13 Mar 2018
Christmas Gifts Sale
-
1. Wave sequin clutch bag, was £32, now £18, Topshop.com
Wave sequin clutch bag, was £32, now £18, Topshop.com
This shimmering black and gold clutch bag is a Christmas season classic that will be pulled out the wardrobe year after year.
-
2. Diamond drop earrings, was £600, now £299, Ernestjones.co.uk
Diamond drop earrings, was £600, now £299, Ernestjones.co.uk
These intricate diamond drop earrings are a classic piece of fine jewellery that will be treasured forever.
-
3. Nine West Katy flap over purse, was £40, now £20, Houseoffraser.co.uk
Nine West Katy flap over purse, was £40, now £20, Houseoffraser.co.uk
This classic tan wallet from Nine West has a cool stud detail, tassel zip-closure and plenty of sections for all that plastic!
-
4. Anatomicals Don't Look Like Your Ma homespa kit, was £10, now £8, asos.com
Anatomicals Don't Look Like Your Ma homespa kit, was £10, now £8, asos.com
All you need for a girly night in at home. Includes mud facial mask, hair mask, body scrub and body moisturiser.
-
5. BaByliss Pro 230 Elegance Hair Straightener, was £79.95, now £29.95, Johnlewis.com
BaByliss Pro 230 Elegance Hair Straightener, was £79.95, now £29.95, Johnlewis.com
This stylish hair straightener will give salon-worthy results in a jiffy. It has titanium-ceramic plates to give any hair grooming goddess the straight, shiny locks she craves!
-
6. Preety gold waist belt, was £40, now £20, monsoon.co.uk
Preety gold waist belt, was £40, now £20, monsoon.co.uk
This glamorous gold belt will cinch in a little black dress very stylishly.
-
7. Row cuff, was £22, now £14.50, Frenchconnection.com
Row cuff, was £22, now £14.50, Frenchconnection.com
This cool cuff is a great buy for someone who loves jewellery but whose taste you're not too sure of... It's a good all rounder and combines silver and gold-coloured metals.
-
8. Gold hard case clutch bag, was £25, now £12.50, monsoon.com
Gold hard case clutch bag, was £25, now £12.50, monsoon.com
The box clutch is a red carpet favourite… Have a little star style for only £12.50 from Accessorize!
-
9. Ice cream flavoured lip balm set, was £6, now £5, asos.com
Ice cream flavoured lip balm set, was £6, now £5, asos.com
Super-cute set of ice cream flavoured lip balms in retro look packaging… Our fave's the mint choc chip!
-
10. Remington Volume and Curl Hair Dryer Gift Set, was £39.99, now £15.99, Currys.co.uk
Remington Volume and Curl Hair Dryer Gift Set, was £39.99, now £15.99, Currys.co.uk
Give the gift of voluminous hair with this bargain hair drying set from Remington. Includes the dryer, diffuser and tools you need to get that A-list blow out look.
-
11. Stone set flower ring, was £30, now £15, Missselfridge.com
Stone set flower ring, was £30, now £15, Missselfridge.com
Cocktail rings are a hot look right now and we love this glitzy number from Miss Selfridge.
-
12. Black Union Jack passport cover and luggage tag, was £10, now £7, Debenhams.co.uk
Black Union Jack passport cover and luggage tag, Debenhams.co.uk
These stylish travel accessories come courtesy of Julien Macdonald's Star collection at Debenhams.
-
13. Chandelier earrings, was £125, now £62.50, Manjoh.com
Chandelier earrings, was £125, now £62.50, Manjoh.com
Shoulder-skimming earrings are a great party look and we love these ruby-red chandelier numbers from online treasure trove, Manjoh. Guaranteed to add festive sparkle to anyone's outfit!
-
14. Metallic fold over clutch, was £12, now £10, Warehouse.com
Metallic fold over clutch, was £12, now £10, warehouse.com
We heart a good handbag, and this silver over-the-body bag doubles up as a clutch making it twice as useful! A perfect pressie for any party gal.
-
15. Military cardi by Rare, was £45, now £31, oli.co.uk
Military cardi by Rare, was £45, now £31, oli.co.uk
Who said Christmas jumpers had to be naff? This military-style cardigan by Rare is anything but!
-
16. Kisses Make-up bag, was £15.99, now £12.79, swaggerandswoon.com
Kisses Make-up bag, was £15.99, now £12.79, swaggerandswoon.com
Cute make-up bags are always welcome… This funky lips design from Swagger and Swoon is a winner!
-
17. Folle handbag, was £349, now £155, LK Bennett
Folle handbag, was £349, now £155, LKbennett.com
This mock snakeskin bag is ever so on-trend with its purple hue and gold chain handle… Your giftee need never know it was a half price bargain!
-
18. Day dream dress, was £115, now £46, frenchconnection.com
Day dream dress, was £115, now £46, frenchconnection.com
French Connection does fantastic party dresses and we'd be delighted to unwrap this prom-style frock with bow belt on Christmas day.
-
19. Dents extra soft leather button detail silk lined gloves, was £65, now £49, asos.com
Dents extra soft leather button detail silk lined gloves, was £65, now £49, asos.com
Dents gloves are an absolute luxury classic, and you can't go wrong with this button-detail pair that come in cheery berry red.
