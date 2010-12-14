13 Mar 2018
Best Winter Sales Buys
-
1. Sales
Indie heels, was £150, now £99, Kurt Geiger
Not everything in your wardrobe has to be sensible, these cute and quirky heels will add instant fun-factor to evening outfits.
-
2. Sales
Rushes and reeds dress, was £185, now £92, French Connection
The pre-Christmas sales are a great time to pick up your party dress. Instead of playing it safe, take advantage of bargain prices to go for a more daring style of dress like this pretty printed mini from French Connection.
-
3. Sales
Long military coat was £430, now £215, Gant
If you really want to stay warm in the cold snap then a great coat like this one from Gant is stylish with its military detailing and will keep you super-snug.
-
4. Sales
Dancer heels, was £100, now £79, Kurt Geiger
Capture a classic 50s look in these dainty pinstripe bow courts.
-
5. Sales
Cropped leather jacket, Was £888.91 Now £266.68, Carven at The Outnet
The stand-out label of 2010, Carven mixes just the right amount of edge and girliness. This cropped biker jacket is the perfect investment - wear now with chunky boots and a thick scarf and in spring layered over a pretty sundress.
-
6. Sales
Fuchsia satin shift, Was £129 Now £85, Reiss
Stand out from the sea of black in this popping pink satin shift. Just sling a tuxedo jacket on top for extra warmth.
-
7. Sales
Grey satin bow pumps, Were £295 Now £225, LK Bennett
These ladylike beauties are too gorgeous to pass up. Buy now or regret it later.
-
8. Sales
Pink organza dress, Was £778 Now £389, Stella McCartney at The Outnet
OK, perhaps this dress is a little summery for the sub-arctic temperatures we're currently experiencing, but we see no harm in staying ahead of the game. Buy now and look forward to wearing it in summer. The shade's bang on trend, too!
-
9. Sales
Charlie lurex shirt, was £89, now £71, Reiss
Formalwear has gone a little playful this season, so a sheer shirt like this Reiss number won't look out of place on a girls' night out.
-
10. Sales
Ray-Ban Black club master sunglasses, £118, now £82, My-Wardrobe
Club Master Ray-Bans are a celeb favourite, and look totally timeless, so pick them up out of season and they'll serve you well for years to come.
-
11. Sales
Crocodile embellished dress, was £120, now £70, Warehouse
Modest skirt lengths have been all over the red carpet of late, and with its flapper-style pleats and old world-inspired print, this pretty shift is a great party piece for budding Carey Mulligans.
-
12. Sales
BR Monogram chiffon skirt, Was £65 Now £24.99, Banana Republic
So unbelievably pretty, we can't believe this skirt's not already been snapped up. Wear with a pretty blouse and easy flats on Christmas Day.
-
13. Sales
Silver spaghetti strap party dress, Was £90 Now £45, French Connection
Nab this little cocktail frock just in time for New Year's Eve and dance the night away.
-
14. Sales
Duffel coat with lining, Was £279 Now £199, J+ for Uniqlo
The deep freeze is set to continue in the UK for several more weeks and this sensible but stylish coat will help shield you from the elements.
-
15. Sales
Black faux snakeskin handbag, Was £345 Now £210, LK Bennett
Elegant black bags are actually pretty hard to come by, especially on sale. The snake-effect stamp and sleek hardware make it stand out from the crowd.
-
16. Sales
Leather shorts with turn-ups, Were £465 Now £280, 3.1 Philip Lim at Browns
A wardrobe staple of 2010, leather shorts will see you through the rest of the winter in rock & rolle style. We love this pair as they have a slightly vintage shape. Team with a floaty blouse and killer courts for a sexy but demure pin-up look.
-
17. Sales
Lizard skin Mary-Janes, Were £660 Now £330, Rupert Sanderson at Browns
These Mary-Janes are the definition of classic with a twist. And they work for all seasons. It’s a four-in-one shoe!
-
18. Sales
Maribou feather dress, was £160, now £120, Warehouse
Bold embellishment makes this Warehouse mini the ultimate party dress.
-
19. Sales
Bea dress, was £195, now £145, Whistles
Rich jewel-colours are bold but flattering against most skin types. This drape-detail shift from Whistles is perfect for a night of cocktails.
-
20. Sales
Contrast sequin border cardigan, was £119, now £69, Jigsaw
With just the subtlest hint of sparkle, this cosy cardi is perfect for popping over pretty dresses.
-
21. Sales
Cashmere Aran scarf, was £98, now £59.99, Banana Republic
Pick up this lusciously soft knit to beat the Christmas chill.
-
22. Sales
Jag stripe dress, was £85, now £45, French Connection
A comfy but stylish jumper dress is perfect weekendwear. Team this Breton stripe number with ballet pumps and a blazer for effortless downtime chic.
-
23. Sales
Camel wrap coat, Was £399 Now £299, Jaeger
If you didn't invest in a camel coat in the autumn, now's your chance to grab a bargain. This Jaeger number is so chic, you might just be tempted to leave your coat on all day!
-
24. Sales
Black suede block-heel courts, Were £120 Now £60, Kurt Geiger
Chunky-heeled courts are the perfect companions for wide-leg trousers. Get in on next season's Seventies trend early.
-
25. Sales
Grey strappy booties, Were £85 Now £35, Office
We may have a couple of pairs of kitten heels in our shoe closets, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t partial to a pair of killer heels or two. Check out this super-strappy pair of grey booties – yum!
