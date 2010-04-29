13 Mar 2018
Best Swimwear Special
1. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion | Colour Block
Colour block
Go big and bold. Don’t be shy…
Acid and citrus shades work best on olive skin – fair-skinned folk should go for aqua tones.
Work the colour block trend even harder with standout accessories.
2. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion - Next
Monokini, £22, Next
3. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion | Colour Block - Swimsuit, blue, Petit Bateau
Swimsuit, £37, Petit Bateau (020 7462 5770)
4. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion | Colour Block - Swimsuit, red, Benetton
Swimsuit, £37, Benetton (0845 673 2264)
5. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion | Colour Block Swimsuit, Eres at Selfridges
Swimsuit, £225, Eres at Selfridges (0800 123 400)
6. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion | Colour Block - Bandeau bikini, George at Asda
Bandeau bikini top and bottoms, £2 each, George at Asda
7. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion | Colour Block Bikini, Just Cavalli
Bikini, about £170, Just Cavalli at Harrods (020 7730 1234)
8. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion | Colour Block CU swimsuit Stella McCartney
CU swimsuit, £60, Stella McCartney for Adidas
9. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion | Black
Black
When it comes to black, it’s all about the shape. Whether fringed our cut-out, the silhouette is key.
If you’re an hourglass, frame your figure in a one-piece with cut-out sides.
If you have an athletic build, why not sport bikini shorts and be daring with fringing.
10. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion | Black Zimmermann
Swimsuit, £167, Zimmermann
11. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion | Black Reiss
Lycra bikini, £55, Reiss
12. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion | Black Debenhams
Black one shoulder bow detail swimsuit, £34, Debenhams
13. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion | Black Future classics
Swimsuit, £195, Future Classics (0207 493 9600)
14. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion | Black Seafolly
Bandeau top and bottoms, £59 and £35, Seafolly
15. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion | Black Triumph
Bikini top and bottoms, £32 and £16, Triumph (01793 720 300)
16. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion | Black Fab Couture
Bikini, £175, Fab Couture
17. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion | Prints
Prints
Big news on the catwalk and fab for the beach, don’t be afraid to mix and match.
Good news for costume lovers everywhere: print has most impact on a one-piece.
From carnival print to abstract, remember, the busier the pattern, the better.
18. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion | Prints Tibi at Harrods
Swimsuit, £150, Tibi at Harrods (020 7730 1234)
19. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion | Prints La Perla
Bikini, £305.98, La Perla
20. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion | Prints ASOS
Bikini top and bottoms, £12 and £14, Asos
21. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion | Prints New Look
Cubic printed swimsuit, £25, New Look
22. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion | Prints Issa at Matches
Bikini, £120, Issa at Matches
23. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion | Prints Emilio Pucci
Swimsuit, £335, Emilio Pucci
24. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion | Prints Warehouse
Bikini top and bottoms, both £12, Warehouse
25. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion - florals
Florals
Graphic, large or small prints, flowers make an upbeat statement
Avoid frills when wearing candy colours to avoid looking twee.
If flowers feel full-on then try giving blurry blossoms a go.
26. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion - Topshop, floral
27. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion - Freya Ritual
Bikini, £52, Freya Ritual
-
28. Gap floral | Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion
Bikini, £30, Gap (0800 427 789)
-
29. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion - Pistol Panties
Brangelina bikini, £149, Pistol Panties
30. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion - Miu Miu
Bikini, £225, Miu Miu (020 7409 0900)
31. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion - Marks and Spencer
Swimsuit, £29.50, Marks & Spencer
32. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion - Paul Smith, floral
Floral print swimsuit, £90, Paul Smith
33. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion - Neutrals
Neutrals
A chic solution to any swimwear dilemma. There’s a neutral tone for everyone.
Wear contrasting shades to your skin-tone to avoid looking washed-out.
For fairer complexions, skip the nudes and go for greys. Pale pink is a great look for olive skin.
34. Armand Basi | Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion
Swimsuit, £77, Armand Basi (020 7727 7789)
35. Lisa Marie Fernandez | Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion
Bikini, £240, Lisa Marie Fernandez
36. Heidi Klum | Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion
Swimsuit, £170, Heidi Klum (020 7259 9418)
37. Petit Bandeau | Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion
Bikini, £43.50, Petit Bandeau (020 7642 5770)
38. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion
Bikini, £137.93, Chloé
39. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion
Bikini top and bottoms, £43 and £38, Seafolly
40. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion
Bikini top and bottoms, £20 and £14, By Caprice swim
41. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion - Safari
Safari
Release your inner wild child with this season’s hot patterns and earth tones.
Keep animal prints chic by avoiding lamé material.
This look is all about accessorising, which works best with natural materials like bamboo, straw and wood.
42. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion - Diane Von Furstenberg, animal print
Bikini top and bottoms, £77 and £72, Diane Von Furstenberg
43. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion - Eres neutral
Swimsuit, £300, Eres at Selfridges (0800 123 400)
44. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion - Zimmermann
Bikini, £135, Zimmermann
45. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion - Triumph animal print
Swimsuit, £49, Triumph (01793 720 300)
46. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion - Next, Animal print
Bikini top and Bottoms, both £10, Next
47. Mango | Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion
Bikini, £24.90, Mango
48. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion
Swimsuit, £194, Issa at Matches
49. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion - Sporty
Sporty
For the serious swimmer… who wants to look seriously stylish.
Take advantage of the sporty look and gain extra support with a more structured costume.
Modernise the athletic vibe with zips, flashes of neon and touches of neoprene.
50. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion - Stella McCartney, patterened
Bikini, £65, Stella McCartney
51. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion - Speedo, pink
Swimsuit, £28, Speedo
52. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion - Lisa Marie Fernandez, blue
Bikini, £275, Lisa Marie Fernandez
53. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion - Freya Supernova, pink
Bikini with belt, £51, Freya Supernova
54. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion - Calvin Klein, red
Bikini top and bottoms, £44 and £33, Calvin Klein (020 3100 2800)
55. Topshop - black | Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion
56. Swimsuit | Bikini | Fashion - Next, sporty
NX sport swimsuit, £25, Next
