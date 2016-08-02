11 Culotte Jumpsuits You Can Wear To Weddings This Summer

Culotte jumpsuits might not feature on your style radar, but they're actually surprisingly wearable — especially for swinter.

They can look a bit dowdy, so it's all about finding the right one, and wearing it with shoes which don't add to the frump factor.

We're all about midi jumpsuits for weddings. They're the perfect thing if you've got bored of dresses during the season, especially if you go for something black or block colour as you can switch up your styling and wear it a few times.

An off-the-shoulder makes sure the look ends up being fashion forward, as does an underboob cut-out — though judge on a wedding by wedding basis whether skin on show is allowed.

Slides are a good call for a casj occasion, but make it more evening or wedding wear with tie up or ankle strap heeled sandals. Though it feels as if the ankle detailing will cut the leg and make it look short, it balances out the volume in the cropped culotte legs.

Don't be put off if you're petite; midi jumpsuits are totally doable with these culotte tips for short women.

Shop our favs right now...