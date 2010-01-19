13 Mar 2018
Best Sales Wedding Guest Dresses
1. Wedding guest dresses 190110 Waterfall dress
Waterfall dress, was £135 – now £45, Coast
Go bold and beautiful to a winter wedding in this gorgeous red dress. Team with simple jewellery to let the ruffle shoulder details and contrasting belt do all the wowing.
2. Wedding guest dresses 190110 Dreaming dress
Dreaming dress, was £120 – now £96, French Connection
Make like the A-Lists currently sporting a number of one-shouldered beauties and snap this gorgeous purple dress up quickly.
3. Wedding guest dresses 190110 Bubble tulip dress
Bubble tulip dress, was £60 – now £30, Lipsy
Stand out from the crowd in this unusual paint splash effect dress. Match the turquoise colours with a statement ring and bracelet for a knock-out look.
4. Wedding guest dresses 190110 Damask strapless dress
Damask strapless dress, was £120 – now £96, French Connection
We love this gothic-style black and purple dress with a detailed pattern on the front. Team with a pair of high-heels and a purple clutch for a fab wedding guest outfit.
5. Wedding guest dresses 190110 Bustier ruffle dress
Bustier ruffle dress, was £70 – now £35, Lipsy
If you want a pretty dress for a wedding then this little number is for you. With a sweet round bust and a tiered skirt of pink, coral and blue colours this dress will look great all year round.
6. Wedding guest dresses 190110 Gretal dress
Gretal dress, was £150 – now £45, Coast
Metallics have been a big hit this season so grab this fab silver and sequin number at less than a third of the original price. We also love the pretty swirl detail on the front.
7. Wedding guest dresses 190110 Satin shift dress
Satin shift dress, was £18 – now £8, New Look
A wedding guest dress for less than £10? That’s not an offer we can easily pass up, especially with a dress as gorgeous as this.
8. Wedding guest dresses 190110 Paula party D/S bandeau dress
Paula party D/S bandeau dress, was £150 – now £75, Coast
Wow in this gorgeous bandeau dress with a wrap-over style front and flattering waist.
9. Wedding guest dresses 190110 Bex dress
Bex dress, was £130 – now £104, French Connection
Look at these sleeves. With stunning sheer sleeves, and incredible pink embellishments around the neck and wrists it’s a wonder this dress is in the sale.
10. Wedding guest dresses 190110 Posion dress
Posion dress, was £75 – now £37.50, French Connection
This dress hints at spring with a multi-coloured leaf print design yet is perfect to be worn during the cold months ahead. Wear with tights and heels with a pink or purple ring for a look-at-me outfit.
11. Wedding guest dresses 190110 Kristan frill dress
Kristan frill dress, was £150 – now £95, Coast
You can never go wrong with this ruffle front LBD. Team with bright heels and accessories for a great winter wedding guest outfit.
12. Best Sales Wedding Guest Dresses, Folded Satin Pencil Dress
Folded Satin Pencil Dress, Was £110 - Now £165, Karen Millen
Brighten up any Big Day in this stunning, figure-flattering satin dress.
13. Best Sales Wedding Guest Dresses, Disc Applique Dress
Disc Applique Dress, Was £180 - Now £120, Karen Millen
The sheer neckline on this dress gives it an understated edge, and the mink colour is a great alternative to black.
14. Best Sales Wedding Guest Dresses, Angel Maxi Dress
Angel Maxi Dress, Was £275 - Now £129, Coast
A maxidress is perfect for a wedding, and this one-shoulder one is sure to make you stand out for all the right reasons.
15. Best Sales Wedding Guest Dresses, Namao Frill Detail Dress
Namao Frill Detail Dress, Was £159 - Now £79, Ted Baker
Stay covered at chilly winter weddings in this fabulous frill-detail dress.
16. Best Sales Wedding Guest Dresses, Night Dress
Night Dress, Was £70 - Now £35.50, French Connection
This simple sweetheart neckline dress is a great base for some statement jewellery, sheer tights and killer heels.
17. Best Sales Wedding Guest Dresses, Hoddy Sequin Dress
Hoddy Sequin Dress, Was £169 - Now £84, Ted Baker
Stun in this silver backless dress. Go for a tousled updo to add wow-factor.
18. Best Sales Wedding Guest Dresses, Embellished Fitted Dress
Embellished Fitted Dress, Was £265 - Now £186, Reiss
Shine in this statement dress that will have you wedding-ready in a flash topped with simple shoes and red lips.
