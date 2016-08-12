10 Ruffle Dresses For Doing A 'Smart Casual' Dress Code The Cool Way

Ruffled dresses, frill dresses — we're all about them for summer

Ruffles have been big for a while now — ruffle shirts were the easiest way before summer hit but now the sun's out and there's a party or wedding pretty much every weekend, our dresses are getting a lot of outings.

Giant wow frills are fun, and more appropriate for occasions than you might think, but there's also more subtle ruffle looks out there.

If you're bored of wedding guest dresses, it's a fun option — whether you want a chic short statement look, or something more flowy for an outdoor, country wedding.

Gucci is our go-to for amazing ruffles, with florals and prints and bows that make them urm-azing, but the high street have some more affordable options. & Other Stories have been winning at dresses for seasons, and they have some fun summery options as well as chiffon styles you can layer over a slip or tailored trousers for a slightly different look.

Though it's tempting to go for a slinky sandal, keep the look cool with a minimalist slide sandal, mannish loafer or sock boot.

Check out our pick of the best 10...