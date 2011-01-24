SKINNY

Best for: Boyish figures and girls with curves, believe it or not

Celebrity fans: Sienna Miller, Kristen Stewart, Cheryl Cole, Blake Lively

The experts say:

"The skinny looks fabulous on curves. Full-figured women often make the mistake of hiding behind baggy clothes, which makes them look bigger. Skinny jeans hold everything in, so you look slimmer. My top tip, though, would be to try on as many different brands as you can and be open-minded about the cuts that will suit you."- Donna Thornton, Donna Ida boutique owner

"Skinny jeans have become a wardrobe essential for most girls and are perfect for wearing both day and night. There appears to be no stopping the skinny jean phenomenon, which is just as well as they are worn easily with flats or heels, making them the most versatile style around." - Wichy Hassan, Miss Sixty Creative Director