13 Mar 2018
Denim Guide
1. Denim Guide
For many of us, finding the perfect pair of jeans is like locating the Holy Grail -impossible! We quizzed denim experts to advise you on the key shapes for every figure, and tracked down the stars' favourite denims to inspire you. READ ON!
2. Denim Guide
SKINNY
Best for: Boyish figures and girls with curves, believe it or not
Celebrity fans: Sienna Miller, Kristen Stewart, Cheryl Cole, Blake Lively
The experts say:
"The skinny looks fabulous on curves. Full-figured women often make the mistake of hiding behind baggy clothes, which makes them look bigger. Skinny jeans hold everything in, so you look slimmer. My top tip, though, would be to try on as many different brands as you can and be open-minded about the cuts that will suit you."- Donna Thornton, Donna Ida boutique owner
"Skinny jeans have become a wardrobe essential for most girls and are perfect for wearing both day and night. There appears to be no stopping the skinny jean phenomenon, which is just as well as they are worn easily with flats or heels, making them the most versatile style around." - Wichy Hassan, Miss Sixty Creative Director
3. Denim Guide
Our pick:
High Street: Topshop, American Apparel (for coloured jeans), Miss Sixty
High end: Genetic Denim, Current/Elliott, Mardou and Dean at Harvey Nichols (left: skinnies in blue thunder), Calvin Klein
4. Denim Guide
STRAIGHT LEG
Best for: Petites or short legs
Celebrity fans: Kirsten Dunst, Jessica Alba, Kylie Minogue
The experts say:
"The straight cut lengthens legs and hugs the bottom, making this a flattering jean shape for all occasions." - Louise Vaughn, Wrangler Marketing Manager
" It often gets confused with the boot-cut, but if you take the hem of one pant leg and fold it up to the knee, and it's the same width, then you've got yourself a straight-leg." - Donna Thornton, Donna Ida boutique owner
5. Denim Guide
Our pick:
High street: Gap, Killah
High end: Rock & Republic, Seven For All Mankind (left: high-rise straight leg, £165 at Net-a-Porter)
6. Denim Guide
BOOT-CUT
Best for: All figures
Celebrity fans: Jennifer Aniston, Rachel Bilson, Cameron Diaz
The experts say:
"Everyone looks good in the boot-cut." - Donna Thornton, Donna Ida boutique owner
"The boot-cut flatters any figure offering a figure hugging top block, curving around your bottom and thighs through to the knee to a lovely gentle kick-out at the bottom." - Louise Vaughn, Wrangler Marketing Manager
7. Denim Guide
Our pick:
High street: Levis, Oasis, Tommy Hilfiger (left: Rhonda bootcut, £65)
High end: Paige, Seven For All Mankind
8. Denim Guide
CROPPED
Best for: Boyish figures
Celebrity fans: January Jones, Sarah Jessica Parker
InStyle's hot tip: Isabel Marant's 50s beatnik-inspired collections have single-handedly revived the mid-calf-length crop. The figure-hugging style is super-flattering for trim figures and will show off the slimmest part of the leg.
There’s a crop to suit all, but stay clear of styles that cut you below the knee if you’re petite, as they’ll make the legs appear shorter. Styles with a turn-up are great for flattering the slimmest part of the leg – the ankle.
9. Denim Guide
Our pick:
High street: Asos
High end: MET jeans, Sportmax, J Brand (left: Gigi low-rise crop, £175)
10. Denim Guide
FLARED
Best for: Long legs
Celebrity fans: Kate Moss, Claudia Schiffer
InStyle’s hot tip: With all things 70s reigning on the runways this season, the flare is set to have a serious moment for spring/summer.
The experts say:
"The flare looks its best when worn by a leggy lady. It lengthens and gives a great silhouette." - Louise Vaughn, Wrangler Marketing Manager
11. Denim Guide
Our pick:
High street: Gap (left: high-waist flare, £49.95)
High end: Genetic Denim, MiH at My-Wardrobe
12. Denim Guide
WIDE-LEG
Best for: Any shape
Celebrity fans: Kate Bosworth, Maggie Gyllenhaal
InStyle hot tip: It’s no longer all about the skinny, the wide-leg trouser is making a serious come-back with a huge presence across this season’s catwalks. Keep your heels spare with these though, to keep them from dragging.
The experts say:
"Tailored wide-leg jeans are so versatile, and suit that any shape or size can ensure they look great for any occasion." - Wichy Hassan, Miss Sixty Creative Director
13. Denim Guide
Our Pick:
High street: Pepe
High end: Twenty8Twelve (left: Jack jeans, £203.30)
14. Denim Guide
THE BOYFRIEND
Best for: Suits all
Celebrity fans: Gwen Stefani, Kate Hudson
The experts say:
"The Boyfriend fit hit the is by far one of the most flattering jeans around. So versatile, it offers the perfect fit for petite frames to lengthen legs and add volume, but also flatters curvaceous ladies looking for a loose fitting jean that offers comfort and style." - Louise Vaughn, Wrangler Marketing Manager
15. Denim Guide
Our pick:
High street: All Saints, Uniqlo, G Star
High end: Gucci, Current/Elliot (left: dark wash cropped boyfriend, £259)
16. Denim Guide
HIGH-WAISTED
Best for: Curves
Celebrity fans: Mischa Barton, Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes
The experts say:
"High-waisted jeans are suitable for hiding a multitude of sins from curvaceous hips to a voluptuous bottom. They flatten, hide and best of all create a fantastic silhouette for girls who are more wary of the low-rise skinnies." - Louise Vaughn, Wrangler Marketing Manager
17. Denim Guide
Our pick:
High street: Wranglers, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Hobbs NW3 (left:high waisted jean, £79)
High end: Sass & Bide
18. Denim Guide
PEG LEG
Best for: Boyish figures
Celebrity fans: Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon
InStyle’s hot tip: The peg leg is a real saviour for straight up and down figures as it’ll add volume around the hips, giving the illusion of curves, while the tapered cut means they still define the lower leg and show off slim ankles.
19. Denim Guide
Our pick:
High street: Asos, New Look
High end: Current/Elliot, Theory
20. Denim Guide
BELL-BOTTOMS
Best for: tall ladies, wide-hips
Celebrity fans: Heidi Klum, Katie Holmes, Victoria Beckham
InStyle hot tip: Like the flare, the bell-bottom lengthens legs, plus they have the benefit of skimming the hips and balancing out the thighs. They're not for everyone though; petites should stay clear to avoid looking swamped.
21. Denim Guide
Our pick:
High street: Oasis
High end: J Brand (left: love story bell bottoms, £75.71), Seven For all Mankind
22. Denim Guide
MATERNITY
Translating your normal style into your pregnancy can be hard, but don’t fear, the number of stylish denim brands making flattering maternitywear is on the rise. So it’s becoming ever easier to find a style that will help define your shape and also accommodate a burgeoning bump.
InStyle hot tip: Jeans with elasticated inserts at the sides are a more subtle, not to mention stylish, choice than those with a fold-over band. Topshop make an ingenious pair with a slim stretch insert that's adjustable from the inside.
23. Denim Guide
High street: Topshop (left: Moto Ella indgo jeans, £40)
High end: Citizens of Humanity
