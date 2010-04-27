13 Mar 2018
Best Lace Buys
1. Blush lace body frill sleeve dress, £60, Asos
Sheer sleeves soften this thigh-skimming dress to give it daytime potential as well as night out Kudos.
2. Rise blue lace dress, £25, Dorothy Perkins
An icy blue gives this lacy dress a fresh summery feel, making it a perfect wedding option.
3. Sheer mesh crop top, £16, New Look
This racy lacy crop top will make the perfect topper for simple dresses to give them a new season lift.
4. Lace dress, £45, O&O at Urban Outfitters
A lace overlay gives this simple jersey frock a dressy feel, so it’ll make the grade for any occasion.
5. Contrast lined stud belt lace dress, £60, Dahlia at Asos
Dahlia gives this pretty peasant dress a shake-up with a rock chick-style studded belt – sport it with some military style boots for a great festival look.
6. Lace blazer, £34.99, River Island
A bright duck egg blue gives this River Island blazer a summery makeover, so it’ll make a great accent piece for a simple tank and skinnies.
7. Lace and tulle dress, £150, Whistles
Celebs working lace on the red carpet are donning theirs with sheer detailing, so get an A-list look in this stunning shift from Whistles.
8. Long sleeve lace body, £12, Boohoo
A pretty blossom print ensures this body is pretty rather than provocative, so it’ll make a great accent piece under simple shorts and skirts.
9. Lace open jacket, £199, Karen Millen at Asos
Rev up the glamour in this Karen Millen blazer. The uncut lace hem means it’s a rival for this season’s Stella McCartney pieces, so while it may be an investment piece it’s a steal compared to its designer counterparts.
10. Eyelash lace scoop back dress, £42, TFNC at Asos
Lace is at its sexy best with this Asos frill dress. Flapper style fringe and a peekaboo back mean it’s a killer night out number.
11. Lace patch oversized sweater, £45, Gonsalves and Hall at Asos
Even loungewear can be girly thanks to this lace-insert sweater from Asos.
12. Crepe deluxe insert dress, £120, French Connection
Power dressing is given a pretty twist courtesy of the sheer lace sleeves on this figure-hugging bodycon dress.
13. Lace layered dress, £69.90, Mango at Asos
Layer on layer of lace makes this Mango dress look super-luxurious, and it brings a boho vibe with its batwing sleeves that’s perfect for relaxed summer styling.
14. El Salvador lace tee, £34, American Apparel
Gothic lace is given a casual twist with this loose T from American Apparel. Team it with some soft tailored shorts and a blazer for a fresh feminine look.
15. Lace pleat shorts, £32, Topshop
Our lust for lace shows no sign of abating, and in a pretty pastel hue, these culottes give the trend the perfect new season lift.
16. Lace insert waistcoat dress, £55, Warehouse at House of Fraser
Lace inserts were hot on the D&G catwalks, and soften this dress’s sharp tailored look, ensuring it’s figure-flattering but also feminine.
17. Zip lace slip skirt, £35, Topshop
The light lace hem on this sweet lemon slip skirt transforms it from underwear to outerwear, while the visible zip ensures it's new season ready.
18. Jacquard lace tee, £34, American Apparel
In sheer jacquard lace this top takes on a little sport luxe chic, and will pair up perfectly with some springy denim shorts.
19. Lace and ruffle silk tunic, £60, Warehouse at Asos
Slinky silk and an elegant blush hue make this Warehouse dress a sophisticated daytime option.
20. Lace top playsuit, £38, Miss Selfridge
A shapely sweetheart neckline and vintage buttons make this playsuit a great alternative evening option.
21. Crochet flower lace headband, £14, Urban Outfitters
Adorn long locks with this pretty hair piece.
22. Dyott weave lace printed clutch, £139, Reiss 1971
For a less literal take on the lace trend give this pretty, embossed clutch a whirl. The metallic detailing will bring some subtle sparkle to simple evening ensembles.
23. Lace print scarf, £15, Oli
Trompe l'oeil gives this scarf a tactile twist, making it a sophisticated accent for spring macs.
24. Anooshka crochet lace boots, £70, Topshop
Lace up in these adorable Topshop booties; in crisp cream and with a pretty crochet insert, they give the tomboy shoe style a girlie makeover.
25. Floppy lace bow headband, £8, Miss Selfridge
If you don’t want to go head-to-toe with the lace trend then a few sweet accessories like this bow headband are a great way to embrace this season’s most feminine look.
