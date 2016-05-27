14 Under £40 Homewear Buys To Pinterest-Perfect Your Living Space

It's everyone's not-even-guilty pleasure — perusing around Instagrams and Pinterests at interiors that look nothing like one's own.

Terrariums, copper jugs, rustic-looking jugs… It's actually not that hard to get that dreamy #nofilter look (and by hard we mean expensive). Just buy a few select pieces (for under £50) to pimp up your living space.

Most of the big high street names have got affordable homewear sections — Zara, H&M — as well as the classics like Habitat and John Lewis. We've also tracked down some cute little brands like White Mint and Garden Trading where you can get some bits that other people don't have.

We're all obsessed with plants (read our indoor plant inspiration for #PlantPorn ideas) right now; herb gardens for your window sill (to make up for old fashioned outdoor space), cactii, big emoji-looking green tree things in pots, air plants... The more the edgier.

A picture wall, a collection of copper jugs and bowls on the shelf next to some succulents — it's hardly hardcore interior design but it's a simple and satisfying fix.

These little touches are perfect for renters who are forced to move and spruce up a pretty average space again and again. (Packing box coffee tables are like so not chic anymore.)

Here are 13 pieces to cool up your house in one online shopping sesh...