Best Bikinis For Hourglass Figures

Bikinis for hourglass figures can be tricky to find. As with all body types, you hourglass gals will have your own hang-ups but it's a classic shape. We've picked the best bikinis to suit you...

You're in good company, with Scarlett Johansson, Marilyn Monroe and Sophia Loren. As you can see, it's not to do with size, it's simply just that your bust and hips are nearly the same size and you have a well defined waist. Do you put on weight on other body parts before your abdomen? You're probably an hourglass.

When picking bikinis, you hourglass shapes are lucky as most styles will suit you. Showing off your slim waist is key so steer clear of one-pieces unless they've got some detailing which will draw attention to your mid-section.

A matching top and bottom is a good choice as it'll keep your hips and shoulders balanced. If you've got a slim waist, you can wear side detailing on the bottoms, but with any body type it'll emphasise your curves. If that's not something you want to do, stick with plain styles. High-waisted bottoms are a chic option as it'll complement your womanly waist.

If you've got a big bust, structure and straps (though not padding) are a must to feel comfortable. It's better to go fairly simple on top, though mix and match bikinis are a winner if you don't fancy a block colour or matching print as you can try combos on until you're happy with the balance.

Don’t feel you’re limited with the brands you can wear. Though structure is key, there’s a whole range of two-pieces to complement your figure. Though Freya, Figleaves and Pour Moi are go-tos for big-busted gals, more and more brands are introducing chic shapewear. We’re loving Kini Swimwear’s classic silhouettes and We Are Handsome’s playful print take on timeless styles.

