13 Mar 2018
Carrie Bradshaw: Get The Look
-
1. SJP get the look halston dress
Since SJP has been working with Halston Heritage their floaty frocks have been all over the film’s set, and luckily for us civilians, we can swipe this tiered purple beauty at Net-a-Porter. If you can’t quite afford the hot designer version, then try out a high street counterpart - we've found a great floaty number at Reiss for £95. We’re also loving the dainty T-bars Carrie dons for this scene, and are pleased to see we can get a similar pair at a snip from Asos for £35.
-
2. SJP shop the look plaid shirt
A plaid shirt is one our favourite wardrobe staples, and it seems it’s one of Carrie Bradshaw’s too. We’re well aware that the petite fashionista doesn’t do flats though, so make like Carrie and team a fitted blue shirt like this one from Wallis for £26, with some fierce studded heels. These one’s from Louise Goldin at Topshop, which cost £150, are just the ticket.
-
3. SJP get the look clover
The ‘Carrie’ name necklace may have been the fashionista’s signature neckpiece during the series, but in the second big screen flick she’s got a new dangler that’s just as covetable. Pick up your lucky clover from Asos for £8, and finish the look with some cool colour pop shades like these ones from Next for £10.
-
4. SJP white dress
Simple, dazzling and chic, this winning look has already become one of our favourites. Go for gold with LK Bennett’s stunning clutch and get Whistles’ button-up V-neck dress for £50 to rival the look.
-
5. SJP get the look nude dress
So we may not be jet setting to the Abu Dhabi desert, but this floaty one-shoulder frock has still been giving us the ultimate wardrobe envy. This doppelganger from Gorgeous Couture will cure the green-eyed monster! SJP’s seen keeping a fab pair of clear sunglasses to hand when she wears hers, so snap up these Topshop numbers for £15.
-
-
7. SJP get the look Pink Dress
This hot pink mini, studded belt and feminine pearls made for Carrie’s most enviable look in the first film, and luckily for us, Twenty8Twelve have made their own take on the envy-inducing dress for £240. Top it with some bargain accessories like this belt from Asos for £10 and necklace from House of Fraser for £12 and you’ll be ready to take NYC by storm.
-
8. SJP get the look floral coat
Carrie’s shoes were always a source of envy back when we were watching the series, and the on-screen fashionista was way ahead of the pack when she teamed hers with a floaty nude frock. Never one for understatement, the pared down dress and shoes were teamed with a springy floral mac.
We’ve found this looky-likey at Hobbs for £186.75, and you can get hot heels like Carrie’s from Lipsy for £55.
-
9. SJP get the look Breton top
Carrie’s downtime looks may have been few and far between during the series, but when a more casual look did make an appearance it was sure to make us swoon just as much as her fabulous frocks. A Breton top and boyfriend cardie make a great casual ensemble for us civilians too, so pick up this cosy number from Peacocks for just £14, and your tee from basics haven Gap for £9.
-
10. SJP get the look knee highs
We may not all have the legs for schoolgirl chic, but we’re willing to give it a whirl with this cute combo. Find a great selection of knee-highs at Falke, and top them with these very stylish lace-ups by Milly for £189. Our favourite new luxe basics emporium J Crew, have a great jacquard skirt for £125 that will have you rivalling Carrie’s style.
-
11. SJP get the look sporty
When looking into the Carrie Bradshaw wardrobe archive, wearable isn’t the first word to spring to mind, but this ensemble may just fit the bill. Throw on Urban Outfitters’ £20 fedora, Topshop’s £16 number vest and some £35 slouchy washed-denim boyfriend jeans from Dorothy Perkins to get the look.
-
12. SJP get the look feather bag
Fabulous shoes may be her signature, but Carrie’s style would be nothing without the addition of a fabulous bag, or ten. We adored this feathered number, and in this season’s hot pastel pink, we’re loving Asos £25 alternative just as much.
1 of 12
SJP get the look halston dress
Since SJP has been working with Halston Heritage their floaty frocks have been all over the film’s set, and luckily for us civilians, we can swipe this tiered purple beauty at Net-a-Porter. If you can’t quite afford the hot designer version, then try out a high street counterpart - we've found a great floaty number at Reiss for £95. We’re also loving the dainty T-bars Carrie dons for this scene, and are pleased to see we can get a similar pair at a snip from Asos for £35.