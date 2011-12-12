From beauty goodies to sweetie treats, lustful leather purses and dazzling accessories, we've picked the most stylish stocking fillers to suit all budgets…
Christmas Stocking Fillers
-
1. L'Occitane set - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
L'Occitane Shower Gel Quatro, £21.25, John Lewis
Not only can't we resist the cute gift box, this set of four shower gels will leave her smelling heavenly.
-
2. Jaeger eye mask - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Velvet Eye Mask, £20, Jaeger
Give those peepers the rest they need in this stylish velvet embellished eye mask.
-
3. Swarovski Benefit high beam - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Swarovski edition Benefit High Beam, £19.50, Harrods
We heart the Swarovski embellished detail this Benefit best-selling supermodel in a bottle highlighter.
-
4. ASOS watch - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Round Dial Boyfriend Watch, £25, ASOS
This luxe looking watch looks high-end designer and will add a lovely touch of gold to an all-black ensemble.
-
5. Bobbi Browb lip gloss trio - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Bobbi Brown Lip Gloss trio, £21, Harrods
Time for lips to shimmer, sparkle and shine with Bobbi Brown's three-pack gloss trio.
-
6. H&M bracelet - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Pink Bracelet, £3.99, H&M
Let her be pretty in pink with this enamel bracelet.
-
7. Geodesis candle - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Geodesis Candle in a Jar in Verbena, £20, John Lewis
This floral and citrus scent will bring a hint of the exotic to any living room.
-
8. Tom Ford nail polish - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Tom Ford Nail Lacquer, £25, Selfridges
Get super high-shine nails to match any look with Tom Ford's alluring nail shades.
-
9. Touche Eclat Collectors Edition - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Touche Eclat Tuxedo Collectors Edition, £25, Yves Saint Laurent
The iconic beauty product just got a stylish velvet detailed update - we want!
-
10. The Sanctuary facial - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
The Sanctuary Ultimate Facial in a Box, £20, The Sanctuary
Let her enjoy a renowned Sanctuary Spa facial in the comfort of her home with this step-by-step 30 minute treatment.
-
11. Nails Inc. polish - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Whitehall Magnetic Polish, £13, Nails Inc
This lustful magnetic nail polish is on every beauty editor's wish list.
-
12. Lubatti bath oil - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Lubatti Pure Indulgence Wild Violet Bath Oil, £16, Lubatti
This rich bath oil is infused with wild violet for ultimate soaking bliss.
-
13. Dorothy Perkins clutch - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Pink and Red Clutch, £18, Dorothy Perkins
This colour-block clutch will be the perfect sleek and smart outfit finisher.
-
14. Philosophy shampoo - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Philosophy Ornament Peppermint Bark, £7, Boots
In gorgeous keepsake packaging, Philosophy's peppermint bark three-in-one shampoo, shower gel and bubble bath smells simply divine.
-
15. ASOS jewellery cage - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Bird Cage Jewellery Holder, £15, ASOS
We couldn't think of a cuter place to keep our glitzy jewels.
-
16. Orgins mark set - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Mask Duo limited edition, £23, Origins
Blemishes will be a thing of the past with this purifying and hydrating mask duo from Origins.
-
17. This Works cracker - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
This Works Dream Sleep Balm, £10, This Works
Some TLC this Christmas won't go amiss, certainly if she has this sleep easy kit to hand.
-
18. Aromatherapy star - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Aromatherapy Associates Little Star, £10, exclusive to Space NK
A must-have decoration and stocking filler, this de-stress bath and shower oil will certainly impress.
-
19. M.A.C lipgloss - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
MAC Glitter and Ice Dazzleglass, £17 each, MAC
Get that mistletoe ready- her lips will be bedazzled with M.A.C's new glamorous glosses.
-
20. Parisian book - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Parisian Chic Guide, £19.95, Joy
This beautifully-crafted journal reveals all the secrets of Parisian style, complete with illustrations and photographs of the city's hidden haunts. Just in time for fashion week!
-
21. Barry M set - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Barry M Nail Paint Set, £10, ASOS
Get set for tempting talons with this nail paint set from Barry M featuring the hottest hues of the season.
-
22. Clinique chubby balm - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturising Lip Colour Balm, £16, Clinique
Loaded with mango and shear butters, Clinque's mouth-watering tints leave lips super-nourished.
-
23. Tweezerman tweezers - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Tweezerman Xmas Bubble Candy Cane, £24, Harvey Nichols
The cult classic in tweezers just got a Christmas makeover - ideal for all beauty obsessives.
-
24. Percy and Reed set - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Percy and Reed Quintessential Quick Fix set, £24, Percy and Reed
Gorgeous locks on the go are easy to achieve with Percy and Reed's Quick Fix kit.
