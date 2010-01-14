13 Mar 2018
Best Sales Coats
-
1. Best Sale Coats, 140110, Ochre Tiered Coat
Ochre Tiered Coat, Was £75 - Now £25, Dorothy Perkins
Pop in this fun and colourful bargain from DP. With skirted waist you can feel dressy when you step-out every day.
-
2. Best Sale Coats, 140110, Black Check Zip Trench Coa
Black Check Zip Trench Coat, Was £75 - Now £30, Dorothy Perkins
Stand out in this rustic, checked trench. Dress with heeled boots for easy city chic or go wild in the country by teaming with your favourite denims and wellies.
-
3. Stud batwing denim jacket, was £75 – now £35, Topshop
Stud batwing denim jacket, was £75 – now £35, Topshop
Topshop have created the perfect mix of denim and studs with this short and stylish jacket.
-
4. Belted swing coat, was £295 – now £207, Reiss
Belted swing coat, was £295 – now £207, Reiss
Go monochrome mad with this stunning belted coat from Reiss.
-
5. Ultimate biker jacket, Oasis
Ultimate biker jacket, was £120 – now £80, Oasis
Zip up in this rock and roll inspired jacket. Team with high-shine leggings for a glam look or wear over a frock to give a pretty dress an stylish edge.
-
6. Asymmetric wrap jacket, was £75 - £30, Topshop
Asymmetric wrap jacket, was £75 - £30, Topshop
Swap a standard black blazer for this chic wrap style number, perfect for a stylish work jacket or a glam evening coat.
-
7. Leather-look jacket, was £40 – now £20, New Look
Leather-look jacket, was £40 – now £20, New Look
Get some biker babe style with this gorgeous brown belted leather look coat.
-
8. Trench coat, was £50 – now £30, New Look
Trench coat, was £50 – now £30, New Look
No winter wardrobe is complete without a classic trend and this little belted number is just right and won’t break the bank.
-
9. Houndstooth coat, was £50 – now £25, Warehouse
Houndstooth coat, was £50 – now £25, Warehouse
This black and white houndstooth coat from Warehouse gives instant style and warmth to any winter wardrobe.
-
10. Best Sale Coats, 140110, Cashmere Scarf Coat
Cashmere Scarf Coat, Was £899 – Now £399, Jaeger
This dress coat from Jaeger is definitely an investment, but in super-soft cashmere it is worth it, and the incorporated scarf detail will mean you need never feel cold again.
-
11. Best Sale Coats, 140110, Limik Leather Jacket Diesel
Limik Leather Jacket Diesel, Was £400 – Now £240, Diesel at USC
This is the perfect time of year to invest in a leather jacket that will truly last the distance. This Diesel one will have feeling cool and confident in chilly weather for years to come.
-
12. Studded biker jacket, was £60 – now £30, Warehouse
Studded biker jacket, was £60 – now £30, Warehouse
Leather jackets are still a must-have item to add to your wardrobe so wait no longer before snapping up this studded delight from Warehouse.
-
13. Pleat sleeve crop mac, was £50 – now £25, Warehouse
Pleat sleeve crop mac, was £50 – now £25, Warehouse
Stuck for an everyday coat? Then look no further than this simple but stylish jacket from Warehouse, plus it’s now half price.
-
14. Best Sale Coats, 140110, Grey Crinkle Biker Jacket
Grey Crinkle Biker Jacket, Was £45 - Now £20, Dorothy Perkins
If you want to get biker chic, but don’t want to go for a drab black number, then this marl, crinkled jacket is perfect with it’s quirky asymmetric zip and buckle detail.
-
15. Full length funnel neck coat, was £120 – now £59.99, Urban Outfitters
Full length funnel neck coat, was £120 – now £59.99, Urban Outfitters
Keep out the winter chill in this textured funnel neck coat with asymmetric button closure and a thick collar.
-
16. Red velour shawl collar coat, was £65 – now £30, Wallis
Red velour shawl collar coat, was £65 – now £30, Wallis
Stand out in this bright and bold red coat with a double button up detail and flare bottom.
-
-
18. Sherlock – wool check cape coat, was £159 – now £79, Ted Baker
Sherlock – wool check cape coat, was £159 – now £79, Ted Baker
In keeping with the recent release of the hit film Sherlock Homes, add your own bit of detective style with this pretty pink capped shoulder coat.
-
19. Tweed fur hood coat, was £120 – now £59.99, Urban Outfitters
Tweed fur hood coat, was £120 – now £59.99, Urban Outfitters
This tweed coat features double breast buttons, two hip pockets and a fur-rimmed hood. Perfect for everyday style and warmth.
-
20. Sequin leopard jacket, was £55 – now £20, Next
Sequin leopard jacket, was £55 – now £20, Next
Get some on-trend animal prints and sparkly sequins all in one jacket with this stunner from Next and it’s down to just £20.
-
21. Best Sale Coats, 140110, Amethyst Pea Coat
Amethyst Pea Coat, Was £193 - Now £118, Jigsaw
This cute and colourful pea coat is perfect for taking you from work to weekend.
