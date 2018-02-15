18 Pieces We Want From The High Street Now

I love high street shopping. Being a stylist, I'm lucky enough to have access to designer pieces sometimes (I'm currently obsessing over the PVC Staud totes), but the high street is where I really feel at home. When in a panic, I'll head straight to Zara and Mango. That’s why I've rounded up the best high street fashion buys for 2018 so far, and there are loads I – and I hope you will – want.

High street dresses have seriously upped there game, and will have people asking about the price tag. Perfect for upcoming weddings, parties and even if you just want feel seriously fab in something midi length and colourful. Topshop are currently ranking first for these. Yes, Topshop.

High street tailoring is the one this season. Check, plaid and lots of double breasted situations in yummy sorbet shades. Zara is your go-to for just about all of the above.

The shoes and boots are pretty much all you’d ever want, as well. Mango is now up there with our favourite high street shops — and this season, it’s even better than before. Bucket bags and super chic mules will have you set well above the rest.

Shop our edit of the best high street fashion buys now…