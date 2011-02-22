Topshop

Best for basics, top for frocks and with a huge array of capsule collections, it's little wonder why Topshop rules the British high street!



Mustard Layered Long Sleeve Shift dress, £46, Topshop

Few stores do shift dresses better than Topshop and this mustard hued, layered long-sleeve number is the ultimate figure-flatterer for all bodyshapes. Team with a volumised up-do for a nod to the 60s.