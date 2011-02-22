13 Mar 2018
Best Of British High Street
Topshop
Best for basics, top for frocks and with a huge array of capsule collections, it's little wonder why Topshop rules the British high street!
Mustard Layered Long Sleeve Shift dress, £46, Topshop
Few stores do shift dresses better than Topshop and this mustard hued, layered long-sleeve number is the ultimate figure-flatterer for all bodyshapes. Team with a volumised up-do for a nod to the 60s.
2. British high street 220211
Buttermilk Pleated Collar Blouse, £38, Topshop
You can't go wrong with a neat blouse in your wardrobe! This buttermilk hued shade is a key colour for spring summer and is ultra flattering.
3. British high street 220211
Black Flower Smock Sundress, £36, Topshop
While it may be a little early for sundresses, this smock style number would look fab teamed with black opaques, killer heels and a bolero cover-up. A great trans-seasonal investment.
4. British high street 220211
Pink Dip Dye Flower Wing Dress, £56, Topshop
Nail floral and brights in this super cool dip dye dress from Topshop. Toughen up with a leather belt and slouchy boots for a 70s vibe.
5. British high street 220211
Apricot High Waisted Belted Chinos, £38, Topshop
Invest in a pair of peachy hued trews for your new season wardrobe. A real steal at under £40, these Chinos from Topshop are the perfect base to dress up.
6. British high street 220211
Miss Selfridge
Miss Selfridge is a great British high street favourite. Young, fun, perfect for wardrobe staples and of course party classics, it's the one-stop shop for a budding fashionista's needs.
Floral longline shirt, £32, Miss Selfridge
This season Miss Selfridge is really channelling the 70s trend. Go for a hint of florals with this simple cut longline shirt.
7. British high street 220211
Printed wideleg jumpsuit, £65, Miss Selfridge
Very Kate Moss, this wideleg jumpsuit is just crying out to be worn with stacked platform sandals and a floppy wide brim hat come festival season.
8. British high street 220211
High waisted maxi skirt, £45, Miss Selfridge
Showing no signs of abating, the maxi is still queen of the skirts, so invest in this high waist number from Miss Selfridge to see you through the seasons.
9. British high street 220211
70s scarf, £14, Miss Selfridge
Work the 70s trend by layering up with a floaty, fringed scarf.
10. British high street 220211
Leaf wrap mesh bangle, £10, Miss Selfridge
Always great for purse-friendly and pretty accessories, Miss Selfridge serves up a treat with this gorgeous leaf detailed bangle.
11. British high street 220211
French Connection
Despite its name, French Connection is one of the key British high street stores, providing fashion-forward clothing ranges with a quirky spin on design, priding itself on quality and affordable prices.
Samantha sequins dress, £160, French Connection
With celeb fans including Nadine Coyle and Alesha Dixon, this is an absolute show-stopper of a dress. Sequins and a crisp silhouette, what more could you want from a party piece!
12. British high street 220211
Lark rise lace dress, £165, French Connection
Lace is still a big trend into the new season and many high street stores are really channelling that classic Dolce & Gabbana style long-sleeve lace dress. We love this white lace take on the trend.
13. British high street 220211
Donna skirt, £62, French Connection
You can't go wrong with monochrome and this white mini with black detailing would look ultra elegant worn with a crisp white shirt and black opaques for the office.
14. British high street 220211
Summer fitted jacket, £120, French Connection
This fitted jacket is French Connection tailoring at its best. We love the nipped-in waist and sharp shoulders. A gorgeous work-to-play piece.
15. British high street 220211
Venetta drape jumpsuit, £125, French Connection
Sleek, chic and utterly sophisticated, this silver hued jumpsuit will carry you from work to play in style.
16. British high street 220211
Hobbs NW3
Known for their luxe, classic shapes, immaculate tailoring and timeless looks, Hobbs is the go-to store for wardrobe staples, workwear, glamorous eveningwear and wedding guest outfits.
Bow shirt, £79, Hobbs NW3
Have fun with your workwear with this 70s inspired pussybow blouse.
-
17. British high street 220211
Poets charm cuff, £35, Hobbs NW3
Add some charm to an outfit with this cute blue cuff with gold animal shapes.
18. British high street 220211
Bow pocket jacket, £159, Hobbs NW3
Go for a smart, structured jacket with a playful edge with this cute bow pocket blazer piece from NW3.
19. British high street 220211
Stripe seam cardigan, £69, Hobbs NW3
Work the classic Hobbs cardigan shape in a quirky and bright design with this adorable stripe cardigan with pocket detailing.
20. British high street 220211
Fairisle shirt dress, £159, Hobbs NW3
Go for a signature colour print with this pretty shirt dress from Hobbs' NW3 range.
21. British high street 220211
Reiss
Known for directional design-led fashion with both innovative pieces as well as wardrobe staples of beautiful quality, Reiss is spot-on for luxe tailoring and workwear staples. And with celeb fans including Kate Middleton, Alexa Chung and Olivia Palermo, Reiss is always a great choice if you're looking for super stylish modern classics.
Dontella Lace Shift Dress, £149, Reiss
This lace shift dress in a deep blue shade is a must-have for your spring wardrobe.
-
22. British high street 220211
Ciara Tassel detail shoulder bag, £159, Reiss
Great for stylish, smart bags, Reiss is the go-to store for luxe high street arm-candy which won't break the bank. We love this honey hued shoulder bag with tassel detail.
23. British high street 220211
Penelope Colour Block dress, £159, Reiss
Hit the colour block trend this season with this sharp shift from Reiss.
24. British high street 220211
Prunella fit and flare skirt, £125, Reiss
A great style staple this fit and flare skirt is neutral enough to dress up or dress down for all occasions.
