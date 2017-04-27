Say Hello To Your New Spring Jacket

Whether it's a coral pink blazer from Blaze, cropped and ruffled from Sara Battalia or a kimono-style denim look from Acne, add a spring jacket to your wardrobe ammunition and you'll be good to go - whatever the weather. The key is to find which one works with your regular style vibe. Here's our break-down of the new looks that work right now.

Parka’s & Trenches

These bad boys are certainly not going anywhere; and when it comes to spring the lightweight versions are ideal for both day to night. Look for classic beiges and khakis; a pop of bright yellow on a zip or a block colour pocket is the modern update to look out for. You can also shop our edit of every trench you can buy right now.

Floral & Embroidered Jackets

Nothing screams spring quite like a floral as I am sure any instagrammer can instantly discover for themselves (yes, we are talking about the endless snaps of blossom). So when it comes to your jacket why not continue the theme. The key to keeping it cool is to opt for a boxy style; Marni and H&M have totally nailed it.

The Blazer

We’re all about a blazer right now; and the more oversized and structured the better. Isabel Marant and Balenciaga have led the way with classic check prints but in modern silhouette. If the designer options are out of your budget, you can count on Zara to have just the right style to complete your t-shirt and jeans look

Denim

Denim is another oldie but a goodie. Perfect for that cool-girl weekend vibe, and even better when it comes to festivals. We’re loving the Acne spin on the denim jacket this season for it’s oversized, kimono, patchwork style. If you’re looking at the high street options then there some amazing collarless frayed options from Waven and Topshop.

So get stuck in and be one step ahead with our edit of the best spring jackets to buy right now.