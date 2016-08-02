The Cropped Jeans That Will Give You Instant Insta-Cool

The best cropped jeans available right now - from under £30...

Denim rule #1: Ditch the skinnies... If there's one jean shape it's all about right now, it's the crop.

Given the cool gang's stamp of approval in a big way (see: Camille Charriere, Leandra Medine and co), the cropped jean is the dreamiest denim to shop for this inbetweeny weather. Wear with your usual staples — Bretons, grey tees, bomber jackets — for a reinvention of your throw-on-and-go look. They are this season's wardrobe game-changer.

The crop can make choosing shoes tricky, though there are options that look make you look un-ridiculous… White trainers, chunky brogues and (of course) heels, if that's your thang — in fact, mainly shoes that go with culottes.

For prime Insta-bait, wear with backless loafers — THE fave footwear of spring/summer. Team InStyle have been wearing theirs with cropped denim and a shirt making the chicest office-ready look of the summer.

Though cropped trousers can be a petite #mare (culottes for short people, anyone?!), the jean is a little easier as there are all different shapes — wider styles, more of a kick flare, varying lengths.

J Brand and Stella McCartney have some sassy styles (quelle surprise), but the high street has some pretty cool pairs for under £30. & Other Stories is a promising go-to if you're not sure what shape to go for as they have lots of different fits, but our favourites are Whistles'… The crop, the shape — we love.

Here are the best pairs to shop RN…