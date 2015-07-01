Denim Dresses: One Of SS15's Most Wearable Hero Pieces

Denim dresses are one of spring/summer 2015's undeniable hero pieces. Seen all over the catwalks and the FROW, the wearable staple is having one serious moment, so we've rounded up the best styles - from shirt to dungaree - for every budget...

Given the denim revival, seen all over the catwalks and the FROW, it's not surprising the wearable staple is having one serious moment.

Our favourite of the bunch were the shirt dresses at Chloe, the two-tone styles at Gucci and the almost-affordable must-have of the season; Alexa Chung’s dresses in her denim collection for AG Jeans.

If they’re a couple of hundred pounds out of your price range, don’t fret as the high street is a relative hot bed of chic denim dresses.

Cos and Zara have some predictably chic and classic denim shirt dresses, while Miss Selfridge and Topshop have got for more party styles. The distressed denim trend is there too, with raw hem shift dresses at Monki and Mango.

The top denim brands have got in on the action in a big way too, with everything from MIH Jeans to Frame Denim showing off denim dresses in varying lengths. And, as could have been expected, Stella McCartney has a dreamy denim dress in store; a strappy style with the season’s hottest cut-out.

One of the best things about denim dresses is the total ease in which you can work them into your wardrobes. The second best is how, if you’re on a budget, you can get one you love without blowing your whole month’s pay cheque.

Denim pinafore dresses are one of the most versatile. Worn with everything from on point embroidered and peasant blouses to classic shirts and Breton tops, they are ideal for work or weekend wear. Shirt dresses, as seen at fashion week, are best worn with gladiator sandals but can be smartened up with a sock and brogue combo.

They’re more than worth their cost per wear, not only for working into your usual wardrobes but they’re an on point style for day-to-night summer holiday looks.

We’ve got our eyes on that off-the-shoulder Miss Selfridge number (reminiscent of a certain AC For AG dress). Which is your favourite?