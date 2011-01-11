13 Mar 2018
Best Sales Buys Under £100
Crocodile embellished dress, was £120, now £35, Warehouse
Go old school glam in this pretty pleated dress by Warehouse. It's an absolute steal at more than 60% off.
Boyce military shirt, was £110, now £44, Reiss
Go a shade braver and change up your white work shirt for a bold fuschia number.
Paisley scarf, was £49, now £24, Hobbs NW3
This colourful scarf will give your outerwear an instant transformation.
Handbag, was £39.90, now £24.90, Mango
This classic croc satchel is a great daytime bag, and the perfect finishing touch to next season's 70s look.
Striped cashmere tab sleeve jumper, was £125, now £95, Whistles
This cute camel sweater is ideal weekendwear, and it's cashmere - what more could you want in a sale purchase?
Long sleeve man blouse, was £65, now £40, Urban Outfitters
The white shirt is the cornerstone to every well put together wardrobe, so stock up with this cool slouchy-fit number.
Dilly milly grey patent loafer, was £62, now £30, Office
Loafers are a shoe wardrobe staple - simple, sturdy and the perfect partner for everything from tailored workwear to a pretty dress.
Red bandeau dress, was £59.99, now £15, River Island
When the LBD just doesn't seem bold enough, this bargain red ruffle mini is the ideal stand-in.
Shirt, was £29.90, now £59.90, Mango
The 70s look is huge next season. Get on board and team this rust-coloured pussybow shirt with some wide-leg trousers.
Sussex ankle boot, was £70, now £40, Oasis
Go for a touch of Charlie Girl chic in these camel booties.
Lightning bolt intarsia jumper, was £90, now £70, Whistles
Stock up on pretty knits - there's still a few cold months left to go.
Owl cuff, was £49, now £24, Hobbs NW3
This animal cuff is cute without being loud, so it's perfect for adding a playful touch to formalwear.
Handbag, was £49.90, now £24.90, Mango
Toughen up a pretty party dress with this boxy clutch from Mango.
Turuleta skirt, was £49.90, now £24.90, Mango
Romantic ruffles and frou frou frills have been huge on the red carpet of late. Choose this black mini if you don't want to go all-out girlie girl.
Ted Baker tesselate print hardcase clutch, was £89, now £62, Asos
If you like a fuss-free evening bag then this lacquered box clutch is simple with just a touch of detail.
Lace shoe boots, was £55, now £25, Miss Selfridge
The shoe boot will add instant attitude to a girlie dress, and these bargain beauties from Miss Selfridge come in a pretty lace finish.
Facet gem beaten bangle, was £14, now £7, Topshop
This blingy bangle is the perfect treat at under a tenner.
Bella courts, was £65, now £35, Kurt Geiger
Popping brights were all over the SS11 catwalks. Cheer up your shoe collection with these fuschia courts to get a head start on the trend.
Origin cardigan, was £80, now £40, All Saints
This slim wrap cardi will be perfect for inbetween seasons.
Limited edition beaded dress, was £130, now £40, Topshop
Snap up one of Topshop's luxe limited edition dresses at more than 60% off. This cute flapper dress features pretty embellishment and comes in super-soft silk.
Sparkle & Fade open front blazer, was £68, now £29.99, Urban Outfitters
A simple boyfriend blazer is perfect for smartening up dress-down looks of a weekend.
Emilia pleat dress, was £135, now £95, Whistles
Jewel-colours are huge for next season, and this pretty shift comes in a truly flattering fit.
Martin tweed lace up flats, was 332, now £17, Asos
The brogue is going nowhere fast. Layer this pair by Asos with chunky socks and tights now and go bare legged once summer dress season arrives.
Wool wrapped jacket, was £129.99, now £59.99, Uniqlo
Jil Sander's clean-cut tailoring will never go out of style, so this blazer is the perfect sales buy.
50s lace dress, was £45, now £25, Warehouse
Every girl needs a little lace dress in her wardrobe. Pop a cropped cardi over this Warehouse number to give it a daytime make-over.
Flower embellished 60s dress, was £95, now £38, Asos
With plenty of pretty detail, this Asos pleat dress is a real bargain at just £38.
Pipin jumper, was £95, now £77, Reiss
This stripy off-the-shoulder knit is the perfect boyfriend jumper. Add a little edge with biker boots and some panelled leggings.
Ciccone jersey dress, was £139, now £97, Reiss
This wrap minidress is the ultimate party piece. Just team with killer heels and loose fuss-free locks.
Pins & Needles lace full skirt, was £48, now £25, Urban Outfitters
It's all about the A-line skirt next season and this Urban Outfitters number features a flirty sheer hem.
Box chain necklace, was £25, now £16, French Connection
This simple link necklace is the ultimate finishing touch for when you want to keep things sleek and stylish.
Haisley heels, was £60, now £39, Miss KG
These pretty bow heels will instantly overhaul simple shift dresses.
Birds eye gloves, was £29, now £22, Hobbs NW3
Winter isn't over yet, so stock up on cute winter warmers like these Fair Isle mittens.
Asos Black seamed puddle maxi skirt, was £71, now £31, Asos
The maxi is still on trend for next season, and this silk number from Asos' premium range will have you feeling super-elegant.
Kenzie handbag, was £174.90, now £99.90, Mango
Structured arm-candy will never go out of style, so this roomy tote from Mango is a total steal, especially in real leather.
Sessun stripe wool dress, was £95, now £60, Urban Outfitters
Chic Parisian stripes will never go out of style, and this jumper dress is perfect for smart casual ocassions.
Leather lace up wedge boots, was £75, now £41, Asos
These sporty but smart wedge boots will add a little edge to simple jean and tee combos.
Pleat skirt by Marios, was £220, now £50, Topshop
Flirty and feminine, the pleat skirt is a staple for next season.
Merino cashmere bustle cable knit cardigan, was £139, now £99, Jigsaw
Cashmere is always a great investment, so snap up this cable knit cardi while you can.
Scholar boots, was £130, now £79, Kurt Geiger
With an easy heel, these suede Chelsea boots are great weekendwear for city girls.
Sam Edelman studded wedge, was £195, now £95, Whistles
Party shoes don't come much more fierce than these strappy bejewelled wedges by Sam Edelman, and they're less than half price - we can't resist!
