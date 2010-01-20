13 Mar 2018
Best High Street Sales Dresses
1. Wonder dress, was £95 – now £38, French Connection
Add a splash of colour to a staple dress with this gorgeous black and pink strapless number.
2. Smudge print feather dress, was £40 – now £15, Miss Selfridge
We love this smudge print dress that would look just as good in the winter as it would in the spring.
3. Drop sequin dress, was £150 – now £120, French Connection
Stand out from the crowd in this incredible pink sequin dress. Team with simple heels and plain accessories for the wow factor.
4. Freja corset dress, was £125 – now £37.50, All Saints
Bag an absolute bargain with this amazing navy and crimson corset dress from All Saints. Team with a cute cardi and high heels for a perfect for a winter wedding guest look.
5. Damask dress, was £130 – now £110, French Connection
As seen on Lo from The Hills this is a great dress that will add glamour to your daywear or elegance to a night time look.
6. Satin shift dress, was £18 – now £10, New Look
For only £10 this simple but stylish dress from New Look cannot be overlooked.
7. Spirit catcher dress, was £200 – now £160, French Connection
We love this white sequin dress from French Connection that not only is a gorgeous colour but features on-trend sequin details and cute capped sleeves.
8. Multi-coloured lurex dress, was £32 – now £7, Miss Selfridge
Go metallic mad with this multi-coloured dress, which has sweet capped sleeved plus a ruched waist and low back.
9. Rose print bubble dress, was £38 – now £15, Miss Selfridge
This rose print dress has a gorgeous sheer top section plus a sweet bubble hem and would look great day or night.
10. Eoke ruffle neckline dress, was £129, now £64, tedbaker.com
Add some drama to your wardrobe with this scarlet ruffle neck dress by Ted Baker. Add a tailored jacket for office wear and trade it for heels and statement earrings for evening.
11. Blue sequin aqua wave dress, was £75 – now £25, Miss Selfridge
Animal prints are still bang on-trend so grab a bargain with this shimmering blue dress from Miss Selfridge for only £25.
12. NW3 shirt dress, was £149, now £69, hobbs.co.uk
This white cuff and collar pinstripe shirt dress is sure to become a work wardrobe staple.
13. All-over stud bodycon vest dress, was £45 – now £28, ASOS
Get the biker babe look in this studded bodycon dress. Team with tights and bulky boots for a cool daytime look or bare legs and heels for a sexy outfit.
14. Cabaret dress, was £199, now £169, hobbs.co.uk
Shimmer the night away in this fitted jersey dress that looks as it it's been dip-dyed in sequins!
15. Digital floral bandeau dress, was £45 – now £22, ASOS
Make a statement in this bold and beautiful digital print dress. The mixture of bright colours and a fitting shape makes this one hot must-have bargain.
16. Lelex dress, was £75, now £30, All Saints
We love this flattering fit-and-flare style with cowel neck from All Saints.
17. One shoulder frill empire dress, was £38 – now £16, ASOS
This pretty dress will take you all the way from winter cool to spring chic. We love the ruffle shoulder and flattering bubble-style hem.
18. Diagonal pintuck dress, was £60, now £30, warehouseoutlet.co.uk
This little black dress from Warehouse has pretty detailing with a lace collar and edging and a ribbon tie belt.
19. All over big sequin dress, was £85 - £42, ASOS
This gorgeous sequin dress will have you sparkling all night long. Team with high heels and simple accessories for an ultra-glam party look.
20. Velvet v-neck shoulder pad bodycon, was £45 – now £30, ASOS
Velvet dresses are a massive trend this season and this gorgeous dark violet number features statement shoulders and a fitting bodycon shape.
21. Beaded neck shift dress, was £112.39, now £79, jigsaw-online.com
This classic shift dress comes with a pretty pom pom and jewel-embellished neckline for an individual finish.
22. Blurred animal print dress, was £30, now £20, warehouseoutlet.co.uk
Get some animal print action in your life with this subtle grey and black take on the leopard print look.
23. Atikam, beaded neckline dress, was £139, now £69, tedbaker.com
The little white dress is a huge look on the red carpet right now so get in on the action with this chic white number from Ted Baker.
24. Sentis dress, was £225, now £95, LKBennett.com
This silk and chiffon frock from LK Bennet is ultra-chic with cap sleeves and cowel neckline. In this zingy turquoise hue it will take you into the spring/summer season.
25. Purple dress, was £42, now £29.90, mangoshop.com
Mango's deep purple dress blends wool and cotton for a cosy casual look. Dress up with heels and a statement necklace for a touch of glamour.
26. NW3 heath cable dress, was £99, now £79, hobbs.co.uk
Cosy up in this chunky knit cable dress. Wear with woolly tights and over-the-knee boots for a stylish winter look.
27. Best Sale Dresses, Rise Multi Bow Dress, Was £34 - Now £30, Dorothy Perkins
Brighten up the office with this pretty, fitted colour explosion.
28. Best Sale Dresses, Lace Tucked Sleeve Shift Dress, Was £80 - Now £40 Oasis
The vogue for lace is still going strong, and at half price this pretty tucked sleeve number will have you feeling smug and pretty!
29. Best Sale Dresses, Rise Grey Metal Dress, Was £65 - Now £32.50, Dorothy Perkins
Get instant glamour with this sequin detail dress.
30. Best Sale Dresses, Futuristic Colour Block Dress, Was £65 - Now £40, Oasis
Dress up this futuristic colour block dress with some statement jewellery for a look that is so now.
31. Best Sale Dresses, Crush Dress, Was £85 – Now £45.50, French Connection
The super flattering pleats on this dress make it a must-have, and in a punchy block colour like this it’ll make a great new addition to your work wardrobe.
32. Best Sale Dresses,Graded Sequin Dress, Was £55 – Now £25
You’re sure to shine in this stunning, sequin number. Wear with all black for a sophisticated party look.
33. Best Sale Dresses, Carin Wester Pleat Jersey Long Sleeve Dress, Was £172 - Now £79.99, Urban Outfitters
This stylish backless dress will make a great accent piece for your wardrobe and can always be topped with a cardi for casual occasions.
34. Best Sale Dresses, Silence + Noise Shoulder Pad Body Con Dress, Was £45 - Now £19.99
Show off your curves in one of these fab colour block bodycon dresses from Urban Outfitters, with padded shoulders to give it that power dressing feel.
35. Best Sale Dresses, Something Else Zip Shoulder Dress
Be daring and cure your January blues with a colour splash from this fun, zip detail dress.
36. Best Sale Dresses, TBA Crochet Collar Cropped Sleeve Silk Dress, Was £140 – Now £98, ASOS
TBA is a favourite with everyone's style crush Alexa Chung, so steal her style at a fraction of the cost with this cutesy, collared number.
