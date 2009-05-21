'Iggy' full ripped skinny jeans, £30, ASOS

Ever since Christophe Decarnin's spring/summer rock-tastic collection for Balmain hit the runway, our loyal indigo skinnies got the boot in favour of distressed, faded, ripped and tattered denim. Of course, like every trend, it's all about taking the notion and making it work for you. So, whether you opt for spray-on, boyfriend or classic pencil, make sure you find the perfect level of tattiness for you.

If you want to go full out and embrace the 80s distressed trend to the max (but the £1,059 Balmain pair stocked in Joseph isn't want you'd call a realistic option) then log on to Asos for a near perfect copy for just £30! These ripped skinny jeans are available in sizes 6-18 and come in a variety of washes such as bleach wash, fluorescent, black and ripped white. Perfect worn with a sharp blazer and cute flats.

Buy online

By Kat Webster