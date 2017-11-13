Christmas Gift Ideas For Him 

Your boyfriend, your brother, your colleague, your cousin. We’ve all got men in our life, but buying gifts for them can be so hard! If asked what they want for Christmas you’ll get a halfhearted ‘nothing’. So where does that leave you? A gift voucher is so uncreative and those generic shower gel sets are just awful. You don’t want him to smell of Lynx Africa and the chances are, neither does he.

The truth is, men love gifts. And now, more than ever, men are interested in style and grooming, so this is the perfect time to buy him something he’ll love.

Check out our list below to find the perfect present. Backpacks and luggage tags never go a miss, (take a look at the Fendi and Loewe options we have for you) and tech stuff is always great (how about a super chic navy record player from Crossley or some B&O Headphones that produce the greatest sound). Also remember that practical doesn’t have to mean boring. There’s nothing wrong with getting a pair of socks if they’re anything like the Paul Smith ones we’ve selected and receiving a wallet on Christmas morning won’t upset him if it’s as stylish as the Givenchy one we’ve found below.

So what are you waiting for? Take a look at our expertly chosen gift guide below to find the perfect special something that he’ll actually want.