-
22. Hooded wool coat, was £179 – now £125, Firetrap at Choice.co.uk
Hooded wool coat, was £179 – now £125, Firetrap at Choice.co.uk
We love this full length coat with a large hood, long sleeves and a gorgeous mix of purple and grey colours.
-
23. Black+J premium down hooded jacket, was £49.99 – now £29.99, Uniqlo
Black+J premium down hooded jacket, was £49.99 – now £29.99, Uniqlo
Stay warm and cosy in the rain, wind or snow in this black puffer jacket with a large hood.
-
-
25. Best Sale Coats, 140110, Black Long Military Coat
Black Long Military Coat, £75 – Now £35, Miss Selfridge
This quirky coat will keep you warm and looking smart for any occasion.
-
26. Grey faux sheepskin jacket, was £75 – now £50, Wallis
Grey faux sheepskin jacket, was £75 – now £50, Wallis
This gorgeous grey faux fur jacket has a luxuriously soft collar and cuffs and will keep you warm right through ‘til spring.
-
27. Best Sale Coats, 140110, Brigadier Jacket
Brigadier Jacket, Was £135 - Now £90.50, French Connection
Report for business or play in this easy to wear statement, military style jacket.
-
28. Best Sale Coats, 140110, Shaggy Faux Fur Jacket
Shaggy Faux Fur Jacket, Was £90- Now £72, Oasis at asos.com
This cute winter warmer will see you through the chill looking chic. Perfect for pairing with biker boots and jeans.
-
29. Best Sale Coats, 140110, Purple Open Pleat Mac
Purple Open Pleat Mac, Was £60 – Now £25, Miss Selfridge
In a punchy purple, this bargainous mac will brighten up any drab day. We love the cute frilled collar.
-
30. Best Sale Coats, 140110, Alexandria Trench
Alexandria Trench, Was £245 - Now £122.50, All Saints
A trench is must have outerwear, and cream is a timeless and sophisticated hue, so get this All Saints one at half price while you can.
-
31. Best Sale Coats, 140110, Faux Fur Collar Frill Hem Coat
Faux Fur Collar Frill Hem Coat, Was £110 - Now £70, Helene Berman at asos.com
Steal the show in this monochrome double-breasted coat with warming fur collar.
-
32. Mongolian jacket, was £180 – now £100, Oasis
Mongolian jacket, was £180 – now £100, Oasis
Never fear the cold again with this thick faux fur Mongolian jacket.
-
33. Faux fur jacket, was £89 - now £66.75, Phase Eight
Faux fur jacket, was £89 - now £66.75, Phase Eight
Wrap up in this super-soft and stylish faux fur jacket with a wide collar.
-
34. Best Sale Coats, 140110, Dina Duffle Coat
Dina Duffle Coat, Was £100 – Now £75, Whistles
Get this comfy, cosy number from Whistles for all your casual outings.
-
35. Best Sale Coats, 140110, Leather Zip Biker Jacket
Leather Zip Biker Jacket, Was £160 – Now £100, Oasis
This leather bomber will make a perfect everyday jacket come rain or shine.
-
36. Best Sale Coats, 140110, Textured Shoulder Pad Crombie
Textured Shoulder Pad Crombie, Was £80 – Now £48, ASOS
Do relaxed elegance in this tailored, herringbone beauty from ASOS. The deep-v gives the classic masculine shape a feminine twist.
-
37. Best Sale Coats, 140110, Sculpture Back Coat
Sculpture Back Coat, Was £120 – Now £60, Oasis
This funnel neck coat is a real statement piece and perfect for wearing over leggings with killer heels or knee-high boots.
-
38. Best Sale Coats, 140110, NW3 Heath Cape
NW3 Heath Cape, Was £249 - Now £119, Hobbs
Keep your arms free in this cape and work a cool country look with the preppy, plaid print.
-
39. Best Sale Coats, 140110, Tear Shaped Sequin Bomber
Tear Shaped Sequin Bomber, Was £210 – Now £100, Whistles
Opt for this sequin bomber for a fun and fresh accent to any casual outfit.
-
40. Best Sale Coats, 140110, Foxy
Foxy Coat, Was £195 – Now £395, LK Bennett
This tailored, jacquard coat offers understated elegance that will see you through many winters to come.
-
41. Best Sale Coats, 140110, Terry Coat
Terry Coat, Was £395 – Now £195, LK Bennett
This navy wrap coat is a timeless classic that will see you through any dressy occasion. The bell sleeves are a simple but striking touch.
-
42. Best Sale Coats, 140110, Knitted Sleeve Funnel Neck Tartan Coat
Knitted Sleeve Funnel Neck Tartan Coat, Was £79.99 - Now £55.99, Ichi at asos.com
Get lumberjack chic in this versatile swing coat.
-
43. Best Sale Coats, 140110, Studded Parka
Studded Parka, Was £90 – Now £65, ASOS
Get rebel chic with this khaki parka. Stud detail adds an edgy twist to the classic style.
