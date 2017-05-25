The New COS Drop Is Insanely Chic

If you’re all about minimal colours, clean lines and uber chic shapes then you’ll already be a major fan girl when it comes to COS. They’re the ultimate go-to for that editor-approved workwear wardrobe which will of course include slick oversized shirts and the perfect tailored trouser. But they’ve also totally stepped up their game for out of the office too. Think technical Marni-esque parachute fabrics for billowing dresses and simple cut cute bikini’s with even cuter prices that start at just £17.

Here's what we love most from the new drop at COS

1. Grown-up Gingham. It’s the picnic themed fabric we can’t help but love, although it does have a young feel to it. So COS have produced a more wearable grown-up version; a wider spaced print that lashes over sophisticated shirt dress styles.

2. Pleated Shirts. Everywhere you turn right now you’ll see shirt after shirt after shirt. But no one’s doing pleating like COS; from around the neck to a-symmetric swirls across the fronts of tee’s; these will be a staple you’ll own and wear for a very long time.

3. The Lightweight Trench. Once you buy one you literally won't be able to live without it. Cos have done them in khaki and in either mid or full length styles. Some are collarless or double breasted. The key are those clever design details that will give your look that fashion edge.

4. The Perfect Paperbag Trouser. Thanks to the likes of Victoria Beckham and Jil Sander we can’t stop thinking about this high waisted button-front pant, so it’s a must buy item for spring. With COS being king in high street tailoring (and not your clerical kind) you'll want to wear these all weekend.

5. Colour-Pop Accessories: Yes you heard correctly. COS and colour in the same sentence. From block heeled Celine-esque mules to round hand held clutches with bullfinch green, canary yellow and pops of citrusy orange, their accessories have taken a leap to the bright side. And it’s everything.

To keep you on-trend and street-style-smart we’ve edited the hottest bits that will totally turn you’re look around.