Glittering minaudiere clutch, was £1,120, now £392, Hervé Léger, The Outnet.

A sparkling clutch is a great way to complete any evening look and this black suede faceted box number with all-over black and pewter crystal embellishment is the ultimate party handbag. This perfect pouch will look great dressed down with skinny jeans and towering heels or glamorous with an a-line dress and matching crystal jewellery.