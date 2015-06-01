Denim Skirts: The InStyle Round-Up

Denim skirts are a staple piece for every wardrobe, whatever the season. Check out the 10 best styles...

A denim skirt is a real wardrobe staple. Though many of us may have steered clear of them since the dark days of our teenage fashion choices, they're back in a big way.

With 70s style one of the hottest trends of the summer, denim is big news again and the classic jean skirt has undergone a revival. You can't go wrong with a simple 70s A-line number but there is so much more around too, with frayed, jewelled, patterned, distressed and quilted pieces everywhere. These is something for everyone.

These aren't just denim minis we're talking about – there are also midi and pencil styles around, as well as printed and embellished versions, making the festival favourite perfect for work and smart weekend looks too.

Check out our pick of the 10 best denim skirts, from designer to purse-friendly high street buys. You're sure to find a favourite.

