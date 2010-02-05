13 Mar 2018
Best Valentine's Day Lingerie
1. Aubade Safari Erotique bra £84.95 and G-string, £40.95 rigbyandpeller.com
Aubade Safari Erotique bra £84.95 and G-string, £40.95 rigbyandpeller.com
The luscious deep pink lace and purple flower detailing of this Aubade set are super-luxurious and ultra-feminine.
2. Charnos Trellis bra, £26 and brief, £16 for stockists call 0115 983 6000
Charnos Trellis bra, £26 and brief, £16 for stockists call 0115 983 6000
Raspberry is a flattering alternative to red, and Charno's Trellis bra and briefs fit the bill.
3. Miss Ultimo Birdcage Balcony bra, £18, and brief, £8
Miss Ultimo Birdcage Balcony bra, £18, and brief, £8, Ultimo.co.uk
This cute illustrated bra and nicks features hearts and a little frill on the low-slung briefs. Valentine's perfection for the hipster chicks.
4. Damsella bra, waspie and thong, £110, £145, £70, agentprovocateur.com
Damsella bra, waspie and thong, £110, £145, £70, agentprovocateur.com
You won't want to keep Agent Provocateur's Damsella under wraps for long… Which is surely the desired effect! The scalloped edges and botanical prints over silky black make for one sexy lingerie set.
5. 3.1 Phillp polka-dot silk satin bra, £77 and briefs, £64, net-a-porter.com
3.1 Phillp polka-dot silk satin bra, £77 and briefs, £64, net-a-porter.com
For the fashion fans, Phillip Lim's polka-dot soft-cup bra and chiffon briefs will bring a little New York sass to your underwear drawer!
6. Blossom diamante bra, £12 and bow briefs, £5, newlook.co.uk
Blossom diamante bra, £12 and bow briefs, £5, newlook.co.uk
Be a lady in red in this silky scarlet set with it' contrast black bow detail.
7. Underwired lace body, £24.99, riverisland.com
Underwired lace body, £24.99, riverisland.com
This lace body is the perfect piece to show peeking out from under a white shirt or tailored jacket… You'll be working the underwear as outerwear trend and giving just a tantalising peek of lace at the same time!
8. Pinspot bra with piping and bloomer, £26, topshop.com
Pinspot bra with piping and bloomer, £26, topshop.com
This vintage-style set in pretty teal colour comes with contrast bows and piping in palest peach. Wear with matching French knicker-style bloomers for a little je ne sais quoi.
9. Calvin Klein vine embroidery chemise, £47, harveynichols.com
Calvin Klein vine embroidery chemise, £47, harveynichols.com
If you're not into frills and flounces but want to keep it pretty, Calvin Klein is the way to go. This soft-as-could-be black chemise has a keyhole detail at the bust and delicate vine embroidered lace trim.
10. Marlene bra, £70 and knickers, £42 at gildaandpearl.co.uk
Marlene bra, £70 and knickers, £42 at gildaandpearl.co.uk
We challenge any man not to want to set about untying you in this! We love the outsized black silk bow on Gilda and Pearl's Marlene bra. It's trimmed with delicate Calais lace for a fabulously French finish.
11. Limited edition turquoise jewel bra, £99 and knickers, £32.50 Made By Niki
Limited edition turquoise jewel bra, £99 and knickers, £32.50 Made By Niki
You'll be sure to wow on Valentine's day in absolutely anything from Made By Niki… Her designs are pin-up fabulous and this limited edition halter-necked bra is the ultimate balconette beauty. Comes with matching see-through knickers with turquoise jewel detail.
12. Elle Macpherson Intimates heart appliqué bra, £60 and thong £30
Elle Macpherson Intimates heart appliqué bra, £60 and thong £30, Asos.com
This heart motif balconette bra and knicker set by Elle Macpherson Intimates is just too cute.
13. Gossard Temptress plunge bra and pants, £26, figleaves.com
Gossard Temptress plunge bra and pants, £26, figleaves.com
This lacy bra will give your cleavage a superboost… Wear with our without the padded inserts depending just how daring you want to go…
14. Angelica padded plunge bra, £105 and mini, £39 by Myla
Angelica padded plunge bra, £105 and mini, £39 by Myla
Myla's padded plunging Angelica bra is just the thing to put va va voom into your Valentine's experience. We love the bright turquoise kingfisher colour… It'll be a surprising pop beneath your slinky black cocktail dress!
15. Belissima Cassandra bra and knickers, from £18, bhs.co.uk
Belissima Cassandra bra and knickers, from £18, bhs.co.uk
This polka dot satin T-shirt bra has super cute details with a bow in the centre, diamond trinket and pretty satin… Plus, it's a bargain at £18!
16. Autograph Essentials rose-embroidered bra and knickers, £18 and £8, Marks and Spencer
Autograph Essentials rose-embroidered bra and knickers, £18 and £8, Marks and Spencer
This nude-hued lingerie set is sophisticated and classic and features beautiful rose embroidery for a decorative finish.
17. Silk and lace balcony bra and thong, £37 and £28, asos.com
Silk and lace balcony bra and thong, £37 and £28, asos.com
Romance is most definitely in the air with this nude and coral coloured set by Mimi Holliday.
18. Floozie by Frost French red 'Cherry Pop' balcony bra, £16.50 and knickers, £8
Floozie by Frost French red 'Cherry Pop' balcony bra, £16.50 and knickers, £8, Debenhams
Just HOW adorable is this Cherry Pop set from Floozie by Frost French? Ruffled hipster knickers and a balconette bra style make this one for the girly girls, and it's ever so sexy at the same time.
19. Lepel Clover padded bra, £22 and shorts, £12, for stockists call 0115 983 6000
Lepel Clover padded bra, £22 and shorts, £12, for stockists call 0115 983 6000
Roses are red violets are blue… And roses look great on your lingerie too!
20. Georgia violet, bra £28, shorts £12, La Senza
Georgia violet, bra £28, shorts £12, La Senza
Fed up of red and black? Spice things up with smouldering shade of purple. Throw in a bit of lace and you're on to a real winner.