25. British high street 220211
Gilda Fluid Trousers, £110, Reiss
Trousers are the ultimate investment piece. Buy a good quality pair and they'll see you through the seasons in style. Known for their immaculate tailoring, Reiss are the perfect store to stock up on new season trews. We love the fluid shape of these beauties.
26. British high street 220211
Dorothy Perkins
Distinctive, individual clothes for the modern working girl, Dorothy Perkins is a popular high street style staple boasting fab fashion at affordable prices.
50s poppy skirt, £30, Dorothy Perkins
Few do florals better than Dorothy Perkins, and this 50s style full circle skirt is a bright way to kick off the new season. Team with a popping red pout.
-
27. British high street 220211
Nude corsage heels, £42, Dorothy Perkins
Got a wedding or two to go to this summer? These nude corsage heels are THE go-to shoe for all special occasions.
28. British high street 220211
Poppy tunic, £32, Dorothy Perkins
Dotty P are known for their stylish prints and fab florals. The simple shape of this tunic dress is balanced out by the busy poppy print. Perfect!
29. British high street 220211
Multi snake floral jumpsuit, £55, Dorothy Perkins
You can always rely on Dorothy Perkins for a chic take on the trends - at reasonable prices! We love this 70s style floral jumpsuit, perfect for the season ahead.
30. British high street 220211
Blue croc twist lock bag, £22, Dorothy Perkins
Work the brights trend in your accessories with this popping blue bag. An absolute steal at just £22.
31. British high street 220211
Jigsaw
Jigsaw is the go-to store for pretty, feminine shapes, workwear classics, cosy knits, unusual prints and luxe eveningwear.
Silk twill bow front shirt, £98, Jigsaw
Ultra feminine without being too girlie, this sleek silk blouse has pretty bow details to style up a classic workwear look.
32. British high street 220211
Tribal tape knit cardigan, £125, Jigsaw
Style up your workwear with this gorgeous luxe cardie with ruffled tape hem.
33. British high street 220211
Coated cotton trench coat, £198, Jigsaw
You can't go wrong with a simple trench in your wardrobe and this classic cut from Jigsaw is a high street take on more high end designs.
34. British high street 220211
Amalfi stripe jumper, £69, Jigsaw
A great style staple for the warmer months, this cute nautical chic top would look fab teamed with navy cropped chinos or shorts.
35. British high street 220211
Origami bow edging dress, £159, Jigsaw
Brights are in for spring so ease into the trend with this popping shift with bow edging.
36. British high street 220211
New Look
Ultra affordable, New Look is all about high-speed fashion and designer team-ups. We love the Giles collaboration!
Belted Knitted Cable Dress, £24.99, New Look
New Look are great for wardrobe staples and this knitted sweater dress is ideal for those outfit-dilemma days. Simply team with tan accessories and you're good to go.
37. British high street 220211
Vintage Style Lace Shirt, £24.99, New Look
Very Alexa with the high neck collar, this lace skirt would look great teamed with a floaty chiffon maxi and some pixie boots. Very 70s chic.
38. British high street 220211
Woven Duffle shoulder bag. £34.99, New Look
Grab some new arm candy with this chic woven bag from New Look. An absolute steal at under £35, it's the perfect carry-all to see you through the spring.
39. British high street 220211
Fuzzy Button Tunic Dress, £24.99, New Look
Invest in a new LBD with this stylish tunic dress with ruched button detailing. Perfect with a slick of red lippy and some sky high heels.
40. British high street 220211
Flared Chiffon Sleeve Smock, £26.99, New Look
Peaches, corals and tangerines are hot hues for the new season. We love the flared sleeves on this simple smock dress.
41. British high street 220211
River Island
River Island are known for their purse-friendly wardrobe treats, bringing catwalk trends onto the runway.
Pink 60s cut off jacket, £44.99, River Island
Very Jackie O, this pink jacket is a great trans-seasonal topper to glam up dresses, trews and skirts.
42. British high street 220211
Cream wrap over button playsuit, £24.99, River Island
Go a little nautical chic this new season with this fun two-tone playsuit. Wear with navy opaques while the weather's still cold.
43. British high street 220211
Brown Pocket Shirt, £24.99, River Island
This off-duty checked shirt would look fab teamed with cropped chinos and loafers to channel a laidback preppy look.
44. British high street 220211
Beige Ladder Stitch Cropped Jumper, £32.99, River Island
Stock up on the basics with this cool cropped jumper, perfect to dress with a maxi or shorts.
45. British high street 220211
Beige Linen Boxy Blazer, £44.99, River Island
It's all about jackets as we move into spring, so throw off your heavy winter coat and hit the blazers with this great purse-friendly piece from River Island.
46. British high street 220211
Warehouse
Warehouse is great for luxe looking mid-price high street classics.
Cropped Mac, £65, Warehouse
If you're looking for a smart way to see in the summer, go for this stylish cropped mac. Double breasted and belted, it's a great alternative to blazers or full-length jackets.
47. British high street 220211
Stripe Tunic Dress, £65, Warehouse
Give a nod to SS11 Prada stripes in this blue spectrum striped dress from Warehouse.
48. British high street 220211
Abstract Print Wrap Dress, £60, Warehouse
Always great for a figure-flattering wrap dress, this abstract print number is perfect for injecting some gentle colour into your trans-seasonal wardrobe.
49. British high street 220211
Patch Pocket Boyfriend Jacket, £65, Warehouse
This oyster hued boyfriend blazer will carry you into the new season in style.
50. British high street 220211
Seamed Stripe Top, £35, Warehouse
Ease into the brights trend with this orange and blue striped top from Warehouse.
