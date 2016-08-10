14 Culottes For All Your Day-To-Night Plans

Here are the best culottes to shop now...

Culottes have gone from fashion-forward to a firm favourite and genuine wardrobe must.

Remember when Jennifer Lawrence wore that pair to the Dior couture show? Since then, we've seen them on the whole Insta-fashion crowd.

And it’s not that surprising. They're an all-year-round, day-to-night, work-or-weekend piece, but we mostly wear them to the office.

They’re the dream summer switch for jeans or trousers as they’re smart, easy-to-wear and cool — and, most importantly, not a leg-showing summer dress. We’ve been wearing ours with sliders but, if that’s not your style, check out the shoes to wear with culottes.

In winter, you can wear them with a pair of boots. Go for ankle boots (always heeled, go for flat boots and culottes and you’ll look like a hobbit) or a longer length pair that leaves no skin showing under the hem.

The high street has a whole range of budget-friendly pairs, from denim culottes to oversized black culottes. Our tip is to go as wide leg as possible, and wear with an unflouncy boxy top or classic collared shirt.

How to wear culottes? Fashion writer Antonia O'Brien has some tried and tested tips, but don't be put off if you're petite. Just look for a pair of culottes for short women and you'll be set.

Find the perfect style for you, here...