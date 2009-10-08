13 Mar 2018
Dorothy Perkins Luxe Shoes
Cannes, blue and silver snakeskin platforms, £60, Dorothy Perkins
London, gold snakeskin platforms, £60, Dorothy Perkins
Hollywood, blue and silver snakeskin platforms, £60, Dorothy Perkins
London, hot pink and gold platforms, £60, Dorothy Perkins
New York blue platforms with black heel, £55, Dorothy Perkins
Marbella, hot pink platforms, £60, Dorothy Perkins
London, black platforms, £60, Dorothy Perkins
Marbella, black and gold platforms with snakeskin platform and heel, £60, Dorothy Perkins
Paris, black platform ankle boots, £65, Dorothy Perkins
New York, pink platforms with black heel, £55, Dorothy Perkins
Paris, blue platform ankle boots, £65, Dorothy Perkins
