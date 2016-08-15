14 Shoes With Bows On We Really, Really Want

Heels, slides, flats, boots... Give anything a big bow and we’re sold at the moment. Call it the ‘No.21 effect’, call it an industry-wide obsession with girly décor — it’s happening.

It’s been on our radar for a few seasons now, especially since Italian designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua — who is known for doing classic shapes with feminine and unexpected detailing — started doing those Insta-bait bow shoes. We had our whole hearts set on the slides until we saw the 60s shape ankle boots and heels, which are all dreamy.

Joshua Sanders, too, has been on our #want list for pretty much ever. The chunky platform trainers, and slides for summer, are just so cool.

Until recently bows weren’t exactly synonymous with effortless fashion, but they've had a refurb and the bow 2.0 is big, showy and unashamed.

Thankfully, for our bank accounts, the high street has actually got some pretty styles too — and for, quite literally, everyone.

There are chunky sandals (with and without ankle straps), mules (heeled, flat, closed toe and open toes), slippers and plimsolls. So, if you chose, you could wear bow shoes 100% of the time.

We’re all about wearing them at weekends, or with our casj looks, like Kate Bosworth in her Kurt Geiger pumps. If you’re not a fan of the plimsoll, there’s some very chic flats avec bow. We’ve wanted a pair of Uterque’s felty marl shoes for seasons, and we think we’ve found the perfect ones in the pointed pumps.

With wedding season properly upon us, we love bow shoes for the bridal party or as a guest. They’re fun enough that it’s not saccharine, as long as they’re big and bold enough, and they’re wow enough that you can even get away with flats. Or mid-heels, but nothing too high — unless you’re a heel girl — for obviously dancing reasons.