10 Beach Cover-Ups To Mix Up Your Vacay Style (...Everything But The Kaftan!)

When it comes to cover-ups for the beach, kaftans are sometimes deemed just naff but season after season we’re seeing some amazing new designers create some truly incredible kaftans and we can help but drool. Not everyone however has the cash to splash on a dreamy designer kaftan in order to avoid that cliche sheer embellished funny thing (that doesn’t have proper sleeves) on the beach.

So, this summer we’re going for anything BUT the kaftan and this now includes a whole heap of other clothing which is now deemed acceptable for the beach, from linen trousers to oversized shirting and even a cool long cardigan. It also means that you can start to channel into the 'multi-purpose shopping' trend that we are all over. We no longer can or actually want to buy pieces that we are only going to wear once - when it comes to holiday shopping ask youself would you wear this shirt with jeans as well? Or, can I style the beachy linen trousers with a jumper AND wear on the weekend at home? YES should be the answer!

We’ve got our eye on some of super cool new brands that are dropping such insane holiday wear that we’re fully prepared to wait another year for that kitchen sink we’ve been crying out for. These include Talitha, Cecile Copenhagen and Dodo Bar Or. Despite not being able to cut off our love affair with holiday specialist brands like these, we are looking into ready-to-wear from our favourite designers such as Chloe or even high street heros like Zara and Mango that have yummy summer pieces we’re wearing from the beach to the bar and even to a weekend garden party at home.

We’re rounded up our top 10 pieces you’ll want to get your hands on right now. But don’t just stop there… be creative with your SS16 holiday wardrobe and don’t just head to the 'swim section' when shopping.