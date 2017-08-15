27 Next Level Pool-Sliders 

Summer is officially in full swing and we're working it in nothing other than our best slide sandals
Chic and effortless, nothing says summer like a slider. And we knew they would be THE shoe of the summer when we saw all the big designers from Miu Miu to Dolce & Gabbana ditch their killer heels for the flat slip on style, and quite frankly, we’re thrilled. Not just for the poolside; these slides are next level. Expect fluffy finds, multi-coloured jewels and serious sized bows.
Rules are out this summer for which ones to wear when. We’re slipping into our pearl-embellished Topshop sliders to ramp up our ever so slightly mundane tailored trousers, and will be adding a fluffy OFFICE slide for a fun twist on dress down Friday.
We’re also not forgetting the original rubber version we initially fell in love with, but this summer we'll be updating with a designer pair, and making sure there’s a logo. From Gucci’s ‘GG’ monogrammed print to the statement ‘HUN-TER’ lettered pair; make sure you’re well branded.
With so many options out there, get your purchase right by shopping our edit of the best, whatever your budget.
2. Marco De Vincenzo Striped Faux Fur Slides
Available at Net-a-Porter | £420
3. Ancient Greek Sandals Crossed Denim
Available at My Theresa | £135
4. Stradivarius Bejewelled Feather Slides
Available at Stradivarius | £35.99
6. Marc Jacobs Stud-embellished Leather Sandals
Available at The Outnet | £112.50
7. River Island Stripe Bow Slides
Available at River Island | £32.00
8. & Other Stories Gold Frill Slides
Available at & Other Stories | £79.00
11. Prada Embellished Velvet Slides
Available at Net-a-Porter | £580.00
12. The Row Ruffled Leather Slides
Available at Matches Fashion | £670.00
13. Birkenstock Metalic Silver Sandals
Available at Birkenstocks | £45.00
17. Aquazzura Aquazzura for de Gournay Embroidered Slides
Available at Matches Fashion | £380.00
19. Chloé Karen Shearling Sliders
Available at Selfridges | £390.00
22. Kurt Geiger Nala Pink Flat Mules
Available at Kurt Geiger | £180.00
23. Sam Edelman Delancy Studded Gingham Canvas Sandals
Available at Net-a-Porter | £100.00
25. Saint Laurent Tribute Brown Leather Sandals
Available at Saint Laurent | £425.00
27. No. 21 Knotted Gingham Twill Sandals
Available at Net-a-Porter | £355.00