13 Mar 2018
Dorothy Perkins Christmas Collection
1. Dorothy Perkins XMAS Velvet mini dress
Velvet mini dress, £30; lace tights, £6; metallic snake clutch, £20; mega platform courts, £38, Dorothy Perkins
2. Dorothy Perkins XMAS Power shoulder jersey dress
Power shoulder jersey dress, £25; cream leather obi belt, £12, Dorothy Perkins
3. Dorothy Perkins XMAS Black lace dress
Black lace dress, £35; black tights, £6; purple multi strap shoes, £38, Dorothy Perkins
4. Dorothy Perkins XMAS Purple Tunic
Purple Tunic, £16; tights, £6, Dorothy Perkins
5. Dorothy Perkins XMAS Multi swirl hat, jeans, shoe boots, double breasted coat,
Multi swirl hat, £120; jeans £15; shoe boots, £42; double breasted coat, Dorothy Perkins
6. Dorothy Perkins XMAS Blue wool belted coat
Blue wool belted coat, £70; black tights, £6, Dorothy Perkins
7. Dorothy Perkins XMAS Grey cardigan
Grey cardigan, £25; grey ribbed snood, £12; floral jersey top, £16; leggings, £12, Dorothy Perkins
8. Dorothy Perkins XMAS Striped jersey dress
Striped jersey dress, £25; zip shoe boots, £42; black tights, £6, Dorothy Perkins
9. Dorothy Perkins XMAS Chunky grey cardigan, boots, tights, floral dress
Chunky grey cardigan, £32; boots, £45; tights, £6; floral dress, £30, Dorothy Perkins
10. Dorothy Perkins XMAS Military jacket
Military jacket, £55; skinny jeans, £15; silver snake heels, £40, Dorothy Perkins
