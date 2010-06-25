13 Mar 2018
Best Sales Accessories
-
1. sale accessories french connection
Turquoise Silk stitch clutch, was £80, now £48, French Connection
Make a show-stopping entrance with this statement silk clutch, just keep it away from the bar.
-
2. sale accessories french connection
Facet section cuff, was £25, now £18, French Connection
Forget the cocktail ring, this jewelled cuff has far more sparkle to keep
you satisfied.
-
3. accessories scarf
Printed scarf, was £55, now £45, Hobbs NW3
Carnival-esque bunting, picnics and pretty flutter-bugs - this scarf is printed with all the joys of summer.
-
4. acessories sunglasses
Floral sunglasses, was £16, now £7.99, Urban Outfitters
We can't think of a better way to compliment our summer ensembles than with these flower power shades.
-
5. Accessories sale heidi 2 strap office
Heidi 2 strap patent leather sandals, was £40, now £20, Office
Comfortable, yet smart and stylish, we love these patent chocolate sandals
-
6. sale accessories reiss
Cream Beaumont stud and eyelet drawstring bag, was £149, now £105, Reiss
We love how the Christopher Kane-esque studs toughen up this demure cream bag.
-
7. Accessories sandals dvf
Kula leather Sandals, was £205, now £123, by Diane Von Furstenberg at Net-a-Porter
Sophisticated, alluring and classic, that’s why we love DVF.
-
8. accessories tote
Two Kan oversized cotton tote, was £67, now £33.50, See By Chloe at Net-a-Porter
This oversized toucan tote is so adorable and such a bargain, who says designer clobber isn’t affordable. We’ll be carrying this everywhere!
-
9. accessories sandals FC
Chunky 70s platform sandal with triple buckle detail, was £110, now £80, French Connection
Get your dancing shoes on, these sandals were made to party.
-
10. accessories uo necklace
Blue bird pendant, was £22, now £9.99, Urban Outfitters
A pretty charm necklace is subtle but will give your outfit an pretty instant lift. Plus, we can't think of a better mascot than this little blue bird.
-
11. sale accessories River Island
Oversized sunglasses, was £12.99, now £5, River Island
These oversized sunnies will have you feeling all LA. We recommend you pair
them with some loose barrel-curls to really embrace the look.
-
12. sale accessories reiss
Pippio belt, was £49, now £15, Reiss
This sweet 70s-style belt will add the perfect finishing touch to
high-waisted denims.
-
13. accessories boots UO
Crepe high heeled hiking boot, was £75, now £39.99, Urban Outfitters
These hiking boots are such a bargain and will translate perfectly into your a/w wardrobe.
-
14. accessories oasis
Fabric wrapped bead nacklace, was £22, now £10, Oasis
Coloured wooden beads and pretty printed fabric: instant summer wow!
-
15. Accessories sandals uo
Suede plait sandal, was £45, now £24.99, Urban Outfitters
This pair of suede gladiators come in black, grey and tan, so hurry and collect the set!
-
16. sale accessories Topshop
La latina scarf, was £12, now £5, Topshop
Even with this unpredictable weather, this Topshop scarf will keep you
feeling tranquil with its tropical shore-print.
-
17. Accessories Reiss
Corby trilby, was £39, now £28, Reiss
A smart felt trilby will far outlast its straw counterparts, and, as well as making a great topper for sunny weather, it'll help you see out autumn downpours too.
-
18. Accessories UO belt
Stretch feather belt, was £16, now £9, Urban Outfitters
Make room in your festival rucksack for this feathered belt, it'll finish your boho looks to perfection.
-
19. sale accessories miss selfridge
Grey floral x-body bag, was £18, now £10, Miss Selfridge
Is there any bag more handy than the x-body? Not in our books! And we're
loving the pretty vintage rose-print on Miss Selfridge's diddy version.