19. Best Sales Wedding Guest Dresses, Caberet Dress
Caberet Dress, 199 Now 169, Hobbs
Sequins will give you instant glamour for a winter wedding, and this cocktail dress will take you seamlessly from ceremony to party, just add a fascinator!
20. Best Sales Wedding Guest Dresses, Jacquard Bow Bandeau Dress
Jacquard Bow Bandeau Dress, Was 35 Now 15, Awear
This bargain buy is perfect for a winter wedding in shiny, but subtle metallics.
21. Best Sales Wedding Guest Dresses, Petite Photographic Floral Dress
Petite Photographic Floral Dress, Was £45 – Now £22, ASOS
If you're a petite lady, you can bring out the sun early with this cute bandeau number. Throw a cropped jacket over it for daytime chic.
22. Best Sales Wedding Guest Dresses, One Shoulder Maxi Dress
One Shoulder Maxi Dress, Was £55 – Now £38, ASOS
This stunning maxi dress is must-have wedding wear, just be careful not to upstage the bride!
23. Wedding guest dresses 190110 Silk colour block drape dress
Silk colour block drape dress, was £55 – now £16, ASOS
This dress offers a splash of colour without being too in-your-face. Thi mixture of pink purple and grey means you will almost certainly have accessories to match, plus it has a flattering drape design meaning it will suit any shape.
24. Wedding guest dresses 190110 Lace print jersey bodycon dress
Lace print jersey bodycon dress, was £28 – now £16, ASOS
This long-sleeved floral print dress will keep you looking chic and cosy during a winter wedding. Wear your hair up to show off the intricate flower details and round neck.
25. Best Sales Wedding Guest Dresses, Lipsy Studded Pocket Bandeau Dress
Lipsy Studded Pocket Bandeau Dress, Was £65 – Now £45, Lipsy at asos.com
Fun and flirty, this Lipsy dress boasts subtle sparkle and comes in a punchy purple that will help you to standout at any wedding.
26. Wedding guest dresses 190110 Silk burn out shift dress
Silk burn out shift dress, was £50 - now £15, ASOS
We love this bold block print dress that has contrasting black and silver straps and a diamond detail on the front. Wear with a black shawl for a warm and stylish outfit.
27. Best Sales Wedding Guest Dresses, Premium Cornelli Bust Dress
Premium Cornelli Bust Dress, Was £70 – Now £30, ASOS
Black might not be the go-to colour for a wedding outfit, but the corsage detail on this knee-nipping number make it a must.
29. Wedding guest dresses 190110 Mesh contrast occasion dress
Mesh contrast occasion dress, was £59 – now £49, Teatro at Very.co.uk
Look lovely in monochrome with this gorgeous black and white belted mesh dress. Team with a glam hairstyle and a chunky cuff for a great wedding guest outfit.
30. Wedding guest dresses 190110 Ruffle dress
Ruffle dress, was £99 – now £51, Teatro at Very.co.uk
This dress screams wear me to a wedding. We love the detail on the sleeves, plus a very SJP floral appliqué on the hip.
31. Wedding guest dresses 190110 Folded front dress
Folded front dress, was £75 – now £18.50, Teatro at Very.co.uk
Grab a bargain with this stunning strapless design with flattering folds on the bust and a sweet twist detail around the waist.
32. Wedding guest dresses 190110 Devore dress
Devore dress, was £79 – now £55, Nicholas Millington at Very.co.uk
Make a statement in this gorgeous coloured dress that has detachable straps for multi-use on a number of different occasions.
33. Wedding guest dresses 190110 Print bow dress
Print bow dress, was £69 – now £34, Enchanted by Ann Louise Roswald at Very.co.uk
Add a bit of spring into your wedding guest wardrobe with this stunning floral print dress with a sweet black belt detail and a high neck finish.
34. Wedding guest dresses 190110 Jersey occasion dress
Jersey occasion dress, was £69 – now £48, Elemental/Amanda Wakeley at Very.co.uk
Be a gorgeous wedding guest in green this winter with this contrast strap and belted dress with a tulip skirt and draped sides.
35. Best Sales Wedding Guest Dresses, Bugle Flower Silk Dress
Bugle Flower Silk Dress, £189 - Now £79, Jigsaw
Day-to-night chic won’t be hard with this embellished dress from Jigsaw. Just add killer heels.
