print Vintage Style Belted Tea Dress, £46, Topshop
Take tea for two in Topshop’s floral tea dress.
-
12. Dressing for a date
Coffee
BDG Two-tone Mini Satchel, £34, Urban Outfitters
Go for an old-school style on your coffee date and carry a vintage-inspired satchel.
-
13. Dressing for a date
Coffee
Mea Shadow Amira Studded Suede Ankle Boots, £100 (were £200), The Outnet
Go for a low-key look with just a hint of glam in Mea Shadow’s studded ankle boots. Oh, and they’re half price on The Outnet!
-
14. Dressing for a date
Coffee
ASOS Floral Printed Cropped Jumper, £35, ASOS
Be flirty in florals and team this blooming cropped jumper with your favourite skater skirt.
-
15. Dressing for a date
Coffee
7 For All Mankind The Skinny Low-rise Jeans, £165, Net-a-Porter
There’s nothing better than the perfect pair of jeans for a day date. Get your skinnies from 7 For All Mankind.
-
16. Dressing for a date
Coffee
Mzito Brass MADE Bracelet, £39, Jigsaw
Accessorise for your date with a clear conscience in the knowledge that this beautiful bracelet was made using recycled and sustainable materials in Kenya. A perfect conversation starter!
-
17. Dressing for a date
Coffee
Black PU Skirt, £36.99, River Island
The leather look is good for daytime dates too but dress it down a touch with tights and a thin-knit top.
-
18. Dressing for a date
Coffee
Long Trench Coat, £69.99 (was £89.99), Uniqlo
Try your luck in a trench coat. Uniqlo’s is a classic cut at a great price.
-
19. Dressing for a date
Coffee
NEAL By Neal Sperling Cable Cardigan, £65, Urban Outfitters
Keep it casual with a chunky knit cardigan. This cardie is available in a myriad of colours so you can be as bold or aloof as you fancy.
-
20. Dressing for a date
Coffee
Printed Scarf with Plain Border, £39.99, Zara
Keep a printed scarf in your bag just in case you go from coffee straight to supper.
-
21. Dressing for a date
Dinner Out
ASOS Statement Long Tassel Drop Earrings with Faceted Stone Detail, £16, ASOS
Do drama with some oversized drop earrings. Pull your hair back into a red carpet style sleek ponytail to really show them off.
-
22. Dressing for a date
Dinner Out
Premium Antique Cream Beaded Lace Top, £40, Topshop
Whether the restaurant is rated one or five stars, you’ll look Michelin-star worthy in this beaded lace top.
-
23. Dressing for a date
Dinner Out
D&G Ania Peony Day Clutch, £195, My Wardrobe
Florals will be everywhere this spring but if you only fancy a hint then try them in the form of D&G’s flowery clutch.
-
24. Dressing for a date
Dinner Out
Wing-collared Blazer, £69.99, Zara
If you don’t already own a blazer then head to Zara and bag this one quick! It’ll add evening oomph to any outfit.
-
25. Dressing for a date
Dinner Out
Tapered Boyfriend Pants, £35.95, Gap
We love these trousers during the day with flats, but why not take them through to night by adding some height with stilettos?
-
26. Dressing for a date
Dinner Out
KG By Kurt Geiger Eleanor, £130, Selfridges
A classic heel with a spot of this season’s snakeskin, what could be better?
-
27. Dressing for a date
Dinner Out
Chic Spot Playsuit, £150, Whistles
Neither too smart nor too casual, this dress is the perfect choice for when the venue is a surprise.
-
28. Dressing for a date
Dinner Out
Penelope Colour Block Dress, £159, Reiss
Slick and sophisticated, this colour-block shift will make for a fabulous evening out.
-
29. Dressing for a date
Dinner Out
Lia Lace Vest, £40, French Connection
Demure but slightly suggestive, we love French Connection’s dotty lace vest top.
-
30. Dressing for a date
Dinner Out
Sheer Pocket Chiffon Shirt, £21.99, New Look
Nothing could be chiccer than a chiffon shirt over skinny jeans and some serious stilettos.
-
31. Dressing for a date
Dinner In
Vanessa Bruno Athe Belted Cotton and Crepe Sweater Dress, £245, Net-a-Porter
Comfortable and cosy yet ultra chic, the sweater-dress is ideal if you’re dining in.
-
32. Dressing for a date
Dinner In
ASOS Layered Ruffle Shoulder Blouse, £25, ASOS
Frilly without being showy, this ruffled blouse would be best with your hair tied up in a loose chignon.
-
33. Dressing for a date
Dinner In
Sweater RLD Lagoa, £24.90, Mango
If you want to look laidback but linger in his mind then try a slim-fit striped jumper.
-
34. Dressing for a date
Dinner In
Cardenia Drape Cardigan, £135, Whistles
Drape yourself in cashmere to stay warm and oh-so soft to the touch.
-
35. Dressing for a date
Dinner In
Bow Belt, £20, Oasis
Cinch-in your waist with a bow to show off your shape and look as pretty as a present.
-
36. Dressing for a date
Dinner In
Navy Sheer Spot Shirt, £38, Topshop
Go sheer but casual with this spotty shirt. It’ll be perfect either tucked into a high-waisted skirt or left loose over skinny black trousers.
-
37. Dressing for a date
Dinner In
Super Skinny Jean, £21.99, New Look
Ultra flattering and easy to wear, you’ll feel your best in skinny black jeans.
-
38. Dressing for a date
Dinner In
Pleated Full Skirt, £50, Warehouse
We love the pleated skirt in every length but the midi is perfect for a dinner date at his.
-
39. Dressing for a date
Dinner In
Beige Suede Flats, £50, Office
There’s no need for heels at home. Potter around his pad in these cute pumps.
-
40. Dressing for a date
Dinner In
Monica Vinader Gold-vermeil Chalcedony Cuff, £162 (was £360), The Outnet
Pull your look together with a statement cuff. There’s a fantastic selection from Monica Vinader on The Outnet.
1 of 40
Dressing for a date
Cocktails
KG by Kurt Geiger Audrina, £100, Kurt Geiger
If you’ve gone for your favourite LBD then add some on-trend leopard print to your look with these perfect peep-toes.