-
20. sale accessories reiss flats
Tango Tillie fabric sandal with knot detail, was £69, now £40, Reiss
We’ve been tangoed by these electric sandals! Could you be next?
-
21. accessories fc sandals
Pazia Gladiator style sandal, was £65, now £48, French Connection
Classic, chic and versatile in black, pair these gladiators with anything.
-
22. sale accessories anthropologie
Autumn's bounty bib, was £70, now £39.95, Anthropologie
Go super-girlie with this tie-up embellished bib. We'll be wearing ours over
smart workwear shifts.
-
23. sale accessories french connection
Cabachon collar, was £25, now £18, French Connection
This season it's all about statement neckwear, and with its silver fringe,
this French Connection number will add instant wow to simple tees or
cocktail dresses.
-
24. Accessories dune
Seashore bracelet, was £35, now £17.50, Dune
When it comes to charms we like ours big and bold. There's all the wrist-candy we'll ever need on this glitzy Dune bracelet.
-
25. sale accessories ted baker
Poppy scarf, was £55, now £38, Ted Baker
Ted Baker's poppy scarf is pretty and practical too. It'll double up as a
modest picnic blanket for days in the park soaking up the sun.
-
26. Accessories earrings
Tipi short navajo earrings, was £49, now £83, Jacquie Aiche at My-Wardrobe
When you want to let your lobes do the talking then these are the ultimate danglers to do it with.
-
27. sale accessories reiss
Teal Emily bag, was £69, now £49, Reiss
Unique and a little sci-fi, we love it. Pair with a simple maxi and platforms and let the clutch do the talking.
-
28. accessories sale Leather office sandals
Leather Hike sandal boot, was £60, now £40
These sandals are oh-so Maison Martin Margiela and such a steal!
-
29. accessories stella m shoes
Mustard cage-effect satin sandals, was £475, now £285, By Stella McCartney at Net-a-Porter
These beauties are half price and irresistible, we can’t think of a better moment to splash out!
-
30. Accessories x-body uo bag
Red chainmail X-body bag, was £24, now £9.99, Urban Outfitters
Make a chic investment with this vintage-style statement red chainmail handbag.
-
31. Accessories UO bracelet
Chain wrapped rope bracelet, was £20, now £9.99, Urban Outfitters
Take the nautical look into evening with this sparkle-studded rope bracelet from Urban Outfitters.
-
32. sale accessories whistles
Nail necklace, was £75, now £35, Whistles
You'll be hard pushed to find an outfit that this chunky gold chain isn't a
perfect topper for.
-
33. Accessories Sale office boots
Suede beige Lay it down stiletto boots, was £110, now £50, Office
Strut like a catwalk model in Isabel Marant - who would know these beauties are high street bargains?
-
34. Accessories Sale snakeskin sandals
Lethal licker patent snakeskin sandals, was £35, now £20, Office
These seductive sandals subtly snake up the calf, they have quite a bite to them, too!
-
35. Accessories Sale white cage newlook
White stud cage sandal, was £22, now £16, New Look
These are perfect for summer hols, by the beach, in the bar, poolside, in the club, you’re all set!
-
36. Accessories sale newlook bag
Embellished shopper bag, was £15, now £7.50, New Look
We love this perfectly embellished shopping bag, large enough for all your girlie essentials.
-
37. Accessories Sale blue wedges
Navy Azura peeptoe wedge with ankle strap, was £139, now £70, Reiss
Wear these beautiful azure wedges with bare legs and a frilly skirt for the flirt-factor.
-
38. Accessories sale marni bag
Small woven tweed bag, was £585, now £292.50, By Marni at Net-a-porter
Fresh, floral and unpredictably Marni, wear it all summer long.
1 of 38
Turquoise Silk stitch clutch, was £80, now £48, French Connection
sale accessories french connection
Turquoise Silk stitch clutch, was £80, now £48, French Connection
Make a show-stopping entrance with this statement silk clutch, just keep it away from the bar.