-
26. Sales
High-waist kick flare jeans, Were £85 Now £26, 1971 Reiss
Flares are big news next spring so start practicing the look now. Remember, this trouser shape looks best with a slim top and chunky shoes or boots.
-
27. Sales
Navy double-breasted cotton jacket, Was £320 Now £160, Vanessa Bruno at The Outnet
They don't come any more classic than this navy jacket. It's the ideal addition to your wardrobe.
-
28. Sales
Sandy sparkly bag, was £25, now £15, Oasis
If you've splashed out on a fancy frock for party season then this bargain clutch is a great finishing touch. It's simple but with just a touch of sparkle.
-
29. Sales
Tweed coat, was £120, now £90, Oasis
Finding a great evening coat can be hard work, so grab this Oasis faux fur and tweed number while you can. The shapely silhouette will skim perfectly over fit-and-flare frocks, while the fur collar adds a touch of glamour.
-
30. Sales
Bessie mac cape, was £195, now £95, Whistles
The cape was this season's ultimate outerwear, and they're set to stay big for spring/summer, so invest in this mac-style number now.
-
31. Sales
Red flower drop earrings, Was £10 Now £7, EB by Erickson Beamon at Debenhams
Take a cue from Cheryl Cole and Dannii Minogue, who have been sporting chandelier earrings on practically every episode of The X Factor. Just what you need to dress up your party dress.
-
32. Sales
Silk satin dress, was £85, reduced to £59.99, Banana Republic
This silk button-up dress is very Taylor Swift. Team with a beanie and some knee-high boots for girlie daytime look.
-
33. Sales
House of Harlow 1960 feather pointed necklace, was £68, now £47, My-Wardrobe
A great compromise between statement and delicate, this House of Harlow necklace is perfect for jazzing up everyday outfits.
-
34. Sales
Tulle and faux pearl necklace, Was £625 Now £218.75, Moschino at The Outnet
This pearl choker is elegant without being mumsy thanks to the net layering. Wear with your fave LBD for after-hours glam and with a crisp white shirt and jeans for dress-down cool.
-
35. Sales
Trudie swing coat, was £245, now £163, Reiss
If you're looking for a pared-down alternative to leopard print, then this dotty dalmation jacket is perfect, and comes in a sophisticated fit.
-
36. Sales
Grey scoop back maxi-dress, Was £28 Now £7, Topshop
Maxi-dresses and skirts are big news for next season. Team this dramatic dress with an aviator jacket and ankle boots and crack it out again in the. Summer with flat sandals and an arm-load of bangles.
-
37. Sales
Hometown Heroes New York concrete jungle tee, was £28, now £13.99, Urban Outfitters
Every girl needs a few statement tees for downtime dressing, and this New York one by Urban Outfitters is perfect for music fans, inspired by Alicia Keys' hit.
-
38. Sales
Lucy Hutchings Pyramid ring, was £81, now £56, My-Wardrobe
To add instant glamour to your outfit pop on this statement pyramid cocktail ring.
-
39. Sales
Sparkle stretch dress, was £115, now £96, Reiss
This criss-cross mini is perfect partywear. Just make sure legs are primed to perfection and you've got some killer heels on stand-by.
-
40. Sales
Carvela glitter heels, was £170, now £110, Kurt Geiger
If ever there's a time to step out in killer platform heels it's Christmas party season, so pick up these wow-worthy strappy Carvela numbers while you can!
-
41. Sales
Swarovski drop earrings, Were £330 Now £132, Dannijo
Calling all magpies - this show-stopping pair of earrings are a MUST for your Christmas wish list.
-
42. Sales
Charcoal merino wool cardigan, Was £49.50 Now £40, Gap
Nothing beats snuggling up in front of a roaring fire in one of Gap's classic knits. This one will team perfectly with denim and tailored trousers.
-
43. Sales
Black ankle boots, Were £230 Now £159, Kurt Geiger
Black ankle boots have been the foundation of our autumn/winter ensembles. Ideal with jeans, trousers, dresses AND maxi-skirts, don’t let these babies slip away.
-
44. Sales
Leopard print coat, Was £35 Now £17.50, Matalan
Now is the perfect time to pick up that leopard number you've been craving all season - who can argue with this price? Wear over an all-black outfit to channel the Sixties.
-
45. Sales
Felicia jacket, was £139, now £42, Reiss
A soft-tailored boyfriend jacket is an absolute must-have for your wardrobe. Perfect for smartening up skinny jeans and brogues of a weekend, or for throwing over a blouse at the office.
-
46. Sales
Grey net corsage, Was £10 Now £5, Topshop
Make like vintage Carrie Bradshaw and dress up your coat or blazer with an oversized corsage. We love the soft grey shade of this bloom.
-
47. sales
Rivoli mac, was £169, now £79, Hobbs
The mac is a wardrobe essential. Choose this printed number from Hobbs for a cool Sixties look.
-
48. sales
NW3 Holly Pocket skirt in blue, was £110, now £55, Hobbs
The A-line skirt is a real staple for next season thanks to the reigning Seventies influence on the catwalk. Get in on the trend early with this sleek pocket skirt from Hobbs NW3.
-
49. sales
Silver sequins ballet flats, Was £125 Now £95, French Sole
Every girl needs at least one pair of ballet flats in her shoe wardrobe. This glittering pair are totally Dorothy-esque. Change into them at the end of the night when your feet are killing you from dancing in heels – they’re pretty enough to carry on partying in!
-
50. SALES
Wool wrapped jacket, Was £129 Now £79, Uniqlo
We think everything Jil Sander designs is spot on, right down to this chic wrap jacket. It goes with absolutely everything!