-
25. Topshop nail polishes - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Nail Polish Gift Set, £12, Topshop
Nail the party look with these molten metallic varnishes from Topshop.
-
26. Coast earrings - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Lolly Earrings, £20, Coast
New Year's affairs won't be complete without these dazzling beauties.
-
27. Cath Kidston cream - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Cath Kidston Rose Hand Cream Set, £6, John Lewis
There's no excuse for dry hands with this lovely set of heavenly hand creams.
-
28. ASOS trinklet box - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Heart Trinket Box, £12, ASOS
This sweet trinket box will add a lovely touch of vintage to any dressing table.
-
29. Rose & Co. lip balms - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Rose & Co. Luxury Mini Salve Set, £8, House of Fraser
Keep those lips in tip-top condition with these go-anywhere travel sized balms from Rose & Co.
-
30. River Island mittens - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Dark Purple Stripe Mittens, £13, River Island
No need for fingers to be left out in the cold with these knitted mittens.
-
31. Cowshed kit - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Cow Pat Manicure Maintenance Kit, £19.50, Cowshed
For super-soft hands every single day, this special manicure set from Cowshed will keep talons immaculately groomed.
-
32. H&M pyjama set - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Spotty Pyjama Set, £19.99, H&M
Look pretty even at bedtime with these spotty pyjamas.
-
33. Hope and Greenwood case - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Hope and Greenwood Splendid Suitcase, £18.95, Harrods
Take a trip down memory lane with this little suitcase jammed-packed with retro sweeties.
-
34. Hotel Chocolat penguins - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Hotel Chocolat Tiddy Penguins Caramel Chocolates, £5.50, John Lewis
Too cute and dreamy to resist, these creamy caramel penguins will satisfy all chocoholics on Christmas day.
-
35. Topshop comb - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Rhinestone Hair Comb, £8.50, Topshop
For a sparkly finish, this vintage-style hair comb is ideal for a special-occasion up-dos.
-
36. Cath Kidston set - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Cath Kidston Notecard Book & Envelopes, £10, John Lewis
This pretty notebook and envelope set is ideal for writing all those Christmas thank-you cards!
-
37. Nails Inc. polish - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Bond Street Crystal Colour, £15, Nails Inc.
Any fashionista will be impressed with this crystal-encrusted nail polish. An easy way to work some festive nails.
-
38. Joy hot water bottle case - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
Keep Calm Hot Water Bottle, £15, Joy
This Keep Calm and Carry on Snoozing hot water bottle cover makes home hibernation oh-so-tempting.
-
39. Jaeger candles - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £25
1184 Mini Votives, £18, Jaeger
We love the chic presentation box of these elegant votives from Jaeger - a must-have stocking filler.
-
40. Givenchy Swarovski palette - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Givenchy Swarovski Edition Le Prisme Yeux Quatuor, £40, Harrods
Smokey eyes are easily achievable with this limited edition Swarovski for Givenchy palette.
-
41. Michael Kors case - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Michael Kors Textured-Leather iPhone case, £40, Net-A-Porter
The perfect protection for stylish professionals, this Michael Kor's iPhone case is a sleek city essential.
-
42. Hobbs belt - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
NW3 Paloma Bow Belt, £45, Hobbs
This bow belt is perfect for nipping-in dresses, coats and oversized knits.
-
43. Sisley lip balm - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Sisley Nutritive Lip Balm, £39.50, Harrods
Treat dry winter lips to this rich repair and moisturising soothing lip balm from Sisley.
-
44. Mango brooch - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Stone Brooch, £42.90, Mango
This colourful brooch will add an extra sparkly accent to day or evening ensembles.
-
45. Scarlett Willow hearts - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Set of 5 Lavender Hearts, £50, Scarlett Willow
Keep her drawers smelling-sweet all year around with these pretty felted lavender filled hearts.
-
46. Urban Outfitters necklace - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Silver Antique Compass Necklace, £28, Urban Outfitters
For directions on the go, this vintage-inspired compass necklace is just the thing.
-
47. Hobbs scarf - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
NW3 Argyle print scarf, £29, Hobbs
This eye-catching silk scarf is an instant way to Grace Kelly chic.
-
48. Decleor Aromeessences - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Decleor Aromeessences, choose from a variety of different oils to suit different skintypes, £43 each, Decleor
These award-winning oils make dehydrated winter skin a thing of the past and will keep her glowing all year round.
-
49. Marc by Marc Jacobs earrings - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Marc by Marc Jacobs Heart Brass and Crystal Earrings, £50, Net-A-Porter
For a subtle sparkle day or night, these crystal-encrusted rose-tone brass heart-earrings are too cute to resist.
-
50. Fortnum & Mason tea cup & saucer - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
High Tea Cup & Saucer, £38, Fortnum & Mason
Take tea in true elegance with this fine bone china cup and saucer set.
