13 Mar 2018
Best New Season Handbags
1. Metallic two tone stripe tote, £250, Whistles
Metallic two tone stripe tote, £250, Whistles
This slouchy metallic bag will take you from work to shopping to weekend away... Yet another must-have buy from Whistles this season!
2. Crystal wooden clutch
Crystal wooden clutch bag, £449.23, Devi Kroell at theoutnet.com
This unique wooden clutch bag is an absolute outfit-maker. The smooth wood is topped with chunky crystals for an ultra-cool finish.
3. Disco rainbow Jai satchel
Disco rainbow Jai satchel, £257, Angel Jackson
Angel Jackson has attracted a slew of celebrity fans including Lady GaGa and Fearne Cotton. Get Angel's fabulous multi-coloured snakeskin satchel bag for an instant shot of colour this autumn.
4. Alana rounded hobo bag
Alana rounded hobo bag, £352, Pringle of Scotland at theoutnet.com
We love Pringle's soft, roomy tote bag with very cool rivet detailing and tasselled embellishment.
5. Idol oversize sequin bag - New Look
Idol oversize sequin bag, £50, New Look
Add a little sparkle to your outfit with New Look's slouchy tote bag.
6. Large metallic leather bag
Large metallic leather bag, £630.43, Moschino at theoutnet.com
We can't resist anything in grey right now be it a jacket, jeans or a bag! Moschino's butter-soft bag has a skinny on-trend handle for total comfort.
7. Pewter Chain Shoulder Handbag
Pewter chain shoulder bag, £20, Dorothy Perkins
You'd never guess this slick chain-handled bag was a bargain buy - it has all the hallmarks of a designer handbag. Tres chic!
8. Glazed Leather Shoulder Bag
Glazed leather shoulder bag, £300, Jas MB at Brownsfashion.com
This leather buckle detail bag has effortless cool all over it; love the worn-in leather look.
9. Light Grey Minlon Shoulder Bag
Light grey Minton, £450, Anya Hindmarch at Liberty.co.uk
Anya Hindmarch makes to-die-for handbags and this pale grey handbag with chunky chain handle has got us daydreaming... Wear with anything for instant polish.
10. Mongolian chain handle bag
Mongolian chain handle bag, £50, Topshop
Get the wow factor with this seriously gorgeous shoulder bag covered in pink Mongolian hair with chain strap.
11. Ecru multi stud detail day bag
Ecru multi stud detail day bag, £25, Miss Selfridge
Studs are a favourite this season, so grab this high street beauty before it goes. Team with studded over-the-knee boots for a fab winter look
12. Nina bag
Nina Diesel black gold, £195, Diesel
We are in bag heaven with this leather wonder with its large flap and contrasting side details, plus interior pockets for all your handbag needs.
13. Double flap, appliqué bag
Double flap, appliqué bag, £38, Urban Outfitters
This beautiful double flap handbag is guaranteed to give any outfit the wow factor. It features suede and peacock feather inserts with a chain strap and a removeable multi-coloured tassel.
14. Leather embellished bag
Leather embellished bag, £59.99, River Island
River Island have got some seriously hot bags for the Autumn/Winter 2009 season, one of them being this black embellished bag with on-trend fringe.
15. Shimmy tote
Shimmy tote, £595, Mulberry
Mulberry's utterly drool-worthy Shimmy Tote has been given the celebrity thumbs up by none other than Keira Knightely. Keira went for Mulberry's classic oak colour, but we love this pretty cerise shade.
16. SNAKE DRAWSTRING BAG
Picton snake drawstring bag, £225, Reiss
If you're not quite ready to shell out two months rent on a designer handbag, Reiss's ever so classy snakeskin bag with gold buckles and chain detail handle is just what you need. Uber-stylish and looks twice as pricey as it actually is.
