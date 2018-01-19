Best Bikinis 2018: The InStyle Edit 

It's 8 degrees in the UK and nothing gets us out of our winter funk faster than dreaming about sunnier climes and our summer wardrobes. So, if you're one of those lucky babes with a holiday already in the books or you just like to plan ahead, you'll need bikinis - and lots of them. Here's our edit of the best options in stores right now.

Winter bikini shopping is the surest way to snag this season's cutest buys before they're gone come June. Besides, what's more likely to brighten up your day and kick your gym motivation into overdrive than perusing tropical prints and neon neoprene in January? It's time to take the plunge and buy one of this season’s perfect suits.

These are the key styles we'll be shopping for 2018:

1. The bandeau bikini

Our go-to style is the bandeau, simply because bandeau = zero tanlines. Paolita and Marysia are tickling our fancy this year with great printed numbers that are nice enough to wear to lunch with a high-waisted trouser, if you’re feeling brave and the dress code allows.

2. The high-waisted bikini

If you’re a retro babe and love a high-waisted bikini then you have to try one of Mara Hoffman's offerings. Perfect for gals who have broad shoulders or a bigger bust, this is a great style to work those proportions.

3. The Big Boob Bikini

If you’re looking for a bikini specifically for a large bust then Heidi Klein should be your go-to. Her bikinis come with a wide back strap for extra support.

3. The micro bikini

The micro bikini has become a huge trend over past few summers so if you’ve got the confidence, flaunt it! Love Stories Intimates is our ultimate go-to for these, they have tonnes of cute printed styles which you can mix and match. Crochet bikinis are also still a firm favourite at InStyle, so if you are looking for something itsy-bitsy, try Kiini or Anna Kosturova. There’s a chance you’ll love these bikinis more than your holiday itself!

4. The surfer girl bikini

Not everyone goes on holiday just to lounge on the sun bed, so if you’re heading somewhere for a bit of watersport action you’ll need something that won’t fall off (we’ve all been there!). Lisa Marie Fernandez has a long sleeve bikini that’s perfect for all you surf chicks out there.

Whether you're looking for something bright and fabulous or you want to keep it chic in a black or white bikini, we’ve found a style that you’ll love. Warning: these won’t be around all summer so get in there quick and shop our edit of best bikinis to buy right now.