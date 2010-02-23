13 Mar 2018
David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010
-
1. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6939
David Fielden’s 2010 collection is filled with incredible short dresses, full-length and fabulous gowns and look-at-me delights that you’ll be begging to walk down the aisle in.
The 2010 collection ranges in price from £1,200 - £2,500 for the regular designs and between £3,500 and £5,000 for the couture styles.
Fore more information visit the website at davidfielden.co.uk
Enjoy!
6939
Float down the aisle like a dream in this stunning peplum fringed wedding dress.
-
2. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010
6952+3
A short wedding dress with a difference, we love the subtle chiffon overlay and the statement shoulders.
-
3. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6940
6940
Shimmer on your wedding day in this stunning on-trend fringed dress.
-
4. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6938
6938
Stand out in this dramatic corset-like bodice with a chiffon bust and ruffle finished train.
-
5. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6948
6948
Choose a wedding dress with a little something extra – this dress has all over embellishment and is finished off with a front thigh-high split.
-
6. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6956
6956
Make a statement on your wedding day in this structured dress with pleats, angles and lots of layers.
-
7. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6900
6900
A simple dress with a difference, we love the cross-over draping and the flattering finish.
-
8. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6837
6837
The intricate detailing on the top of this strapless gown makes it a gorgeous choice for a spring/summer wedding dress.
-
9. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6725
6725
Transform into a white goddess with this incredible dress with detailed shoulders, straps and loose finish.
-
10. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6946
6946
If you want a short dress for your special day then this tiered frock with a gathered shoulder would make the perfect addition to a warm summer’s wedding.
-
11. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6947
6947
Embellished dresses are a definite spring/summer trend and combining them with your wedding dress will give you lashings of style while shining all day long.
-
12. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6724
6724
Dazzle in this bright-white gathered neck and waist dress with a full-length finish.
-
13. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6909
6909
All eyes will be on you in this dress with statement straps and embellished shoulder details.
-
14. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6829
6829
Be bold and bare those shoulders in this incredible strapless dress with a tie waist detail.
-
15. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6957
6957
Wrap your body in this divine one-shouldered dress for non-stop wedding sparkle.
-
16. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6904
6904
The cinched waist and gathered shoulder details add extra glam to this elegant full-length gown.
-
17. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6800
6800
Get off-the-shoulder elegance in this divine floor-length gown.
-
18. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6830
6830
Mix on-trend styling with a flawless finish in this beautiful one-shouldered gown.
-
19. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6723
6723
The detailed straps give this dress just the right amount of glamour and elegance to make you stand out for all the right reasons on your wedding day.
-
20. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6907
6907
Glitter all the way down the aisle with this incredible tribal-like wedding gown.
-
21. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6943
6943
Short and sweet, this strapless gown will add lashings of feminine elegance to your wedding day.
-
22. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6839
6839
Don’t hide away on your wedding day, instead go all out in this one-shouldered dress covered in feathery appliqué petals.
-
23. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6944
6944
Fit an executive yet elegant dress into your wedding day with this collared gown with prom-skirt finish.
-
24. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6843
6843
If you want a bit more detail on your wedding dress then this little number is your answer. With a dramatic top, layered effect and patterned overlay it has every element for a wow wedding.
-
25. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6836
6836
You won’t need a wind machine to wow in this dress. We love the layered effect and simple strapless top.
-
26. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6908
6908
For those that prefer a halterneck finish this dress if for you. Gorgeous neck detail, pleated bust and flattering waist – incredible.
-
27. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6739
6739
This short dress is finished off to perfection with a gathered bust and floral appliquéd bottom.
-
28. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6843
6843
Focus all the attention on you in this incredible strapless dress with a wide-fit and detailed bust.
-
29. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6945
6945
Dazzle on your special day in this pretty strapless dress with front bow and all-over textured pleating.
-
30. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6714
6714
Exude elegance on your wedding day in this flawless gown with a draped waist tie.
-
31. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6934
6934
This dress offers the perfect mix of stunning embellishment with a simple but pretty finish.
-
32. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6905
6905
Shimmer down the aisle with this mermaid-like top, gathered shoulder and plain skirt finish.
-
33. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6816
6816
Flatter yourself in this layered dress with an open front and shiny strapless bust.
-
34. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6941+2
6941+2
Make a statement with this wide-necked dress with detailed side panels and a full-length fit.
-
35. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6918
6918
Get a double dose of glamour with this sequin embellished top, cinched waist and prom-skirt style skirt.
-
36. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6960
6960
Choose a unique dress to complete your special day. We adore this wide-fit lace dress with a fitted skirt finish.
-
37. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6919
6919
For more of a vintage-look dress, choose this cross-strap and gathered front dress with a pleated finish.
-
38. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6920
6920
Don’t be afraid to bare some skin with this low v-necked dress and gorgeous waist tie detail.
-
39. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6916
6916
Get the princess treatment with this incredible one-shouldered lace top and full skirt.
-
40. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6922
6922
Cover-up on your wedding day with this astounding, long-sleeved, sequin dress with a pretty, gathered waist detail.
-
41. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6925
6925
You can’t beat a classic-style wedding dress and this strapless gown would make a perfect spring/summer choice.
-
42. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6914
6914
You can’t beat a classic wedding dress and this style with embellished straps and a wide finish would be perfect for any spring/summer wedding.
-
43. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6923
6923
Look more like a Hollywood A-lister in this incredibly detailed dress. We love the silver sequin bust, the pretty strap and the billowing skirt finish.
-
44. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6950
6950
Wow, check out the dramatic neck detail, which, with the sparkling waist, short front and long back makes this one incredible wedding day dress.
-
45. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6926
6926
A pure white wonder. You wont need any accessories on your wedding day to make you stand out in this incredible dress.
-
46. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6924
6924
Go for a bold statement in this sharp-pointed dress with silver embellishment and lots of layers.
-
47. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6951
6951
Shimmer your way to your groom in this amazing round-necked gown with pleated skirt and flattering fit throughout.
-
48. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6928+31
6928+31
We just love the all-over crochet detailing and pretty ruffle bust on this impressive wedding day dress.
-
49. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6913
6913
Stun your wedding guests in this sumptuous lace gown. The low-shouldered and gathered detail on the bust will make this someone’s perfect wedding dress.
-
50. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6930+32
6930+32
Create a unique wedding day silhouette with this wide-edged wedding gown and lace-detailed bust.
-
51. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6935+6
6935+6
You aren’t likely to see another dress quite like this. We love the bold-shoulders with the combination of a structured-silk jacket over a feminine chiffon skirt.
-
52. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6933
6933
Wow in this fitted bodice top and lace detailed skirt.
-
53. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6937+54
6937+54
You can’t fail to be amazed when looking at this dramatic shouldered and wide textured skirt. For those who are brave.
-
54. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010 6959
6959
We’re not quite sure of the helmet but the rest of this outfit is absolutely stunning. A spring/summer ruffle dream.
-
55. David Fielden Wedding Dress Collection 2010
6901
Simple but stunning. We love this flattering silk floor-length dress with open-draped shoulders.
