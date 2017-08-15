27 Next Level Pool-Sliders 

Summer is officially in full swing and we're working it in nothing other than our best slide sandals

Chic and effortless, nothing says summer like a slider. And we knew they would be THE shoe of the summer when we saw all the big designers from Miu Miu to Dolce & Gabbana ditch their killer heels for the flat slip on style, and quite frankly, we’re thrilled. Not just for the poolside; these slides are next level. Expect fluffy finds, multi-coloured jewels and serious sized bows.

Rules are out this summer for which ones to wear when. We’re slipping into our pearl-embellished Topshop sliders to ramp up our ever so slightly mundane tailored trousers, and will be adding a fluffy OFFICE slide for a fun twist on dress down Friday.

We’re also not forgetting the original rubber version we initially fell in love with, but this summer we'll be updating with a designer pair, and making sure there’s a logo. From Gucci’s ‘GG’ monogrammed print to the statement ‘HUN-TER’ lettered pair; make sure you’re well branded.

With so many options out there, get your purchase right by shopping our edit of the best, whatever your budget.