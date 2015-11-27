Christmas Gifts For Kids: 14 Adorable Present Ideas That'll Get People Cooing

Christmas gift for kids are pretty easy if you’ve got children yourself but if you haven’t, it can be a minefield of age restrictions, choking hazards and ludicrously high ‘shall I just bite the bullet?’ price tags. We're here to help...

If you’re massively out of your comfort zone, don’t buy on a whim – your bank won't thank you and realistically they’ll probably care less about what they get than their parents do.

We’ve got something for all ages – from that ‘better style than Prince George baby’ to the ‘I’ve started my own vlog niece’.

Where it was all about Furbies and Tamagotchis, kids’ presents have had a chic makeover. Think pine spinning tops, minimalist soft toys and clothes that are stylish enough you’d actually wear them. Urrm and that Emoji ring? Yes, please.

To make the present buying process far easier, see what our gift guide has to offer.