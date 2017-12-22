Now Is The Time To Get This Year's Party Dress

Finally the perfect excuse to delve into the velvet and sequin trend as our stylist, Hannah Lewis, shops for the ultimate 2017 Christmas party dresses.

Let’s talk about this year's party dress vibe: Velvet and sequins are having a major moment. They might be a tad over the top for your average Friday night down the The White Hart but for Christmas? BRING - IT - ON. If you love dressing up then this is your moment. So here’s my va-va-voom guide to the party season dress trends we’re really loving right now. Just one thing before you get started, don’t worry about never wearing it again, just go for it. Below are a few of the dress trends it'll be worth looking out for during your hunt for the perfect party dress.

The Ruffle Dress

I’m a huge fan of the ruffle. As is Alessandro Michele (Mr Gucci) and Saint Laurent; both of their Autumn/Winter 2017 collections are awash with frills galore, on straps, hems and everything in between. If your budget doesn’t stretch to Gucci the high street has totally nailed it. From Zara to Topshop to Mango, I can guarantee you will find a ruffle that you can work with.

All About The Long Sleeves

Suitably wintery and beyond flattering, this is my favourite dress style of the moment. Colourful printed silks, asymmetric hem lines, wrap-around bodies and, of course, more ruffles. This is such a flattering style that will suit any shape without the need to bare all.

Revved Up Texture

Right, so now we’re really talking Christmas. It’s lamé, it’s sequins and it’s glitter. Bodycon is the way to way to go and, trust me, it really is surprisingly flattering, so worth trying on even if it isn’t normally your thing.

Oriental... Yep, it's True

There's been a sudden surge in Oriental-inspired dresses landing on the shop floors this week and, despite it being winter, I'm obsessed. Grab something with a stand collar and a few diagonally positioned buttons across a lavish silk print and you're good to go!

Have a look through our Christmas party dress edit below - and happy shopping!

