13 Mar 2018
Distressed Denim
-
1. editor's picks, distressed denim, asos jeans
'Iggy' full ripped skinny jeans, £30, ASOS
Ever since Christophe Decarnin's spring/summer rock-tastic collection for Balmain hit the runway, our loyal indigo skinnies got the boot in favour of distressed, faded, ripped and tattered denim. Of course, like every trend, it's all about taking the notion and making it work for you. So, whether you opt for spray-on, boyfriend or classic pencil, make sure you find the perfect level of tattiness for you.
If you want to go full out and embrace the 80s distressed trend to the max (but the £1,059 Balmain pair stocked in Joseph isn't want you'd call a realistic option) then log on to Asos for a near perfect copy for just £30! These ripped skinny jeans are available in sizes 6-18 and come in a variety of washes such as bleach wash, fluorescent, black and ripped white. Perfect worn with a sharp blazer and cute flats.
By Kat Webster
-
2. editor's picks, distressed jeans, gap jeans
Faded skinny jeans, £39.99, Gap
Gap's brand ethos of creating modern closet staples is perfect for those who prefer a less is more approach to dressing. These slightly distressed slim-legs give a subtle nod towards this tricky trend, while totally avoiding any Bros-meets-Jon Bon Jovi connotations.
Stockists: 0800 427 789
-
3. editor's picks, distressed denim, cheap monday jeans
Cropped ‘Paper Bag' jeans, £40, Cheap Monday at Browns
Not all premium jeans come with a premium price tag but Cheap Monday, a relatively new denim brand from Sweden has it all. Cool cuts, attitude, quality and the characteristic grinning skull logo have garnered this label a bit of a cult following.
Right now, we are lusting over these surprisingly flattering cropped ‘Paper Bag' jeans. With their thick waist band and elasticised anklets, we reckon these are the ultimate fashion jeans for summer 09. And the £40 price tag has just made them all the more appealing.
-
4. editor's picks, distressed denim, french connection jeans
Cadillac jeans, £65, French Connection
This season we're loving the rolled-up leg look. Be it on baggy, slim or cropped jeans, a flash of lining is what we want. These distressed jeans from French Connection are super soft with a comfy, slouchy roll hem - the perfect downtime trew! Team with ballet flats or glads for casual comfort.
-
5. editor's picks, distressed denim, miss selfridge
Light wash ripped skinny jeans, £38, Miss Selfridge
These skinny jeans from Miss Selfridge have a light wash finish with rip leg detail. The high street store offers small cuts, perfect for those lean ladies who like to wear their jeans super-tight. Team with tunic top, an embellished blazer (as seen at Balmain) and statement jewels for a party look.
-
6. editor's picks, distressed denim, 7 4 all mankind jeans
Josephina jeans, £199, 7 For All Mankind
Follow in the footsteps of many a celeb and invest in a pair of 7 For All Mankind jeans - Cameron Diaz wore a ripped pair to the MTV Awards, while Kate Moss owns numerous pairs. This Josefina style has a relaxed peg-leg fit - slightly roomy through the thigh, slim down the leg, and tapering to a narrow leg opening. We love the slight distressed knee patches of this style, allowing the freedom to style them cuffed or un-cuffed.
For stockists call 020 7823 9500
-
7. editor's picks, distressed denim, acne jeans
Acne ‘Generic Girl' slashed jeans, £215, Browns
Acne has firmly established itself as a cool girl brand, so, if you're looking for a relaxed pair of distressed jeans with a hipster edge, these are the pair for you. With their light blue wash and authentic rips (no one will guess you bought them that way!) they'll look great worn with patent heels and a basic tee for relaxed style.
-
8. Editor's Picks, Distressed denim, h&m
Black distressed jeans, £39.99, H&M
These black double distressed denims with full leg stitch and rips are perfect for making a ‘check me out' kinda statement. Unfortunately, they're not available in H&M stores until early August (they're part of the autumn/winter collection) but you'll be hard-pressed to find a more budget-friendly pair.
-
9. Editor's Picks, Distressed denim, river island
Light denim skinny jean, £39.99, River Island
We love the cloudy acid wash finish of these distressed skinnies courtesy of River Island. Very 80s, very flattering and bang on trend, team them with a sharp-shouldered jacket for a near Balmain copycat look.
