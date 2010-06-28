13 Mar 2018
Best Summer Shorts
-
1. Shorts miss s
Red high-waisted shorts, £22, Miss Selfridge
These bow-front shorts are just a little Minnie Mouse, perfect for summer frolics!
-
2. Shorts UO denim
Renewal Levi's 501® Turn Up Denim Shorts, £28, Urban Outfitters
With festival season in full swing it's time to invest in a pair of denim shorts. The more worn the better, so we recommend you opt for these renewal numbers from Urban Outfitters.
-
3. Shorts Topshop
Silk Drop Crotch Shorts, £30, Topshop
Channel urban sport-luxe in these smart silk shorts.
-
4. Shorts purple UO
Silence + Noise Printed Nomad Short, £35, Urban Outfitters
This sexy pair of high-waisted hot pants are retro-chic and ever so versatile!
-
5. Shorts check pink
Cotton check shorts, £18, New Look
It’s the candy-sweet Christopher Kane summer look…tres Lolita!
-
6. Shorts orange
Loque printed cotton shorts, £32, By Armand Basi at The Outnet
Dress to impress in these fruity tangerine cotton shorts.
-
7. shorts spotty
Spotted waist button culottes, £35, Lipsy
These oh-so-cute culottes are a great alternative to skirts for a night of cocktails with the girls.
-
8. Shorts USC
Perfect shorts, £30, USC
Perfect by name, perfect by nature – these light-weight nude shorts are long enough to wear to the office, and will look undeniably sleek with a simple tee and sunnies when the weekend roles around.
-
9. Shorts topshop
Heart print shorts, £32, Topshop
With their blingy gold button and drop-waist cut, these Topshop shorties have more than a hint of 50s chic about them. We love!
-
10. Shorts denim reiss
Mideblue denims, £79, Reiss
Denim shorts are a wardrobe staple, but if you like yours a little smarter then these Reiss numbers are the ideal option.
-
11. Shorts New Look
Belted chino short, £18. New Look
We love these beige chinos – oh-so urban safari!
-
12. Shorts whistles
Carrie harem shorts, £65, Whistles
These slouchy silk Whistles shorts will keep you super-cool in the heat, and with their oversized pockets and tie-waist they make a subtle nod to this season’s sport luxe trend.
-
13. Shorts asos leather
Laser cut leather shorts, £55, Asos
A pretty laser-cut pattern gives these Asos shorts a girlie touch. Wear with a simple tee tucked into them to achieve this season’s vogue for sleek silhouettes.
-
14. Shorts check
Superdry checked shorts, £35, Very
If you ask us you can never go wrong with understated preppy-cool.
-
15. Shorts denim orange
Stone washed hot pants with diamante buttons, £12, Boohoo
These stone-washed coral hot pants are smoking hot for summer!
-
16. Shorts leopard
High waisted shorts, £30, Asos
If this warm weather is bringing out your wild side then give these leopard-print culottes a whirl.
-
17. Shorts lace
All over crochet tape hot pants, £20, Boohoo
We love, love, love these little hotpants on the Prairie!
-
18. Shorts fringe
Beige fringed hotpants, £29.99, River Island
Channel D&G’s western cowgirl-glam in these mocha fringed hot pants.
-
19. Shorts RI
Khaki patch shorts with braces, £24.99, River Island
Army surplus is a laidback trend to take you into a/w 2010.
-
20. Floral shorts
Cream floral shorts, £32, Topshop
Summer time peaks and it’s time to pull out the florals. We think these are definitely at the top of the style list.
-
21. Best Summer Shorts
Lotta Black Shorts, £25, Villa at Coggles
Rock the boat in these Parisian-style black and white stripe sailor shorts.
-
22. Best Summer Shorts
Bleach Out Boy Fit Shorts, £32.50, Gap at Asos
You’re not really gonna steal your boyfriend’s shorts, but wish you could pull of the just-rolled-out-of-bed look that he always perfects? These are a winner!
-
23. Best Summer Shorts
Washed rose print mini short, £30, Warehouse
Not a Darling-Buds-of-May kind of girl but want to make a subtle nod towards a floral-flirt? These shorts are for you!
-
24. Best Summer Shorts
Scalloped Hem Silk Shorts, £28, Asos
Channel Chloe Sevigny in Chloe silk shorts for a fraction of the price tag.
-
25. Best Summer Shorts
Kristel Flower Patch Black Shorts, £34, Cheap Monday at Coggles
These floral patch denim minis are so 90s, just pair them with Doc Martens and you’re all set to go!
-
26. Best Summer Shorts
Jo Webbing Tie Shorts, £30, Monsoon
Pair these white cotton shorts with a geometric print and some espadrilles and you have mastered luxe-casual beachwear.
-
27. Best Summer Shorts
Festival Embroidered hot pants, £34.99, River Island
No matter what field you’re headed to this summer, make sure you pack these festival beauties with your wet wipes and your sun cream.
-
28. Best Summer Shorts
Bermuda Shorts, £39, Mango
We love the versatility of these straw Bermudas, wear day or night with wedges or flats.
-
29. Best Summer Shorts
Eastern Print Culottes, £25, Asos
These culottes are so subtly alluring and so easy to wear it’s a no-brainer!
-
30. Best Summer Shorts
Vintage Cotton Linen Shorts, £69, Jigsaw
These grey vintage shorts are so sophisticated, pair with a blouse for a smarter office look in the peak of summer.
