12 Bomber Jackets To Shop For The Changeable Weather

Bomber jackets are one of those timeless, all-year-round cover-ups. We’ve scoured the shops for the coolest styles right now...

We’re all about the sassy bomber right now. They’re everywhere, in loads of different guises, and our Monday-Sunday wardrobes are celebrating the return of the packable, versatile, perfect-for-the-ridiculous-British-summertime outerwear.

Last season Alessandro Michele pretty much singlehandedly banished the basics with an array of metallics, embroidery and sequins on the Gucci runway, but this season we're going more low-key. Sure, opt for colourways and embellishment, but don't be afraid of a classic. We're loving Mango's pale blue slinky jacket for a good (and affordable) runway copy, but & Other Stories is our destination for a classic jacket to wear all the time. They’ve redone last season’s black slinky jacket, and brought it back in a luxe navy which we’re in the process of trying to justify.

It's not just for a casj, living-out-your-varsity-dream look, we seem to be constantly talking about that muted pink. A hint of rustiness, that takes out the bubblegum Pepto-Bismol sweetness and makes it a bit more grown-up. It's our new shade for wearing over wedding guest dresses to avoid any kind of hideous tailored cropped blazer scenario.

We're liking the quick fix bomber for now, when the weather's ridiculously changeable, and we're having to squish our outerwear into our bags five times a day. So you can own your perfect style we’ve done the hard work for you to find our top high street heroes. Click through the gallery to view our top 12.