-
51. Banana Republic necklace - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Champagne Flute Necklace, £45, Banana Republic
This glass and pearl style necklace will give that LBD the statement finish it deserves.
-
52. Biscuiteers tin - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Iced Christmas Tin, £38.50, Biscuiteers
This box of icy delights will please even the fussiest of friends. A box filled with delicious red-nosed reindeers, snowmen, snowflakes and more!
-
53. Benefit kit - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Boxing Day Beauty Gift Set, £44.50, House of Fraser
Get glowing however much you've been partying with this all-star beauty kit complete with all the best-selling Benefit goodies.
-
54. Orelia alice band - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Orelia Crystal Ribbon Wrapped Alice Band, £35, ASOS
For an extra special party accessory, this stunning crystal alice band tickles our taste buds.
-
55. Laduree letter set - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Laduree Letter Set, £30.95, Harrods
Make your letters good enough for eat with this gorgeous Laduree writing set.
-
56. Smythson notebook - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Smythson Travels & Experiences Book, £45, My Wardrobe
Travel experiences won't soon be forgotten with this fuchsia leather bound notebook from Smythson.
-
57. Miller Harris candles - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Candle Gift Set, £50, Miller Harris
Keep her house smelling beautiful with this set containing three of the most popular scents from Miller Harris - we heart the gift box, too!
-
58. Accessorize slippers - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Suedette Heart Turnover Slipper Boots, £17, Accessorize
Slippers don't get much sweeter than this pink and grey heart suede pair from Accessorize.
-
59. Boden necklace - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Vintage Bead Necklace, £39, Boden
This pretty beaded necklace will make a beautiful finishing touch.
-
60. Topshop bag - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Beaded Bag, £35, Topshop
This razzle dazzle clutch is an instant style booster - dancing shoes at the ready!
-
61. Mango scarf - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Silk Scarf, £44.90, Mango
Snuggle up from breezy weather in this floral silk handkerchief.
-
62. Aspinal of London case - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Metallic Gold Leather Sat Nav Case, £49, Aspinal of London
Keep that Sat Nav safe and stylish in this gold-toned leather purse.
-
63. Penhaligions fragrances - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Penhaligions Ladies Fragrance Collection, £30, Selfridges
Who will be able to resist this ornate collection of Penhaligon's floral fragrances?
-
64. French Connection gloves - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Polka Stud Glove, £35, French Connection
These studded bow-detail gloves will vamp up your cover-up style.
-
65. Tom Ford scrub - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Body Scrub, £50, Selfridges
This indulgent body scrub from Tom Ford will keep her skin looking radiant and smelling divine.
-
66. Creme de la Mer lip balm - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Lip Balm, £40, Creme De La Mer
Lip balm doesn't get more luxe than Creme de la Mer's version. This beauty editors' favourite will instantly soften and heal even the most damaged winter lips. A stocking wonder!
-
67. Dolce & Gabbana lipstick - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Dolce & Gabbana Ruby Collection Classic Cream lipstick in Iconic, £27, Harrods
This iconic lippy will give her a classic Hollywood pout that lasts all day.
-
68. Falke socks - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Falke Cottage Sock, £39, Falke
Keep those tootsies cosy but still looking stylish in these cute cottage socks from Falke.
-
69. Wolf and the Gang kit - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Wool and the Gang Trophy DIY Wool Headband Kit, £40, Net-A-Porter
For the girl who likes to knit, this cool DIY kit will help her create cosy style essentials.
-
70. Estee Lauder kit - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Pure Color Lipstick Luxuries, £40, Estee Lauder
This gift collection brings together all best glossy shades from Estee Lauder.
-
71. Burberry Body perfume - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Burberry Body Perfume 60ml, £49.50, John Lewis
One of the hottest fragrances hitting stores this season, Burberry Body is ultra-feminine with subtle fruity notes. The perfect stocking filler for the girl who has everything.
-
72. River Island necklace - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Gold Tone Leopard Torque Necklace, £35, River Island
This statement gold-toned necklace will transform a simple jumper or tee into something wow-worthy.
-
73. Oliver Bonas tea pot - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Miss Etoile Silver Ceramic Tea Pot, £26, Oliver Bonas
Make every cup of tea an elegant affair with this silver-ceramic pot.
-
74. Bobbi Brown palette - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Bobbi Brown Pastel Sugar Sparkle Eye Quad, £30, John Lewis
Party eyes are easy to achieve with this pretty palette from Bobbi Brown.
-
75. Zara wallet - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Sequinned Wallet, £29.99, Zara
This dazzling wallet makes a great evening clutch - or even a glitzy iPad cover!
-
76. Zara shoes - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Metallic Toe Ballerinas, £39.99, Zara
These metallic ballerinas will complete those party feet.
