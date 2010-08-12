13 Mar 2018
Best Of The Summer Sales
1. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Day Birger en Mikkelsen Day Berlin Shirt Dress, £69.00 Was £139.00, My-Wardrobe
A great cover-up for the beach or casual weekend wear when paired with leggings. This grey tunic is easy to mix and match with chunky scarves, bold jewellery or statement handbags to create a different look every time you wear it.
2. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Russia Blue Dress, was £129 now £50, Reiss
We love the rich blue shade of this dress, which is too gorgeous to resist! The braided halter neck strap is laced with silver thread and the best finishing touches are the tassels on the back.
3. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Olivia Black Dress, was £69 now £30, Reiss
If you feel like Salsa dancing (or just a night on the town), this is the perfect party dress! The fab fringed hem will undoubtedly be hot on the dance floor.
4. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Farhi by Nicole Farhi Skirt, Was £120 now £60, My-Wardrobe
This is a great work wardrobe staple to pair with smart ballet flats or heels. In black and white, you can easily wear it with a neutral top in just about any shade. So handy to have on those days when you just can’t decide what to wear!
5. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Kenneth Jay Lane Gold and Turquoise Teardrop Ring, was £129 now £64, My-Wardrobe
What a statement piece! This ring is sure to be a conversation point for years to come. Plus, how can you resist this delicious shade of turquoise?
6. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Gold Large Sideways Heart Necklace, was £76 now £38, My-Wardrobe
Californian-based jewellery company Dogeared makes so many pieces we love, and we couldn’t believe our luck when we found this cute heart necklace in the sale!
7. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Kirsty Doyle Black Celestine Dress, was £445 now £222, My-Wardrobe
A LBD is a smart investment for every woman, and this Kirsy Doyle dress is no exception. Best of all, we promise it will never go out of style!
8. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Designers Remix Drapy Skirt, was £159 now £79, My-Wardrobe
You’re sure to be a vixen in this silky drape skirt from Designers Remix. We love the whole collection and can’t believe what a steal this skirt is!
9. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Malene Birger Gambetta Embellished Tunic, was £190 now £95, My-Wardrobe
Who doesn’t love a little sparkle now and then? This Malene Birger top is perfect to mix with jeans on weekends, smart trousers for the office, or a mini skirt on a night out. Not over the top, the shoulder detail is the perfect level of glam.
10. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Leather Satchel Shoulder Bag, Was £905 now £316.75, Missoni
A Missoni satchel for nearly half price? What a bargain! Sure to be a staple for years to come, satchels are a super hot trend for A/W 2010.
11. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Acne Textured Tank Top, was £155 now £55, Matches
This top is the perfect shade of cream and is so versatile we can’t resist! The perfect top to mix and match, wear it with skinny jeans and flats or a pencil skirt and heels for totally different looks. Great investment.
12. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Alexander McQueen Python Heels, was £795 now £388, Matches Fashion
Grab yourself a little piece of fashion history with these iconic Alexander McQueen Python heels in electric blue! The ultimate fashion bargain, we can’t believe they’re nearly half price!
13. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Balenciaga Silk Satin Printed Scarf, was £235 now £115, Matches Fashion
This silk satin Balenciaga scarf is a monochrome must-have! Pair it with a sharp blazer for a major wow factor that’s totally trendproof.
14. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Brian Atwood Ambrose Sling-BackHeels, was £568 now £284, Matches Fashion
Walk like Victoria Beckham and Eva Mendes in your very own A-list loved Brian Atwood heels! A steal at nearly half price, the nude shade on these heels makes them the perfect wear-with-anything shoes.
15. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Animal Dress, was £119 now £83, Hobbs
We’re loving the animal print trend right now! Start adding some wild prints to your wardrobe and snatch up this Hobbs dress before it’s gone.
16. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Bottega Veneta Pleated Red Dress, was £1,635 now £812, Matches Fashion
One-of-a-kind find alert! This iconic Bottega Veneta crimson red dress just screams A-list style. At such a bargain price, it’s truly a steal for THE dress that’s always guaranteed to be your go-to for partywear.
17. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Chloe Tie Front Top, was £814 now £398, Matches Fashion
How cute is this Chloe tie-front top? We love the pearly colour and deep V neckline, it’s perfect to team with high-waisted shorts in summer or harem pants heading into autumn.
18. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Halston Asymmetric silk dress, was £2,195 now £658.50, The Outnet
At an amazing 70% off, this asymmetric Halson dress is an absolute steal! The wrap waistline will be so flattering on nearly every body type. Best of all, you can wear it year-round. Pair it with black tights and blazer in winter, or with glam flat sandals in summer.
19. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Halston Astor suede and leather boots, was £995 now £348.25, The Outnet
Another top style steal! These boots will take your black skinny jeans to a whole new level of style. They’re the latest addition to our lust-list!
20. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Corrine Print Cotton Dress, was £125 now £50, Whistles
A black and white dress is a great piece for emergency situations, aka those days when you can’t find anything else to wear!
21. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Vanessa Bruno Emboidered Crepe Maxi Dress, was £380 now £171, The Outnet
Look like a Grecian goddess in this flowing cream maxi dress from Vanessa Bruno. We love the embellished shoulders and waist tie.
22. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Drome, Asymmetric Python Jacket, was £1,108 now £548, Matches Fashion
Can you really go wrong with a tan python jacket? Truly a trendproof piece you’ll wear for years!
23. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Elizabeth & James Sleeveless Peplum Top, was £198 now £98, Matches Fashion
This sleeveless top from Elizabeth & James is such a delicious shade of blueberry – it’s perfect to team with tan, cream or grey trousers.
24. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Givenchy Mocassins with Heel, was £235 now £190, Yoox
These croc print leather heels are so classic in white, you’ll be wearing them for years. Stylish and smart for the office, they’ll also look fab for a night out.
25. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Freda Polly Jumpsuit, was £320 now £98, Matches Fashion
Jumpsuits the trend for summer ‘10, and here’s one you can wear straight into autumn! Pair this long-sleeved Freda number with black tights and boots and you’ll be good to go.
26. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Dennis Colomb Bourbon cashmere-blend shawl, was £410 now £164, The Outnet
Can you really go wrong with a black and white check shawl? We love this Denis Colomb design, and at 60% off there is really no reason not to hit the ‘buy’ button.
27. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Nina Ricci Jackie acetate sunglasses, was £255.43 now £89.40, The Outnet
Stock up now! Available in black and a cool lime green, these Nina Ricci shades are such a great shape, we’ll be wearing them for summers to come.
28. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Gilles Dufour For Browns Stitch Detail Raincoat, was £595 now £299, Browns Fashion
A classic tan trench seems like a no-brainer. We love the modern twist on this Gilles Dufour coat, with fun red stitching.
29. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
RM By Roland Mouret Apollo Pin Tuck Dress, was £790 now £395, Browns Fashion
Never worry again what to wear to a cocktail party. With this investment piece Roland Mouret dress, just switch your shoes and jewellery and you’ll have a new look every time.
30. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Max Mara Square Acetate Sunglasses, now £203 now £98, Matches Fashion
This is the best time of the year to buy next year’s sunnies at bargain prices! These oversized tortoise shell Max Mara glasses are an absolute steal at half price!
31. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Stella McCartney Deco-style clutch, was £845 now £338, The Outnet
What more do you need? A nude coloured clutch will be so easy to mix and match with your wardrobe. We’re sold!
32. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Acne Blanc Patch Sweater, was £180 now £110, Browns Fashion
We’re loving Acne and their basic staple pieces. This sweater is fab to wear with denim for a laidback, Alexa Chung look.
33. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Stella McCartney Strappy Camisole With Bow Detail, was £595 now £300, Browns Fashion
A pretty peach Stella McCartney bow top for half price? Don’t mind if we do!
34. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
J Brand Low Rise Pencil Leg Jeans, was £200 now £100, Browns Fashion
Invest in a good pair of denim jeans during sale season. This J Brand pair is 50% off and certain to be your comfy go-to trousers for dress-down days!
35. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Fornarina Alan Plus Milk Trousers, was £95 now £29, Coggles
We’ve seen countless celebs rock the white denim trend, from J-Lo to Rachel Bilson. Now you can jump on board – and get a great deal while you do so!
36. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Phillipa Denim Strappy Dress, was £65 now £50, French Connection
How cute is this dress for a summery day on the beach? Paired with colourful flats, a floppy hat and beach bag, we think the look will be super fresh for summer.
37. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
KG by Kurt Geiger Kiara Shoe, was £150 now £99, Kurt Geiger
We’ve been lusting over these all summer, and now it’s time to buy! So on trend with a woven tan and cone heel, we can’t wait to pair these with harem pants and a blazer heading into autumn.
38. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Trussardi 1911 Small Leather Bag, was £295 now £195, Yoox
Steal! This leather bag can be worn cross-body or carried as a little clutch, and the creamy white colour will go with just about everything in your wardrobe.
39. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
KG by Kurt Geiger Aurora Shoe, was £85 now £75, Kurt Geiger
How cute is this Mary-Jane court shoe, complete with buckle and patent leather shine. Also available in red and tan, we love all three!
40. Editor's Pick - Sales 120810
Super Sequin Dress, was £230 now £50, French Connecteion
Sequence was very hot on the Chanel A/W 2010-11 Couture runway, and now you can get the look for a fraction of the price! We bet you’ll be wearing this one well into winter.