17. Salali saddle bag
Salali saddle bag, £195, All Saints
Over-the-body bags are one hot look right now, as confirmed by Alexa Chung, Mary-Kate Olsen and Rachel Bilson. We love this worn in tobacco-coloured satchel bag by All Saints.
18. Union Jack snakeskin lips clutch
Union Jack snakeskin lips clutch, £395, Lulu Guinness
Ok, so we know this is a hefty price tag for a teeny bag but Lulu Guinness's newly reworked lips clutch will be a price-per-wear bargain... Just think how much Jasmine Guinness uses hers!
19. fiorelli large black bag
Fiorelli large snakeskin bag, £59, evans.co.uk
Um, can we just say, BARGAIN ALERT! This totally gorgeous snakeskin hobo bag comes with silver fittings and a plaited black strap. Prepare to be stopped in the street and asked where it's from!
20. Editor's picks 161009 handbags Russell & Bromley bag
Leopard print bag, £395, Russell & Bromley
Everyone from Kate Moss to Dita Von Teese has been seen sporting leopard print totes of late. Glamorous and kinda grungy, a leopard print bag is a sure fire way to add personality to any look. This Russell & Bromley hobo in leopard print hair calf and leather complete with chunky chain finish is pulling on our heartstrings.
For stockist call 0207 629 6903
SEE MORE RUSSELL & BROMLEY DELIGHTS
21. Editor's picks 161009 handbags topshop gold bag
Tassel side shopper, £50.00, Topshop
Add some razzle dazzle to your A/W looks with this is high-shine shooper in metallic gold.
22. Variat bag
Variat bag, £179, Ted Baker
This gorgeous leather tote is super-stylish and practical. It features a double zip detail and handy pocket at the front, perfect for any winter outfit.
23. Jerry large drawstring handbag
Jerry large drawstring handbag, £165, Ri2K
This bag is a real winter wonder. Not only can you use the two front zipped pockets for easy access you can also drop all handbag essentials into the main compartment and fasten with the tasseled draw-string.
24. Mango Vintage Panel Clutch Bag
Vintage panel clutch bag, £38, Mango at asos.com
This vintage style clutch bag by Mango has a fold-over envelope design with contrasting detail as well as a removable strap and interior pockets for practical yet stylish use.
25. The Alberta bag
The Alberta bag, £224, Jaeger
We love this seasons new Alberta bag from Jaeger. It's lustrous leather, sparkling metal chain and roomy interior not forgetting the vintage green shade will bring any look to a glamorous conclusion. It also comes in sophisticated black, lavish lavender and creamy be
26. Hard eyelet bag
Hard eyelet bag, £45, Christopher Kane for Topshop
Christopher Kane's A/W 2009 collection for Topshop is full of must-have winter accessories and this on-trend eyelet bag is one of them. Team with a chic LBD and killer studded heels for a fierce winter night-time look.
27. Pumpkin Patchwork Xbody,
Pumpkin Patchwork Xbody, £32, Warehouse
This adorable bag or ‘power pouch' as they're called in the fashion world are fast becoming winter essentials. Already seen on Alexa Chung and the ever-so-cool Olsen twins, make sure you get your fashion fix with one of these this season.
28. Lily leather bag
Lily leather bag, £360, D&G
D&G's iconic bag is back. The super-stylish accessory has been reinterpreted in a gorgeous multicolour verision in bright patent leather. This stunning bag is guaranteed to brighten even the dullest of wintery days making it well worth its price tag.
29. Henry suede leather messenger bag
Henry suede leather messenger bag, £179, Jigsaw
The mix of a suede and leather finish contrasts beautifully with the brass detailing. The messenger strap is adjustable and detachable perfect for any occasion.
30. Pleated Frill Leather Small Sling Bag
Pleated frill leather small sling bag, £266, Orla Kiely
This Orla Kiely number is a simple yet stylish choice for an Autumn/Winter clutch. It features pleated leather frills, an embossed stem on the back and a long chain for practical use.