-
77. ASOS clutch - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Multi Zip Horse Clutch, £30, ASOS
This pretty horse-embellished clutch makes for a super-girlie outfit finish.
-
78. Magnolia Silver ring - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £50
Silver Ring, £38, Magnolia Silver
Get finger dazzling this party season with this stunning four-stone ring from Magnolia Silver.
-
79. French Sole pumps - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £100
French Sole Pumps, £90, French Sole
Master Parisian elegance in these classic two-tone toe-capped ballerinas.
-
80. Whistles scarf - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £100
Nicola Lambwool Check Scarf, £55, Whistles
Pep up a sedate winter palette with these colourful check lambswool scarf.
-
81. Marc by Marc Jacobs necklace - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £100
Marc by Marc Jacobs Oro mini stacked heart necklace, £65, My-Wardrobe
This playful heart shaped necklace from Marc by Marc Jacobs will add a sprinkle of fun to off-duty styles.
-
82. Diane by Diane von Furstenberg bag - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £100
Diane by Diane von Furstenberg Accessories Bag, £59, Matches
For weekends away, this camel accessories box is a perfect place to pack all those small goodies.
-
83. Isharya earrings - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £100
Isharya Maharani Bling 18-Karat Earrings, £85, Net-A-Porter
Cocktail hour won't be complete without these opulent 18-karat gold-plated earrings from Isharya.
-
84. Mango bag - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £100
Bow Messenger, £54.90, Mango
Wear this scarlet suede beauty as a messenger or clutch - we love the bow detail.
-
85. Hershesons ponytail - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £100
Hershesons Invisible Ponytail, £60, Hershesons
Whatever hair length she's got, these discreet ponytail hair pieces will instantly transform her tresses to enviable styles.
-
86. Austique slippers - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £100
Laurentian Slippers, £80, Austique
How cosy are these sheepskin lined slippers? You won't ever want to leave the house!
-
87. Karl Donogue earmuffs - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £100
Karl Donogue Shearling and Brushed-Leather Earmuffs, £95, Net-A-Porter
Approach the cold weather in style with these black brushed-leather shearling earmuffs.
-
88. Mulberry keyring - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £100
Heart Keyring, £60, Mulberry
Take a piece of Mulberry everywhere you go with this iconic embossed metal key ring.
-
89. Hobbs bag - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £100
Belinda Bag, £99, Hobbs
Sleek and chic, this Hobbs arm-candy has got us seriously drooling!
-
90. Kenneth Jay Lane bangle - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £100
Kenneth Jay Lane Triple Stretch Bangle, £80, My Wardrobe
This striking gold cuff will add a stylish accent to all-black ensembles.
-
91. Day Birger Et Mikkelesen bangles - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £100
Day Birger Et Mikkelsen Silver Night Acapulco Bangles, £59, My Wardrobe
You can't beat these pearlescent bangles for adding a shot of instant glamour.
-
92. Moschino Cheap & Chic gloves - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £100
Moschino Cheap & Chic Grey Crystal Heart Wool Gloves, £99, My Wardrobe
Wrapping up for winter just got luxe with these super-soft heart gloves from Moschino Cheap & Chic.
-
93. Michael Kors snood - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £100
Michael Kors Faux Fur Neck Warmer, £100, My Wardrobe
This faux fur neck warmer will add opulent polish to simple outerwear.
-
94. Comme Des Garcons purse - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £100
Comme Des Garcons Polka-Dot Purse, £90, Net-A-Porter
This eye-catching playful spotty purse will brighten up any simple tote.
-
95. Anya Hindmarch wash bag - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £100
Anya Hindmarch Raw Canvas Cosmetics Case, £60, Net-A-Porter
Pretty and practical, wash bags don't get any more lustful that Anya Hindmarch's creations.
-
96. Christian Louboutin book - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £100
Christian Louboutin by Christian Louboutin Hardcover Book, £85, Net-A-Porter
Containing stunning photography of Christian Louboutin's exquisitely-crafted shoes as well as delving into the designer's inspirations, this coffee table book is a real collector's item.
-
97. Reiss hat - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £100
Embellished Hat, £59, Reiss
Cover-up in ultra-cool style with this lambswool and angora embellished beanie hat.
-
98. Oliver Bonas slippers - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £100
Cashmere Blend Slippers, £59, Oliver Bonas
Keep those toes toasty in these luxe cashmere ballerina slippers.
-
99. Reiss scarf - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £100
Knitted Pom Pom Scarf, £59, Reiss
This knitted scarf will add an instant pop of colour to a sombre winter palette.
-
100. Aspinal of London purse - Christmas Stocking Fillers
Under £100
Bordeaux Coin Purse, £89, Aspinal of London
Keep those pennies safely stored away in this chic leather burgundy purse.
