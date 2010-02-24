13 Mar 2018
Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Multi bead collar, £15, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Block colour rings, £6, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Bead and charm necklace, £15, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Bead and stone necklace, £18, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Large floral drop earrings, £12, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Flora and Fauna cuff, £18, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Multi floral wooden bangle, £15, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Multi flower and gem cuffs, £12, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Large floral rings, £8, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Long multi-row necklace with flower charms & corsage, £15, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Quirky bow, button & flower detail bib necklace, £15, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Ribbon, button & bow corsage, £10, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Eclectic charm bracelet with flower, button, bow & butterfly charms, £12, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Oversized bow, flower & pearl Alice band, £12, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Oversized butterfly ring, £12, Round cocktail ring with flower detail, £12, Cute plastic bow ring, £4, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
3 pack bangle stack with stripes, Rhinestone & pearl flower, from £7, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Oversized pearl wristwear with quirky corsage, £12, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Floral collar with chain fringe, £35, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Multi Strand Collar necklace, £18, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Multi gem collar, £25, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Ribbon and chain multi strand necklace, £15, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Gold floral cuff, £18, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Lace floral alice band, £10, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Love charm necklace, £5, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
gem and pearl chunky bangle, £18, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Pearl and floral gem corsage, £15, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Crochet and gem ring, £8, Floral gem ring, Etched flower ring, £8, Gold floral ring, £12, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Gold floral ring, £12, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Flower necklace, £12, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Gold floral collar, £50, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Multi ring necklace, £30, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Wooden bead collar, £15, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Irridescent Bead Collar, £18, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Flower motif necklace, £18, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Multi-sequin bangles, £15, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Wooden & acyrlic bangles with bead and stud detailing, from £8, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Wooden & acyrlic bangles with bead and stud detailing, from £8, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
Geometric floral rings, £8, Dorothy Perkins Jewellery S/S 2010