-
20. Leopard print kaftan, was £146, now £73, mywardrobe.com
Leopard print kaftan, was £146, now £73, mywardrobe.com
Know someone who's off for some winter sun this Christmas? This Dolce & Gabbana kaftan will be their most-used gift this Crhistmas… Ultra-glamorous and in on-trend animal print…
-
21. Square stone necklace, was £25, now £12.50, Topshop.com
Square stone necklace, was £25, now £12.50, Topshop.com
This statement necklace by Topshop will be an instant party season favourite. And it's half price!
-
22. Sequin slouch blazer, was £40, now £20, Newlook.co.uk
Sequin slouch blazer, was £40, now £20, Newlook.co.uk
Give the gift of glitz this Christmas with this on-trend silver sequin jacket. It was a snip at full price, and at half price? How can you resist??
-
23. Cheryl by Sean Smith, was £14.99 – now £7.49, WH Smith
Cheryl by Sean Smith, was £14.99 – now £7.49, WH Smith
For all those Cheryl Cole fans out there, this is the perfect gift – This autobiography tells the story of the lovable Geordie’s life so far.
-
24. Marc Jacobs Lola 50ml perfume, was £44.04 – now £39.63, Debenhams
Marc Jacobs Lola 50ml perfume, was £44.04 – now £39.63, Debenhams
This fruitalicious fragrance will put a smile on any girl’s face… Everybody needs a little Marc Jacobs in their life even in fragrance form!
-
25. Rachel Leigh gold plated large gumball ring in grape, was £60 – now £36, Bunnyhug.com
Rachel Leigh gold plated large gumball ring in grape, was £60 – now £36, Bunnyhug.com
This oversized statement ring will add a touch of sparkle to every woman’s outfit… Make sure she takes it off when she’s stuffing the turkey though!
-
26. Salt Valley plaid roll sleeve shirt, was £40 – now £19.99, Urban Outfitters
Salt Valley plaid roll sleeve shirt, was £40 – now £19.99, Urban Outfitters
This hot plaid shirt will look great on your fella – he can even wear it for Christmas dinner!
-
27. Filofax pocket breast cancer campaign lizard organizer, was £43 – now £34.40, House of Fraser
Filofax pocket breast cancer campaign lizard organizer, was £43 – now £34.40, House of Fraser
Every woman needs to keep herself organized so why not grab this filofax whilst it’s on offer – and you’ll be doing an extra Christmas deed by donating to the Breast Cancer Campaign.
-
28. Voluspa champaca bloom and fern candle in tin, was £9.95 – now £5, John Lewis
Voluspa champaca bloom and fern candle in tin, was £9.95 – now £5, John Lewis
This candle is perfect for when mum decides to spring clean come 1 January!
-
29. Sony S930 digital camera pink, was £119 – now £109, Littlewoods
Sony S930 digital camera pink, was £119 – now £109, Littlewoods
Buy this for your younger sister and she will be snap happy over Xmas… Make up on at all times ladies!
-
30. Tom Tom XL live IQ, was £249 – now £50, Very.co.uk
Tom Tom XL live IQ, was £249 – now £50, Very.co.uk
Now your partner will never get lost with this fab Tom Tom, offered at such a fantastically low price! Grab yours now whilst stocks last!
-
31. Girls Aloud gift set, was £20 – now £18, Debenhams
Girls Aloud gift set, was £20 – now £18, Debenhams
Now every girl can look like Girl’s Aloud with these fab Eylure falses eyelashes chosen by each member of the band. We personally love Kimberley’s!
-
32. Betseyville chain cosmetic bag, was £30 – now £14.99, Urban Outfitters
Betseyville chain cosmetic bag, was £30 – now £14.99, Urban Outfitters
This fab cosmetic bag is large enough to store every make up essential for a night away… Why not grab the matching laptop case too?
-
33. Euphoria for men 30ml spray by Calvin Klein, was £28 – now £24.99, The Fragrance Shop
Euphoria for men 30ml spray by Calvin Klein, was £28 – now £24.99, The Fragrance Shop
We LOVE the smell of this aftershave… And we think your man will too!
-
34. DKNY fleece folded sleep shirt, was £45 – now £34, ASOS
DKNY fleece folded sleep shirt, was £45 – now £34, ASOS
Just what every girl needs throughout the cold winter months – a nice snug fleece bed shirt to keep her warm under the duvet!
-
35. Butterfly front-mirrored jewellery box, was £35 – now £28, Laura Ashley
Butterfly front-mirrored jewellery box, was £35 – now £28, Laura Ashley
This glitzy little jewellery box will be perfect for the woman who is receiving lots of jewellery – now she will have somewhere to store it all!
-
36. Pulsar PF3701X1 Men’s chronograph watch, was £135 – now £94.50, John Lewis
Pulsar PF3701X1 Men’s chronograph watch, was £135 – now £94.50, John Lewis
Grab this nifty deal and your husband/boyfriend/dad/brother will never be late again!
-
37. Lincoln handbag, was £295 – now £220, LK Bennett
Lincoln handbag, was £295 – now £220, LK Bennett
Smart and stylish, this fab tote is the perfect carry-to-work bag for any business chic woman!
1 of 37
Wave sequin clutch bag, was £32, now £18, Topshop.com
Wave sequin clutch bag, was £32, now £18, Topshop.com
This shimmering black and gold clutch bag is a Christmas season classic that will be pulled out the wardrobe year after year.