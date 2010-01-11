13 Mar 2018
Best High Street Sale Shoes
-
1. Best Sale Shoes, Henrietta, Was £160 – Now £99, Kurt Geiger
We love these metallic detail heels. Guaranteed to give your outfit the wow-factor.
-
2. Best Sale Shoes, Special Studded High Shoe, Was £65 – Now £20, Topshop
Make a statement in these suede, studded stunners from Topshop.
-
3. Best Sale Shoes, Special Suede Triple Studded Bow Shoe, ASOS
These super feminine heels will see you through all your winter and spring parties.
-
4. Best Sale Shoes, Shearer flats, Was £65 – Now £32.50, Dune
Get a head start on styling your springtime wardrobe with these fab fringed sandals.
-
5. Best Sale Shoes, Tan Boots, Dune
Tan boots are a wardrobe staple and with just the right amount of heel these boots are a must-have, especially at half price.
-
6. Best Sale Shoes, Bibb, Was £60 – Now £39.98, Aldo
These wedges are perfect for taking your daytime look to evening with a comfortable but sexy wedge heel.
-
7. Best Sale Shoes,Hession, Was £70 – Now £49.98, Aldo
Be daring and top of your outfit with these textured, cut-out detail heeled pump. Wear with a simple LBD for a knock-out evening look.
-
8. Best Sale Shoes, Spenard, Was £110 – Now £74.98, Aldo
Top off your favourite pair of skinny jeans with these chic buckled boots.
-
9. Best Sale Shoes, Savannah Frill Front Pointed Shoe, Was £35 – Now £18, ASOS
Frill detail adds a touch of simple glamour to these bargain heels.
-
10. Best Sale Shoes, Lotty, Was £100 – Now £39, Kurt Geiger
Loafers are still on-trend and super comfy. Get this simple, stylish pair while you can.
-
11. Best Sale Shoes, Aspear, Was £35 – Now £20, Faith
We love the bow detail on these patent pumps, perfect for any laid-back look.
-
12. Best Sale Shoes, Larrior, Was £75 – Now £35, Faith
Make a statement in these buckle detail suede heels.
-
13. Best Sale Shoes, Asalsa, Was £55 – Now £35, Faith
Add a feminine twist to the boyfriend look with these super cute ribbon detail brogues from Faith.
-
14. Best Sale Shoes, Somley, Was £60 – Now £30, Faith
Biker boots are must-have casual wear, and the studded straps on these will give you rock chick chic in a flash.
-
15. Best Sale Shoes, Elkie, £85 – Now £59, Nine West
These gorgeous evening sandals are a perfect accent for any outfit. We Love the snake-skin effect.
-
16. Best Sale Shoes, Ugg Ultra Short Chestnut, Was £170 – Now £110, Office
Every girl needs a pair of Uggs in her life and if you haven’t got yours yet then now is your chance; grab this cute chestnut pair while you can and face this cold weather in style.
-
17. Black gladiator sandal, was £30 – now £25, Dorothy Perkins
How pretty are these pleated numbers from Dotty P? We'll take two!
-
18. Platform shoe boot, was £45 – now £22, Barratts
The colour, the heel height, the shape - everything about this pair of cute platform shoe boots from Barratts is bang on-trend.
-
19. Best Sale Shoes, Spouse Boot, Was £150 – Now £89, Carvela
These timeless casual lace-ups are great for stalking the city as well as those weekend walks.
-
20. Gold strappy sandal, was £40 – now £20, Dorothy Perkins
We love these super-strappy gold numbers - the perfect party shoes for your paws.
-
21. Grey platform ankle boot, was £40 – now £30, Dorothy Perkins
Ankle boots should be a wardrobe staple, so if you haven't grabbed a pair yet, these grey suede numbers from Dorothy Perkins are the perfect place to start.
-
22. Best Sale Shoes, Corsage T-Bar Sandal, £29.50 – Now £8, ASOS
Who could resist these simple but chic sandals at the bargain price of just £8? Not us. Perfect for any dressy event.
-
23. Red shoe boots, was £45 – now £25, Dorothy Perkins
Red shoes are so sexy, and these platform shoe boots will add chutzpah to any winter ensemble.
-
24. Over the knee cuff boot, was £50 – now £30, Barratts
Brighten up a grey day with a gorgeous pair of purple over-knee boots.
-
25. Studded strap leather ankle boot, was £75 – now £45, Barratts
Buckled biker boots are still de rigueur and aren't set to go off the style radar anytime soon, so snap up a pair in the January sales for the perfect investment.
-
26. Black Gardenia crossover platform sandal, was £45 – now £30, Barratts
Purple is so trendy this season, this ruched mauve number are a seriously hot ticket.
-
27. Belle and Mimi suede multi strap sandal, was £70 – now £35, Barratts
These strappy black heels with a glowing gold platform simply scream partay!
-
28. Suede mid high boot, was £75 – now £43, Barratts
Everyone needs a failsafe stylish pair of black boots, and Barratts has the perfect pair. Wear over skinnies or with a dress for the ideal winter look.
-
29. Panther bow peep high heel, was £59.99 – now £35, Schuh
Stand out from the crowd in these bold and beautiful red heels with a flower appliqué and platform detail.
-
30. Costa platform court high heel, was £48.93 – now £30, Schuh
Unleash your wild side with this pair of animal print heels that are bang on-trend this season.
-
31. Baker platform buckle boot, was £79.99 – now £45, Schuh
This pair of slouchy platform boots are an ideal choice for a simple but stylish choice of footwear, that is comfy and easy to get on.
-
32. St Germain boot, was £74.99 – now £50, Red or Dead at Schuh
We love these gorgeous royal-blue peep-toe boots from Red or Dead. Team with tights and a dress in the day or be bold and wear with bare legs and a mini for a glam night look.
-
33. Ruched platform, was £25 – now £10, New Look
This pair of cut out heels features a ruched front, stretchy ankle strap and a perfect party size heel, plus they are only a tenner.
-
34. Keegan boot, was £89.99 – now £65, Caterpillar at Schuh
Forget about UGGs and keep your feet cosy in these amazingly warm and comfy Caterpillar boots. They also have great grip perfect with all the snow and ice around.
-
35. Metallic strappy platform, was £30 – now £15, New Look
We love this sexy silver pair of heels that will give you any look a futuristic touch.
-
36. Ruched suede boot, was £70 – now £25, New Look
Wedges are going to be a big hit in spring/summer 2010 so jump on the trend now and snap up this gorgeous suede pair right now.
-
37. Mesh cut out sandal, was £65 – now £22, Topshop
These mega-heels are a great addition to any party wardrobe, team with a simple outfit and matching metallic jewellery for a fab look.
-
38. Leather biker boot, was £50 – now £25, New Look
These leather boots are not only super-stylish but are sturdy and comfy. What more could we want from a pair of winter boots?
-
39. Open toe platform, was £25 – now £10, New Look
Make like Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde and go for this stand out pair of pink heels with an ankle strap and peep-toe design.
-
40. Metallic sandal, was £95 – now £30, Unique at Topshop
Add a bit of futuristic chic to your wardrobe with these gorgeous black multi-strap heels from Topshop.
