13 Mar 2018
Best Satchel Bags
1. Cleeo across the body bag, £59, Ted Baker
The satchel gets a springtime makeover with Ted Baker's zingy coral-coloured bag. We love the glossy patent finish and gold fittings which make this a great bag to take for a night out on the town.
2. Marc by Marc Jacobs Natasha Classic Q shoulder bag, £290, Net-a-porter
Marc Jacobs is one designer who's guaranteed to inspire label-lust in us. This soft-as-could-be purple satchel bag from his Marc by Marc Jacobs line is a perfect example... It's a totally must-have spring bag.
3. H! by Henry Holland Quentin satchel, £40, Debenhams
Grab yourself a designer bag for a song with Henry Holland's fab satchel bag from Designers at Debenhams. We love the chunky double stitch styling and adjustable strap.
4. Black metal corner satchel, £25, Dorothy Perkins
Dorothy Perkin's satchel comes in slick, office-friendly black with silver fittings. This chic number makes the over-the-body bag trend suitable for workwear.
5. Messenger satchel, £86, Kew Clothing
This cherry-red messenger satchel has a worn-in feel to the leather making it a great high street buy to work that Alexa Chung look.
6. Contrast trim satchel, £28, Urban Outfitters
Get in on the nautical trend with Urban Outfitters' striped satchel bag with tan trim.
7. Gold satchel, £99, Boden
The satchel gets a bling-over! Boden's buckled up over-the-body bag comes in glam gold and pewter.
8. Leather square satchel bag, £50, Topshop.com
Classic tan fold-over satchel bag from Topshop… A festival-friendly option come summer!
9. DKNY Croc Turnlock satchel bag, £200, John Lewis
This to-die-for croc-look bag by DKNY is a designer classic. The creamy nude hue is totally on-trend and the silver fittings and sleek finish make this one stylish satchel bag.
10. Alexa Peony Pink shiny leopard, £795, Mulberry
Alexa Chung is arguably the celebrity responsible for the satchel bag trend so we just had to include her namesake bag by Mulberry in our selection. It comes in a variety of hues but the peony pink leopard print is a stand-out finish we totally heart.
