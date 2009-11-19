13 Mar 2018
Debenhams Christmas Collection
Red Herring cross body chain detail bag, £22, Debenhams
BDL by Ben De Lisi corsage minaudiere, £40, Debenhams
Red Herring sequin jacket, £49, Debenhams
EB by Erick Beamon diamante feather necklace, £20, Debenhams
Star by Julien MacDonald limited edition rectangular sequin shift dress in gold, £275, Debenhams
Star by Julien Macdonald zebra print embellished kaftan, £40, Debenhams
EB by Erick Beamon boxed snake cuff, £18, Debenhams
Red Herring sequin detail net prom dress, £75, Debenhams
Star by Julien Macdonald clutch, £22, Debenhams
Red Herring strappy rose peep, £30, Debenhams
J by Jasper Conran back bow shoe, £30, Debenhams
EB by Erick Beamon boxed feather pearl and jet cuff, £18, Debenhams
EB by Erick Beamon diamante bow bangle, £18, Debenhams
Red Herring limited edition diamante cross over sandals, £28, Debenhams
BDL by Ben De Lisi crystal box bag, £85, Debenhams
Red Herring black enamel and black diamond flower ring, £8, Debenhams
BDL by Ben De Lisi black shift with embellished silver upper body, £250, Debenhams
Star by Julien MacDonald bangle set, £20, Debenhams
EB by Erick Beamon pearl stretch bracelet, £15, Debenhams
BDL by Den De Lisi limited edition rose corsarge shoulder shift, £180, Debenhams
J by Jasper Conran ombre sequin ruched hem top, £45, Debenhams
Star by Julien MacDonald satin bow band, £15, Debenhams
Red Herring flocked leopard pump blue, £12, Debenhams
Red Herring flocked leopard pump pink, £12, Debenhams
Debut faux fur bolero, £65, Debenhams
Red Herring jewelled banana pump, £16, Debenhams
Debut one shoulder satin dress, £80, Debenhams
Star by Julien Macdonald punk clutch, £30, Debenhams
Betty Jackson black chunky knit cardi, £50, Debenhams
Star by Julien MacDonald reversible sequin bag, £35, Debenhams
J by Jasper Conran cambridge corsage clutch, £50, Debenhams
J by Jasper Conran oslow quilted clutch, £50, Debenhams
Red Herring black sequin pump, £12, Debenhams
Red Herring glitter ditsy shoe, £25, Debenhams
EB by Erick Beamon multistone collar necklace, £20, Debenhams
Red Herring contrast PU panel platform, £30, Debenhams
Red Herring chunky glitter pump, £15, Debenhams
Red Herring sequin mule, £35, Debenhams
Star by Julien MacDonald embellished top, £38, Debenhams
EB by Erick Beamon en face stone set rect bracelet, £45, Debenhams
Red Herring purple sequin top, £32, Debenhams
Rocha by John Rocha leather leggings, £150, Debenhams
EB by Erick Beamon scatterstone bangle watch, £40, Debenhams
EB by Erick Beamon fluted filigress disc stretch bracelet, £15, Debenhams
Collection boxed snake crystal cuff, £12.50, Debenhams
EB by Erick Beamon enamel flower necklace, £20, Debenhams
Red Herring silver sequin pumps, £12, Debenhams
Red Herring siam pave ring, £8, Debenhams
Red Herring crystal oval and round stone ring, £6, Debenhams
