Buy The Right Leather Jacket And You'll Love It Forever. Here Are 16 That Fit The Bill 

A leather jacket is the sort of thing every woman should own. Perfect for throwing on over a glammed-up outfit for a night out or pairing with your girlfriend jeans and chunky knitwear for nipping to the shops. And, with things getting rather chilly, there's no better time to get your hands on one.

This winter, shearling aviators are the jacket heroes, from faux fur-lined peachy pinks to soft brown leather, the structure of this shape allows you to have a little fun with your look. Plus they are super cosy. Whether you keep it cropped or oversized, these jackets are your perfect effortless staple. Throw on over a cute dress and tights to serve some serious edge to your look, or team with some ripped skinny jeans and biker boots to be oh-so Bella Hadid.

If you like colour, then you'll love the dreamy peach jacket found at The Arrivals and the rose gold beauty at Zara. But, if you're brave enough, go one step further and opt for print and pattern with Gucci's OTT aviator. The ultimate fashion statement.

Stylist's tip: As temperatures drops even more, do a double coat. That is, throw on a wool or tailored coat over the top of the leather jacket to layer things up. It's the fash-pack's go-to styling weapon.

You'll find a leather jacket for every shape, budget and style in my edit below.