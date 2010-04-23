13 Mar 2018
Best Sales Dresses
1. Printed T shirt dress, was £40, now £20, Oasis
This bright geometric printed dress from Oasis will make a great transseasonal number thanks to its breezy capped sleeves.
2. Nautical stripe tunic, was £55, now £40, Oasis
This sweet little smock will look great over some dark denim skinnies, and can be braved bare-legged when things really hot up.
3. Jewelled plunge neck dress, was £60, now £35, Lipsy
Hot pink will have you looking scorching for your next night out.
4. Shark print dress by Unique, was £150, now £75, Topshop
Stateside fashionista Olivia Palermo is rarely seen out of her Topshop Unique garms, so rival her style in this funky asymmetric dress.
5. Crop side lipstick dress, was £22, now £12, New Look
If like us you can only wish to get your hands on the Alberta Ferretti lip print dresses, then this equally ethereal dress will answer your prayers, especially for a penny-saving £12!
6. Pleat sleeve dress, was £60, now £45, Oasis
Oasis’ regal blue dress will make a great wedding guest number teamed with some pared-down accessories.
7. Peacock printed tea dress, was £50, now £30, Lipsy
Preppy yet sophisticated, we can see this frilly frock hanging in Blair Waldorf’s wardrobe.
8. Print lantern dress, was £30, now £20, Oasis
This occasion-worthy dress from Oasis will add some pop to your look with its oceanic print.
9. Ditsy print dress, was £22, now £12, New Look
A vintage-style rose print gives this long-sleeved jersey dress a girly twist. Smarten it up with some strappy nude heels for a night out.
10. Marble low front dress, was £20, now £15, BooHoo
Solve your night out dress dilemma pronto, with this figure-flattering drape dress.
11. Grecian cross over dress, was £65, now £40, Lipsy
Drape detailing has been a hot red carpet look of late, and the pastel palette on this Grecian dress is trend checking to boot.
12. Button stripe jersey dress, was £22, now £10, New Look
The asymmetric action on this striped jersey dress give it a hint of Vivienne Westwood’s nautical designs, so it’s sure to be a classic - and at £10 who could say no?
13. Textured shift dress, was £29.99, now £20, River Island
River Island’s flare-skirted shift is a snip at £20, especially as you’ll get a belt chucked in too!
14. Jordan circle dress, was £15, now £10, BooHoo
Bored of the plain Breton dresses? Give this spot speckled one a whirl to mix things up.
15. Crystal print tunic, was £55, now £30, Oasis
This smart smock will make a great desk-to-dance floor number.
16. Gather sleeve tea dress, was £45, now £30, Lipsy
The bright blossoms on this tea dress will ensure you look summer ready in a flash.
17. Blue stripe bow dress, was £35, now £18, Miss Selfridge
Bring a little Parisian sophistication to your casual look with this striped bodycon sweater dress.
18. Knot back sundress. was £32, now £15, Topshop
This sweet fifties-style frock will make a great daytime option for everything from shopping to spring strolls. So snap it up while you can!
19. Ditsy print tea dress, was £38, now £20, Miss Selfridge
A tea dress is the quintessential summer frock, and the sweet ditsy florals on this make it a must-have addition to your new season wardrobe.
20. Garden rose tie back dress, was £40, now £25, Oasis
Jersey is given a dressy makeover courtesy of this tie-back dress with puff sleeves and a bold floral print – a perfect daytime option for girly girls.
21. Floral frill dress, was £39.99, now £25, River Island
A 60s style funnel neck and bright garden florals bring some sophistication to this thigh-skimming dress.
22. Embellished prom dress, was £99.99, now £40, River Island
At less than half price this quirky prom dress will make a great option for an upcoming event.
23. Sequin chevron dress, was £70, now £40, Lipsy
Bring the bling to your next night out on the town look with this fitted sequin dress.
24. Orange bow bandeau dress, was £39.99, now £15, River Island
There’s little chance of being upstaged in this bright, bow adorned dress. Match it with loose curls and red lips to really up the glam factor.
25. Back detail shift dress, was £55, now £35, Lipsy
Some sexy cut-away action on the back makes this lacy shift a great alternative to bandeau dresses for your next evening look.
